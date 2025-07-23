The Predator Helios Neo 16 AI is built for gamers and creators who demand extreme performance without compromise. Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics, this laptop delivers a true desktop-class gaming experience in a mobile form. Whether you’re gaming, streaming or working with complex creative software, the built-in AI enhancements manage background tasks, optimise performance and keep you focused.

Its 16-inch WQXGA IPS panel brings sharp and vibrant visuals to life with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and full DCI P3 colour coverage. Expect smooth motion and accurate colour reproduction whether you are deep into competitive gaming or working on creative projects. This display ensures you miss nothing.

Designed for power users, it supports up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, giving you the freedom to run demanding applications with speed and responsiveness. Acer’s advanced thermal system with AeroBlade 3D fan, vector heat pipes and liquid metal thermal grease keeps the machine running cool under pressure.

Personalisation features include dynamic 4-zone RGB keyboard lighting and an illuminated Predator logo on the lid, all customisable using the PredatorSense utility. The dedicated Copilot key makes it easy to access system controls and AI settings with a single press.

From seamless multitasking to high-speed connectivity through Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E, the Helios Neo 16 AI delivers an unmatched experience. It is a complete package for professionals who game and gamers who create.