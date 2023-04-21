Overview Prices Summary Specs News
AsusVivobook15XOLED_DisplaySize_15.6inch
Release date : 21 April 2023

Asus Vivobook 15X OLED

Asus Vivobook 15X OLED is a laptop, available price is Rs 58,999 in India with 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13900H processor or AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Processor Processor and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Vivobook 15X OLED from HT Tech. Buy Asus Vivobook 15X OLED now with free delivery.
Cool Silver Indie Black
Price : ₹58,999 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus Vivobook 15X OLED Price in India and other variants

The price for the Asus Vivobook 15X OLED in India is Rs. 58,999 . It comes in the following colors: Cool Silver and Indie Black. Market Status of Asus Vivobook 15X OLED is Released. ...Read More

Asus Vivobook 15X OLED Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 inch

Processor

13th Gen Intel Core i9 13900H processor or AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Processor

SSD

1 TB

RAM

16 GB

Asus Vivobook 15x Oled Summary

The Asus Vivobook 15X OLED offers a brilliant visual experience with its stunning 15.6 inch 2.8K OLED display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and exceptional colour accuracy, making it perfect for creative work and immersive entertainment. Available with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 or AMD Ryzen 7 processors, it delivers strong performance for daily computing and demanding applications. The laptop is designed with user convenience in mind, featuring a 180 degree hinge for versatile usage and an optional fingerprint sensor for secure one touch login. 

 

Despite its capable hardware, it maintains a relatively thin and light profile, enhancing portability. With a robust military grade durability rating and smart features like ASUS AI noise cancellation for clearer video calls, the Vivobook 15X OLED is a well rounded choice for both productivity and media consumption.

Asus Vivobook 15x Oled: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery Cell

    3 cell Li ion

  • Battery Capacity

    50WHrs

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6E (802.11ax)

  • Bluetooth Version

    v5.3

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Display Size

    15.6 inch

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Display Resolution

    2880 x 1620 pixels

  • Display Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Series

    Vivobook

  • Model

    Vivobook 15X OLED

  • Colour

    Cool Silver, Indie Black

  • Weight

    1.60 kg

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Launch Date

    April 21, 2023

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Dedicated Graphics Memory

    No

  • Processor

    13th Gen Intel Core i9 13900H processor or AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Processor

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Iris Xe Graphics (with Intel Core processors) or AMD Radeon Graphics (with AMD Ryzen processors)

  • SSD

    1 TB

  • SSD Type

    PCIe 3.0

Last updated date: 05 August 2025
