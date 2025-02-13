Overview Prices Summary Specs News
AsusVivobook14Flip(2025)_Batterylife_supportslongbatterylife
Release date : 13 February 2025

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip 2025

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip 2025 is a laptop, available price is Rs 86,990 in India with Intel Core Ultra 5 226V (8 cores, up to 4.5 GHz) with Intel AI Boost NPU (up to 40 TOPS) Processor , supports long battery life Battery and 16GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Vivobook 14 Flip 2025 from HT Tech. Buy Asus Vivobook 14 Flip 2025 now with free delivery.
Matte Gray

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip (2025) Price in India and other variants

The price for the Asus Vivobook 14 Flip 2025 in India is Rs. 86,990 . It comes in the following colors: Matte Gray. Market Status of Asus Vivobook 14 Flip 2025 is Released. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP741WS Laptop
  • Jade Black
₹77,990
Check Details
Asus Vivobook 14 Flip 2025 VS Asus Zenbook 14 Um3402ya Kp741ws Laptop

Apple MacBook Air M1 MGND3HN A Ultrabook
  • Gold
₹80,990
Check Details
Asus Vivobook 14 Flip 2025 VS Apple Macbook Air M1 Mgnd3hn A Ultrabook

Lenovo LOQ 83DV007GIN Laptop
  • Luna Grey
₹86,990
Check Details
Asus Vivobook 14 Flip 2025 VS Lenovo Loq 83dv007gin Laptop

Apple MacBook Air 13 inch M3 2024
  • Midnight, Silver, Space Grey, Starlight
₹97,990
Check Details
Asus Vivobook 14 Flip 2025 VS Apple Macbook Air 13 Inch M3 2024

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED UN5401
  • Midnight, Silver, Space Grey, Starlight
₹88,130
Check Details
Asus Vivobook 14 Flip 2025 VS Asus Zenbook 14 Flip Oled Un5401

Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED 2024
  • Black
₹89,990
Check Details
Asus Vivobook 14 Flip 2025 VS Asus Vivobook S 14 Oled 2024
Choose a Laptop
Add to Compare
Asus Vivobook 14 Flip 2025 Key Specs

Display Size

14.00-inch

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 5 226V

SSD

512GB

RAM

16GB

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip (2025) Summary

The ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip (TP3407SA-QL024WS) redefines versatility by blending premium performance with creative flexibility. Its 360-degree hinge transforms the laptop into tablet, tent, or stand modes, catering to a range of workflows from note-taking to presentations. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor (8 cores, up to 4.5 GHz) and backed by an AI Boost NPU delivering up to 40 TOPS, it offers responsive multitasking capabilities. Paired with 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, it easily handles daily productivity and content use.

At the forefront is a 14-inch WUXGA (1920×1200) OLED touchscreen with rich color, 500 nits HDR peak brightness, and vivid details—perfect for media, design, or reading. With Intel Arc integrated graphics and Wi-Fi 7 support, the VOIP-ready Vivobook offers sleek visuals and slick connectivity. Weighing just 1.57 kg and clad in matte gray, it balances portability with durability. Add in features like backlit keyboard, FHD IR webcam with privacy shutter, and long-lasting battery life, and the Vivobook 14 Flip stands out as an ultra-adaptable tool for students, creators, and modern professionals alike.

 

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip 2025: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery life

    supports long battery life

  • Battery Capacity

    70 Wh

  • Wi-Fi Version

    Wi-Fi 7

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Display Resolution

    1920x1200 pixels

  • Display Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Display Size

    14.00-inch

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Series

    Asus Vivobook

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home, Office Home 2024 (lifetime), Microsoft 365 Basic (1-year)

  • Launch Date

    February 13, 2025

  • Dimensions (WxDxH)

    312.60 x 221.00 x 16.90

  • Model

    Vivobook 14 Flip (2025)

  • Colour

    Matte Gray

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Processor

    Intel Core Ultra 5 226V (8 cores, up to 4.5 GHz) with Intel AI Boost NPU (up to 40 TOPS)

  • Graphic Processor

    Integrated Intel Arc Graphics

  • SSD Type

    PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

  • SSD

    512GB

Laptops By Brand

Trending Laptops

HP 15s eq2143au 50M62PA Laptop

  • Natural Silver
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
₹31,990
Check Details

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop

  • Arctic Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
₹36,510
Check Details

HP 15s eq2144AU 50M63PA Laptop

  • Natural Silver
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
₹36,499
Check Details

Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP741WS Laptop

  • Jade Black
  • 14 Inches Display Size
₹77,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron

  • Star Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹25,900 Original price:₹37,990
Buy Now

MSI Katana 15

  • Black
  • 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,990 Original price:₹128,990
Buy Now

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI

  • 64GB RAM
  • 16-inch Display Size
₹154,999
Check Details

HP Victus fa2100TX 2103tx

  • Mica Silver
  • 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹98,602 Original price:₹103,018
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX 3E3R5PA Laptop

  • Shadow Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹48,990
Check Details

Acer Swift X Laptop

  • Steel Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹94,999
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA EJ362WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹34,225
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 14 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Tablets in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus Vivobook 14 Flip 2025

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Asus Vivobook 14 Flip 2025
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender