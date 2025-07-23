The Predator Helios Neo 16S AI is Acer’s slimmest Predator gaming laptop to date. Built for professionals and gamers who want serious power in a sleek and portable form, this machine blends AI-driven intelligence with top-end performance hardware. With an ultra-thin body measuring under 18.9mm, it is ideal for those who want to work and play without the bulk.

At the heart of the laptop is an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor combined with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card. Together, they handle the most demanding games and creative software with ease. The onboard AI offloads tasks like noise reduction, image optimisation and streaming enhancement so you can stay productive and immersed.

What sets the Helios Neo 16S AI apart is its gorgeous 16-inch WQXGA OLED display. With true blacks, excellent contrast and vivid colours, every visual stands out, whether you’re editing photos, watching films or gaming. The display also offers a screen-to-body ratio of over 90 percent, giving you a near-borderless viewing experience.

Inside, you get up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, ensuring you have ample memory and lightning-fast storage. The advanced thermal design, featuring AeroBlade 3D fans and liquid metal grease, keeps the slim chassis cool during intense sessions.

Customise your setup with the RGB-lit keyboard and top lid logo, all adjustable via the PredatorSense app. The Copilot key gives you quick access to AI tools, system performance and keyboard lighting presets.

With powerful internals, a stunning OLED screen, and excellent portability, the Predator Helios Neo 16S AI is perfect for creators, streamers and gamers on the go.