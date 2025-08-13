Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 13 August 2025

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron is a laptop, available price is Rs 25,900 in India with Intel Celeron N4500, up to 2.8 GHz, 2 cores, 4M cache Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron from HT Tech. Buy ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron now with free delivery.
Star Black

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (Intel Celeron) Price in India and other variants

The price for the ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron in India is Rs. 25,900 . It comes in the following colors: Star Black. Market Status of ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron is Released. ...Read More

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 inches

Processor

Intel Celeron N4500, up to 2.8 GHz, 2 cores, 4M cache

SSD

512 GB

RAM

8 GB

Asus Vivobook Go 15 (intel Celeron) Summary

The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 is a lightweight and stylish laptop designed for everyday computing. Equipped with the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, it delivers efficient performance for web browsing, office tasks, and multimedia usage. With a base speed of 1.1 GHz and boost up to 2.8 GHz, this dual-core processor is capable of handling routine work smoothly. The 8 GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GB NVMe SSD ensure quick loading, fast multitasking, and ample space for essential files and applications.

The 15.6-inch Full HD display provides clear visuals with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The anti-glare coating reduces reflections, making it comfortable for extended work sessions. Its slim build in star black colour adds a modern touch, and at just 1.57 kg, it is easy to carry around.

Connectivity is well provided with a USB Type-C port, USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, and a combo audio jack. This allows users to connect external displays, peripherals, and storage devices with ease. The laptop also comes with a 720p HD camera, integrated microphone, and built-in speakers, making it suitable for video calls and online classes.

The Vivobook Go 15 runs on Windows 11 Home and comes bundled with Microsoft 365 Basic offering 100 GB of cloud storage for one year, along with Office Home 2024 with lifetime validity. The 42WHrs battery ensures decent backup for daily use, making this laptop a dependable choice for students and professionals.

 

Asus Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery Capacity

    42WHrs

  • Battery Cell

    3-cell

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display Size

    15.6 inches

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Weight

    1.57 kg

  • Launch Date

    August 13, 2025

  • Model

    Vivobook Go 15 (E510KA-EJ9011WS)

  • Brand

    ASUS

  • Colour

    Star Black

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Graphic Processor

    Integrated Intel HD Graphics

  • Processor

    Intel Celeron N4500, up to 2.8 GHz, 2 cores, 4M cache

  • SSD Type

    M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD

  • SSD

    512 GB

Last updated date: 18 August 2025
