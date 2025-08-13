The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 is a lightweight and stylish laptop designed for everyday computing. Equipped with the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, it delivers efficient performance for web browsing, office tasks, and multimedia usage. With a base speed of 1.1 GHz and boost up to 2.8 GHz, this dual-core processor is capable of handling routine work smoothly. The 8 GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GB NVMe SSD ensure quick loading, fast multitasking, and ample space for essential files and applications.

The 15.6-inch Full HD display provides clear visuals with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The anti-glare coating reduces reflections, making it comfortable for extended work sessions. Its slim build in star black colour adds a modern touch, and at just 1.57 kg, it is easy to carry around.

Connectivity is well provided with a USB Type-C port, USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, and a combo audio jack. This allows users to connect external displays, peripherals, and storage devices with ease. The laptop also comes with a 720p HD camera, integrated microphone, and built-in speakers, making it suitable for video calls and online classes.

The Vivobook Go 15 runs on Windows 11 Home and comes bundled with Microsoft 365 Basic offering 100 GB of cloud storage for one year, along with Office Home 2024 with lifetime validity. The 42WHrs battery ensures decent backup for daily use, making this laptop a dependable choice for students and professionals.