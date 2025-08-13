The price for the ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron in India is Rs. 25,900 . It comes in the following colors: Star Black. Market Status of ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron is Released. ...Read More Read Less
|
|
HP 15s eq1559AU 6P9A3PA Laptop
|
₹24,900
Check Details
|
Asus Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron VS Hp 15s Eq1559au 6p9a3pa Laptop
|
|
Asus BR1100F 2022
|
₹29,999
Check Details
|
Asus Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron VS Asus Br1100f 2022
|
|
Asus Chromebook
|
₹26,990
Check Details
|
Asus Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron VS Asus Chromebook
|
|
Asus BR1100C 2022
|
₹24,999
Check Details
|
Asus Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron VS Asus Br1100c 2022
|
|
HP 255 G9 840T7PA Laptop
|
14% OFF
Discounted price:₹25,900 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Asus Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron VS Hp 255 G9 840t7pa Laptop
|
|
HP Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook
|
₹27,500
Check Details
|
Asus Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron VS Hp Fortis 14 G10 Chromebook
The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 is a lightweight and stylish laptop designed for everyday computing. Equipped with the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, it delivers efficient performance for web browsing, office tasks, and multimedia usage. With a base speed of 1.1 GHz and boost up to 2.8 GHz, this dual-core processor is capable of handling routine work smoothly. The 8 GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GB NVMe SSD ensure quick loading, fast multitasking, and ample space for essential files and applications.
The 15.6-inch Full HD display provides clear visuals with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The anti-glare coating reduces reflections, making it comfortable for extended work sessions. Its slim build in star black colour adds a modern touch, and at just 1.57 kg, it is easy to carry around.
Connectivity is well provided with a USB Type-C port, USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, and a combo audio jack. This allows users to connect external displays, peripherals, and storage devices with ease. The laptop also comes with a 720p HD camera, integrated microphone, and built-in speakers, making it suitable for video calls and online classes.
The Vivobook Go 15 runs on Windows 11 Home and comes bundled with Microsoft 365 Basic offering 100 GB of cloud storage for one year, along with Office Home 2024 with lifetime validity. The 42WHrs battery ensures decent backup for daily use, making this laptop a dependable choice for students and professionals.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.