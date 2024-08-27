The Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED is a lightweight laptop that blends strong performance with an exceptional display. Built for everyday tasks, work, and entertainment, it runs on the new Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with Intel Arc graphics, offering fast performance across apps.

The standout feature is its 14 inch 3K OLED display. It delivers punchy colours, sharp text, and a high contrast ratio that makes visuals pop. The screen also supports 600 nits brightness and a 120 Hz refresh rate, making it great for both work and casual streaming.

The laptop includes 16 GB RAM and a fast 1 TB SSD, giving you enough power and space for smooth multitasking and quick access to files. The keyboard feels responsive and includes a virtual NumberPad built into the touchpad.

Audio is handled by Harman Kardon tuned speakers, and the Full HD webcam ensures good quality video calls. AI based noise cancellation improves your call clarity, making this laptop ideal for remote work and online meetings.

The laptop is slim, compact and comes in a smart Neutral Grey finish. You get a range of modern ports including USB Type C, HDMI and more. Wi Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 ensure stable and fast wireless connectivity.

It runs on Windows 11 and comes with features like adaptive cooling and efficient battery use. Perfect for students, creators, and professionals looking for a visually rich and reliable everyday laptop.