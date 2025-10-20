Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Expected Release Date: 20 October 2025

Acer Nitro V 15 AMD

Acer Nitro V 15 AMD is a laptop, speculated price is Rs 68,990 in India with AMD-Ryzen 5 7535HS Processor , lithium polymer with up to 7.5 hours runtime Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Black
Expected price : ₹68,990 The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Acer Nitro V 15 (AMD) Price in India (Expected)

The price for the Acer Nitro V 15 AMD in India is expected to be Rs. 68,990 . It is expected to come in the following colors: Black. Market Status of Acer Nitro V 15 AMD is Upcoming. All the details are based on unofficial rumours. ...Read More

Acer Nitro V 15 AMD Expected Key Specs

Display Size

39.62 cm

Processor

AMD-Ryzen 5 7535HS

SSD

512 GB

RAM

8 GB

Acer Nitro V 15 (amd) Summary

The one Acer Nitro V 15 AMD is designed to offer both performance and value in a sleek and powerful package. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS hexa‑core processor running at a base clock of 3.30 GHz, it handles multitasking, gaming, and everyday creative tasks efficiently. This CPU works seamlessly with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card equipped with 6 GB of high‑speed GDDR6 memory and a boost clock up to 1532 MHz, making the Nitro V 15 ready for modern games, GPU‑accelerated applications, and fluid content rendering.The display is a standout feature, featuring a 15.6‑inch Full HD IPS panel with a lightning‑quick 144 Hz refresh rate. The matte ComfyView finish reduces glare, and the 45 percent NTSC color gamut ensures vibrant visuals. The combination of smooth visuals and responsive frame rates enhances immersion in games and other multimedia experiences.Cooling is managed through Acer’s NitroSense software, accessible from the dedicated key on the keyboard alongside performance controls. The backlit white keyboard features indicators for Caps Lock and microphone mute along with the Copilot button, making it convenient to manage system functions quickly. The Precision TouchPad complements seamless navigation, whether you are gaming or working.For connectivity, the Nitro V 15 includes a versatile selection of ports: HDMI, RJ‑45 Ethernet, three USB Type‑A ports, and a fast USB4 port. Wi‑Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 ensure strong and reliable network connections, while the built‑in microphone and dual speakers support clear audio for both gaming and video calls.Storage and memory are well addressed with 8 GB of DDR5 RAM and a speedy 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD, delivering fast boot times, quick loading, and responsive system performance. The 59 Wh battery offers approximately 7.5 hours of runtime under typical use, and the 135 W power adapter ensures swift recharging.At around 2.1 kg in weight and with a sturdy matte black chassis, the Nitro V 15 balances portability, durability, and gamer‑oriented features. It is an ideal choice for students, casual gamers, and creative professionals seeking strong specifications at a friendly price point.

 

Acer Nitro V 15 Amd: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery life

    lithium polymer with up to 7.5 hours runtime

  • Battery Capacity

    59 Wh

  • Wi-Fi Version

    v6.0

  • Bluetooth Version

    v5.1

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Display Resolution

    1920 × 1080 pixel (Full HD)

  • Display Size

    39.62 cm (15.60 inches)

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Display Type

    LCD ComfyView matte with IPS technology

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour

    Black

  • Weight

    2.10 kg

  • Model

    Nitro V 15 (AMD)

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Dimensions (WxDxH)

    36.23 cm × 23.99 cm × 2.35 cm

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Single Language

  • Launch Date

    October 20, 2025

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Backlit white keyboard, NitroSense, Caps Lock indicator, Microphone mute indicator, Copilot key

  • Processor

    AMD-Ryzen 5 7535HS

  • Dedicated Graphics Memory

    6 GB

  • Processor clock speed

    1532 MHz

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA

  • SSD Type

    PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

  • SSD

    512 GB

Last updated date: 23 July 2025
