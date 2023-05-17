The price for the Asus TUF Gaming A15 2023 in India is Rs. 99,990 . Market Status of Asus TUF Gaming A15 2023 is Released.
Apple MacBook Air M1 MGND3HN A Ultrabook
₹80,990
Check Details
Asus Tuf Gaming A15 2023 VS Apple Macbook Air M1 Mgnd3hn A Ultrabook
Lenovo LOQ 83DV007GIN Laptop
₹86,990
Check Details
Asus Tuf Gaming A15 2023 VS Lenovo Loq 83dv007gin Laptop
Apple MacBook Air 13 inch M3 2024
₹97,990
Check Details
Asus Tuf Gaming A15 2023 VS Apple Macbook Air 13 Inch M3 2024
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
₹80,990
Check Details
Asus Tuf Gaming A15 2023 VS Apple Macbook Air M2 2022
Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED UM5302
₹99,990
Check Details
Asus Tuf Gaming A15 2023 VS Asus Zenbook S 13 Oled Um5302
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED 2024
₹96,990
Check Details
Asus Tuf Gaming A15 2023 VS Asus Vivobook S 15 Oled 2024
The Asus TUF Gaming A15 2023 is designed for gamers and creators who desire raw power and reliability. Its AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS paired with an RTX 4070 GPU ensures high frame rates in modern games and seamless performance in creative apps. A 144Hz, Full HD display guarantees fluid visuals, crucial for fast-paced gaming. Durable construction, military-grade certified, means it withstands daily rigours. Storage and RAM are generous and easily upgradeable, making it future-proof. The large 90Wh battery and comprehensive port selection suit both serious gaming marathons and day-to-day versatility. The keyboard is comfortable, RGB-backlit, and built for precision. At 2.3kg, the A15 is portable for its class, suitable for students and gaming enthusiasts.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.