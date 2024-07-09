Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (2024, Copilot+) Battery life Up to 12 hours
Release date : 09 July 2024

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED 2024 Copilot plus

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED 2024 Copilot plus is a laptop, available price is Rs 124,990 in India with Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor, Up to 12 hours Battery and 16 GB RAM.
Cool Silver
Price: ₹124,990

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (2024, Copilot+) Price in India and other variants

The price for the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED 2024 Copilot plus in India is Rs. 124,990. It comes in the following colors: Cool Silver. Market Status of Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED 2024 Copilot plus is Released.

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED 2024 Copilot plus Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 inch

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

SSD

1 TB

RAM

16 GB

Asus Vivobook S 15 Oled (2024, Copilot+) Summary

The Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED offers powerful performance with a stunning OLED display in a sleek and lightweight frame. This 15.6 inch laptop runs on the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and features Intel Arc graphics that support fast content handling and daily use without lags.

Its 3K OLED screen delivers rich colour, deep blacks and fluid motion thanks to a 120 Hz refresh rate. With 600 nits brightness and thin bezels, it gives an immersive viewing experience whether you are editing documents or watching films.

Equipped with 16 GB RAM and a large 1 TB SSD, this device ensures smooth multitasking and ample space for your files. The audio system is certified by Harman Kardon and the Full HD webcam with privacy features adds value for those working or studying remotely.

The keyboard is comfortable to type on and the wide touchpad offers accurate control. You get modern ports for all your peripherals and Wi Fi 6E for speedy wireless access.

With a battery life of up to 12 hours, this laptop keeps up with long work or study sessions. The overall design is slim, portable and has a stylish Cool Silver finish. Built for productivity and comfort, the Vivobook S 15 OLED is a strong pick for users who need a big display without losing mobility.

Asus Vivobook S 15 Oled 2024 Copilot Plus: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery life

    Up to 12 hours

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    Wi Fi 6E

  • Bluetooth Version

    v5.3

  • Display Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    2880x1620 pixels

  • Display Size

    15.6 inch

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Display Type

    3K OLED

  • Launch Date

    July 9, 2024

  • Dimensions (WxDxH)

    352.60 x 226.90 x 15.90

  • Series

    Vivobook S

  • Model

    Vivobook S 15 OLED (2024, Copilot+)

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Colour

    Cool Silver

  • Operating System

    Windows 11

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Backlit with large touchpad

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Arc Graphics

  • Dedicated Graphics Memory

    No

  • Processor

    Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

  • SSD Type

    PCIe Gen 4 SSD

  • SSD

    1 TB

Last updated date: 25 July 2025
    Asus Vivobook S 15 Oled 2024 Copilot Plus
