The price for the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED in India is Rs. 117,990 . It comes in the following colors: Ponder Blue and Aqua Celadon. Market Status of Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is Released. ...Read More Read Less
Apple MacBook Air 15 inch M4 2025
₹124,900
Asus Zenbook 14 Oled VS Apple Macbook Air 15 Inch M4 2025
Apple MacBook Air 13 inch M3 2024
₹97,990
Asus Zenbook 14 Oled VS Apple Macbook Air 13 Inch M3 2024
Apple MacBook Air 15 inch M4 2025
₹124,900
Asus Zenbook 14 Oled VS Apple Macbook Air 15 Inch M4 2025
MacBook Pro 14 inch M3 2023
₹139,900
Asus Zenbook 14 Oled VS Macbook Pro 14 Inch M3 2023
Apple MacBook Pro 13 inch 2022
₹116,990
Asus Zenbook 14 Oled VS Apple Macbook Pro 13 Inch 2022
Asus ProArt PZ13 2024 Copilot plus
₹119,990
Asus Zenbook 14 Oled VS Asus Proart Pz13 2024 Copilot Plus
The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405CA-PZ348WS) is a sleek, ultra-lightweight ultrabook that balances premium design with professional-grade performance. It’s powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor, featuring 16 cores and reaching boost speeds up to 5.1 GHz, backed by an Intel AI Boost NPU delivering 13 TOPS for rapid AI-assisted workflows. Paired with 32 GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, it zips through multitasking and demanding applications fluidly. The standout 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen displays crisp visuals at a 2880×1800 resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and vivid color reproduction (100% DCI-P3), supported by HDR and 500-nits peak brightness. Its ultra-slim aluminium chassis weighs just 1.28 kg and measures 14.9 mm thin—ideal for portability. Essential ports like dual Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, and HDMI 2.1 ensure flexible connectivity. The 75 Wh battery delivers all-day performance, while the FHD IR webcam, backlit keyboard, and bundled Office Home 2024 + 1-year M365 Basic subscription make it a professional-ready package.
