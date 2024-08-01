The ASUS ProArt PX13 OLED (HN7306WU-LX001WS) is a premium 2-in-1 laptop designed for creators and professionals who demand high performance and portability. Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 365 processor, it offers exceptional processing power with up to 5.0GHz clock speed and 10 cores, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient handling of demanding applications.

Equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, the laptop delivers impressive graphics performance, making it suitable for tasks like video editing, 3D rendering, and gaming. The 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB SSD provide ample memory and fast storage, enhancing overall system responsiveness.

The 13.3-inch 3K OLED touchscreen display offers vibrant colors and deep blacks, with a 16:10 aspect ratio that provides more vertical screen space, ideal for content creation and multitasking. The display also supports HDR True Black 500, ensuring accurate color representation.

Weighing just 1.38 kg, the ProArt PX13 is highly portable, making it an excellent choice for professionals on the go. The inclusion of a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and IR camera enhances usability and security.