The ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip (TP3407SA-QL024WS) redefines versatility by blending premium performance with creative flexibility. Its 360-degree hinge transforms the laptop into tablet, tent, or stand modes, catering to a range of workflows from note-taking to presentations. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor (8 cores, up to 4.5 GHz) and backed by an AI Boost NPU delivering up to 40 TOPS, it offers responsive multitasking capabilities. Paired with 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 512 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, it easily handles daily productivity and content use.

At the forefront is a 14-inch WUXGA (1920×1200) OLED touchscreen with rich color, 500 nits HDR peak brightness, and vivid details—perfect for media, design, or reading. With Intel Arc integrated graphics and Wi-Fi 7 support, the VOIP-ready Vivobook offers sleek visuals and slick connectivity. Weighing just 1.57 kg and clad in matte gray, it balances portability with durability. Add in features like backlit keyboard, FHD IR webcam with privacy shutter, and long-lasting battery life, and the Vivobook 14 Flip stands out as an ultra-adaptable tool for students, creators, and modern professionals alike.