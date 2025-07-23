Overview Prices Summary Specs News
AcerPredatorHeliosNeo16AI_DisplaySize_16-inch
Release date : 23 July 2025

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI is a laptop, available price is Rs 229,000 in India with Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor and 64GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI from HT Tech. Buy Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI now with free delivery.
Price : ₹229,000 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI Price in India and other variants

The price for the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI in India is Rs. 229,000 . Market Status of Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI is Released.

Choose a Laptop
Add to Compare
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI Key Specs

Display Size

16-inch

Processor

Up to Intel Core Ultra 9

SSD

Up to 2TB

RAM

64GB

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Ai Summary

The Predator Helios Neo 16 AI is built for gamers and creators who demand extreme performance without compromise. Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics, this laptop delivers a true desktop-class gaming experience in a mobile form. Whether you’re gaming, streaming or working with complex creative software, the built-in AI enhancements manage background tasks, optimise performance and keep you focused.

Its 16-inch WQXGA IPS panel brings sharp and vibrant visuals to life with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and full DCI P3 colour coverage. Expect smooth motion and accurate colour reproduction whether you are deep into competitive gaming or working on creative projects. This display ensures you miss nothing.

Designed for power users, it supports up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, giving you the freedom to run demanding applications with speed and responsiveness. Acer’s advanced thermal system with AeroBlade 3D fan, vector heat pipes and liquid metal thermal grease keeps the machine running cool under pressure.

Personalisation features include dynamic 4-zone RGB keyboard lighting and an illuminated Predator logo on the lid, all customisable using the PredatorSense utility. The dedicated Copilot key makes it easy to access system controls and AI settings with a single press.

From seamless multitasking to high-speed connectivity through Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E, the Helios Neo 16 AI delivers an unmatched experience. It is a complete package for professionals who game and gamers who create.

 

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Ai: Key Specifications & Features

  • Display Type

    WQXGA IPS

  • Display Size

    16-inch

  • Refresh Rate

    240 Hz

  • Display Resolution

    2560 x 1600 pixels

  • Model

    Predator Helios Neo 16 AI

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Launch Date

    July 23, 2025

  • Backlit Keyboard

    4-zone RGB backlit with RGB-illuminated cover logo

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU

  • Processor

    Up to Intel Core Ultra 9

  • SSD Type

    PCIe Gen4 SSD

  • SSD

    Up to 2TB

Last updated date: 24 July 2025
    Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Ai
