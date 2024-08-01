Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 01 August 2024

Asus ProArt PX13 is a laptop, available price is Rs 159,990 in India with AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 365 (2.0GHz base, up to 5.0GHz, 10 cores, 20 threads) Processor and 24GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ProArt PX13 from HT Tech. Buy Asus ProArt PX13 now with free delivery.
Asus ProArt PX13 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Asus ProArt PX13 in India is Rs. 159,990 . It comes in the following colors: Nano Black. Market Status of Asus ProArt PX13 is Released.

Display Size

13.30-inch

Processor

AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 365

SSD

1TB

HDD

No

The ASUS ProArt PX13 OLED (HN7306WU-LX001WS) is a premium 2-in-1 laptop designed for creators and professionals who demand high performance and portability. Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 365 processor, it offers exceptional processing power with up to 5.0GHz clock speed and 10 cores, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient handling of demanding applications.

Equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, the laptop delivers impressive graphics performance, making it suitable for tasks like video editing, 3D rendering, and gaming. The 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB SSD provide ample memory and fast storage, enhancing overall system responsiveness.

The 13.3-inch 3K OLED touchscreen display offers vibrant colors and deep blacks, with a 16:10 aspect ratio that provides more vertical screen space, ideal for content creation and multitasking. The display also supports HDR True Black 500, ensuring accurate color representation.

Weighing just 1.38 kg, the ProArt PX13 is highly portable, making it an excellent choice for professionals on the go. The inclusion of a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and IR camera enhances usability and security.

 

  • Battery Cell

    4-cell

  • Battery Capacity

    73 Wh

  • Wi-Fi Version

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Display Resolution

    2880 x 1800 pixels

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Display Size

    13.30-inch

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Warranty

    1 Year Onsite Warranty

  • Model

    ProArt PX13

  • Series

    ProArt

  • Colour

    Nano Black

  • Launch Date

    August 1, 2024

  • Weight

    1.38 kg

  • Dimensions (WxDxH)

    198.20 x 209.90 x 15.80

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Backlit Chiclet with Copilot key

  • Processor

    AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 365 (2.0GHz base, up to 5.0GHz, 10 cores, 20 threads)

  • Dedicated Graphics Memory

    Yes

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 with 6GB GDDR6

  • SSD Type

    M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD

  • HDD

    No

  • SSD

    1TB

Last updated date: 14 August 2025
