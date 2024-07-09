The price for the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED 2024 Copilot plus in India is Rs. 124,990 . It comes in the following colors: Cool Silver. Market Status of Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED 2024 Copilot plus is Released. ...Read More Read Less
The Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED offers powerful performance with a stunning OLED display in a sleek and lightweight frame. This 15.6 inch laptop runs on the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and features Intel Arc graphics that support fast content handling and daily use without lags.
Its 3K OLED screen delivers rich colour, deep blacks and fluid motion thanks to a 120 Hz refresh rate. With 600 nits brightness and thin bezels, it gives an immersive viewing experience whether you are editing documents or watching films.
Equipped with 16 GB RAM and a large 1 TB SSD, this device ensures smooth multitasking and ample space for your files. The audio system is certified by Harman Kardon and the Full HD webcam with privacy features adds value for those working or studying remotely.
The keyboard is comfortable to type on and the wide touchpad offers accurate control. You get modern ports for all your peripherals and Wi Fi 6E for speedy wireless access.
With a battery life of up to 12 hours, this laptop keeps up with long work or study sessions. The overall design is slim, portable and has a stylish Cool Silver finish. Built for productivity and comfort, the Vivobook S 15 OLED is a strong pick for users who need a big display without losing mobility.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.