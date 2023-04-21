The price for the Asus Vivobook 15X OLED in India is Rs. 58,999 . It comes in the following colors: Cool Silver and Indie Black. Market Status of Asus Vivobook 15X OLED is Released. ...Read More Read Less
|
|
Asus Vivobook 14 2025
|
₹69,990
Check Details
|
Asus Vivobook 15x Oled VS Asus Vivobook 14 2025
|
|
Asus Vivobook S14 2025 Intel Core i5
|
₹63,990
Check Details
|
Asus Vivobook 15x Oled VS Asus Vivobook S14 2025 Intel Core I5
|
|
Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED M3400
|
₹59,990
Check Details
|
Asus Vivobook 15x Oled VS Asus Vivobook Pro 14 Oled M3400
|
|
Asus Vivobook 15 2024
|
₹49,990
Check Details
|
Asus Vivobook 15x Oled VS Asus Vivobook 15 2024
|
|
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED 2022
|
₹60,490
Check Details
|
Asus Vivobook 15x Oled VS Asus Vivobook S 15 Oled 2022
|
|
Asus Vivobook 15 2023
|
₹60,990
Check Details
|
Asus Vivobook 15x Oled VS Asus Vivobook 15 2023
The Asus Vivobook 15X OLED offers a brilliant visual experience with its stunning 15.6 inch 2.8K OLED display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and exceptional colour accuracy, making it perfect for creative work and immersive entertainment. Available with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 or AMD Ryzen 7 processors, it delivers strong performance for daily computing and demanding applications. The laptop is designed with user convenience in mind, featuring a 180 degree hinge for versatile usage and an optional fingerprint sensor for secure one touch login.
Despite its capable hardware, it maintains a relatively thin and light profile, enhancing portability. With a robust military grade durability rating and smart features like ASUS AI noise cancellation for clearer video calls, the Vivobook 15X OLED is a well rounded choice for both productivity and media consumption.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.