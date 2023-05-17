Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 17 May 2023

Asus TUF Gaming A15 2023

Asus TUF Gaming A15 2023 is a laptop, available price is Rs 99,990 in India with Up to AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS (8-core, up to 5.2GHz) Processor and 16GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Gaming A15 2023 from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Gaming A15 2023 now with free delivery.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2023) Price in India and other variants

The price for the Asus TUF Gaming A15 2023 in India is Rs. 99,990 . Market Status of Asus TUF Gaming A15 2023 is Released.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 2023 Key Specs

Display Size

15.60-inch

Processor

Up to AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS

SSD

1TB

RAM

16GB

Asus Tuf Gaming A15 (2023) Summary

The Asus TUF Gaming A15 2023 is designed for gamers and creators who desire raw power and reliability. Its AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS paired with an RTX 4070 GPU ensures high frame rates in modern games and seamless performance in creative apps. A 144Hz, Full HD display guarantees fluid visuals, crucial for fast-paced gaming. Durable construction, military-grade certified, means it withstands daily rigours. Storage and RAM are generous and easily upgradeable, making it future-proof. The large 90Wh battery and comprehensive port selection suit both serious gaming marathons and day-to-day versatility. The keyboard is comfortable, RGB-backlit, and built for precision. At 2.3kg, the A15 is portable for its class, suitable for students and gaming enthusiasts.

 

Asus Tuf Gaming A15 2023: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery Capacity

    90 Wh

  • Wi-Fi Version

    Wi-Fi 6

  • Bluetooth

    5.2

  • Display Resolution

    1920x1080 pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Display Type

    IPS Full HD

  • Display Size

    15.60-inch

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Weight

    2.3 kg

  • Model

    TUF Gaming A15 (2023)

  • Launch Date

    May 17, 2023

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Processor

    Up to AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS (8-core, up to 5.2GHz)

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB GDDR6)

  • SSD Type

    NVMe PCIe Gen 4

  • SSD

    1TB

