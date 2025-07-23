Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 23 July 2025

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI is a laptop, available price is Rs 154,999 in India with Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor and 64GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI from HT Tech. Buy Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI now with free delivery.
Price : ₹154,999 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI Price in India and other variants

The price for the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI in India is Rs. 154,999 . Market Status of Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI is Released.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI Key Specs

Display Size

16-inch

Processor

Up to Intel Core Ultra 9

SSD

Up to 2TB

RAM

64GB

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16s Ai Summary

The Predator Helios Neo 16S AI is Acer’s slimmest Predator gaming laptop to date. Built for professionals and gamers who want serious power in a sleek and portable form, this machine blends AI-driven intelligence with top-end performance hardware. With an ultra-thin body measuring under 18.9mm, it is ideal for those who want to work and play without the bulk.

At the heart of the laptop is an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor combined with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card. Together, they handle the most demanding games and creative software with ease. The onboard AI offloads tasks like noise reduction, image optimisation and streaming enhancement so you can stay productive and immersed.

What sets the Helios Neo 16S AI apart is its gorgeous 16-inch WQXGA OLED display. With true blacks, excellent contrast and vivid colours, every visual stands out, whether you’re editing photos, watching films or gaming. The display also offers a screen-to-body ratio of over 90 percent, giving you a near-borderless viewing experience.

Inside, you get up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, ensuring you have ample memory and lightning-fast storage. The advanced thermal design, featuring AeroBlade 3D fans and liquid metal grease, keeps the slim chassis cool during intense sessions.

Customise your setup with the RGB-lit keyboard and top lid logo, all adjustable via the PredatorSense app. The Copilot key gives you quick access to AI tools, system performance and keyboard lighting presets.

With powerful internals, a stunning OLED screen, and excellent portability, the Predator Helios Neo 16S AI is perfect for creators, streamers and gamers on the go.

 

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16s Ai: Key Specifications & Features

  • Display Resolution

    2560 x 1600 pixels

  • Display Type

    WQXGA OLED

  • Display Size

    16-inch

  • Model

    Predator Helios Neo 16S AI

  • Launch Date

    July 23, 2025

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Backlit Keyboard

    4-zone RGB backlit with RGB-lit logo

  • Processor

    Up to Intel Core Ultra 9

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU

  • SSD Type

    PCIe Gen4 SSD

  • SSD

    Up to 2TB

Last updated date: 24 July 2025
