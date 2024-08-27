Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 27 August 2024

Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED

Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED is a laptop, available price is Rs 124,990 in India with Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor , Up to 10 hours Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED from HT Tech. Buy Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED now with free delivery.
Neutral Grey
Price : ₹124,990 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED Price in India and other variants

The price for the Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED in India is Rs. 124,990 . It comes in the following colors: Neutral Grey. Market Status of Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED is Released. ...Read More

Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED Key Specs

Display Size

14.00-inch

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

SSD

1 TB

RAM

16 GB

Asus Vivobook S 14 Oled Summary

The Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED is a lightweight laptop that blends strong performance with an exceptional display. Built for everyday tasks, work, and entertainment, it runs on the new Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with Intel Arc graphics, offering fast performance across apps.

The standout feature is its 14 inch 3K OLED display. It delivers punchy colours, sharp text, and a high contrast ratio that makes visuals pop. The screen also supports 600 nits brightness and a 120 Hz refresh rate, making it great for both work and casual streaming.

The laptop includes 16 GB RAM and a fast 1 TB SSD, giving you enough power and space for smooth multitasking and quick access to files. The keyboard feels responsive and includes a virtual NumberPad built into the touchpad.

Audio is handled by Harman Kardon tuned speakers, and the Full HD webcam ensures good quality video calls. AI based noise cancellation improves your call clarity, making this laptop ideal for remote work and online meetings.

The laptop is slim, compact and comes in a smart Neutral Grey finish. You get a range of modern ports including USB Type C, HDMI and more. Wi Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 ensure stable and fast wireless connectivity.

It runs on Windows 11 and comes with features like adaptive cooling and efficient battery use. Perfect for students, creators, and professionals looking for a visually rich and reliable everyday laptop.

 

Asus Vivobook S 14 Oled: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery life

    Up to 10 hours

  • Bluetooth

    5.3

  • Wi-Fi Version

    Wi Fi 6E

  • Display Resolution

    2880x1800 pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Display Size

    14.00-inch

  • Display Type

    3K OLED

  • Colour

    Neutral Grey

  • Model

    Vivobook S 14 OLED

  • Operating System

    Windows 11

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Launch Date

    August 27, 2024

  • Series

    Vivobook

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Backlit with NumberPad

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Arc Graphics

  • Processor

    Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

  • Dedicated Graphics Memory

    No

  • SSD

    1 TB

  • SSD Type

    PCIe Gen 4 SSD

Last updated date: 25 July 2025
    Asus Vivobook S 14 Oled
