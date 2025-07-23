The price for the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI in India is Rs. 229,000 . Market Status of Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI is Released.
|
|
MacBook Pro 14 inch M4 Pro 2024
|
4% OFF
Discounted price:₹191,990 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Ai VS Macbook Pro 14 Inch M4 Pro 2024
|
|
Apple MacBook Pro 14 inch 2023
|
₹187,990
Check Details
|
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Ai VS Apple Macbook Pro 14 Inch 2023
|
|
MacBook Pro 16 inch M4 Pro 2024
|
4% OFF
Discounted price:₹239,990 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Ai VS Macbook Pro 16 Inch M4 Pro 2024
|
|
MacBook Pro 16 inch M3 2023
|
₹249,900
Check Details
|
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Ai VS Macbook Pro 16 Inch M3 2023
|
|
Asus ZenBook Duo 2024 UX8406
|
18% OFF
Discounted price:₹219,990 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Ai VS Asus Zenbook Duo 2024 Ux8406
|
|
Dell Alienware x15 R2
|
₹249,990
Check Details
|
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Ai VS Dell Alienware X15 R2
The Predator Helios Neo 16 AI is built for gamers and creators who demand extreme performance without compromise. Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics, this laptop delivers a true desktop-class gaming experience in a mobile form. Whether you’re gaming, streaming or working with complex creative software, the built-in AI enhancements manage background tasks, optimise performance and keep you focused.
Its 16-inch WQXGA IPS panel brings sharp and vibrant visuals to life with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and full DCI P3 colour coverage. Expect smooth motion and accurate colour reproduction whether you are deep into competitive gaming or working on creative projects. This display ensures you miss nothing.
Designed for power users, it supports up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, giving you the freedom to run demanding applications with speed and responsiveness. Acer’s advanced thermal system with AeroBlade 3D fan, vector heat pipes and liquid metal thermal grease keeps the machine running cool under pressure.
Personalisation features include dynamic 4-zone RGB keyboard lighting and an illuminated Predator logo on the lid, all customisable using the PredatorSense utility. The dedicated Copilot key makes it easy to access system controls and AI settings with a single press.
From seamless multitasking to high-speed connectivity through Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E, the Helios Neo 16 AI delivers an unmatched experience. It is a complete package for professionals who game and gamers who create.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.