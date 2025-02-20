Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is a laptop, available price is Rs 117,990 in India with Intel Core Ultra 7 255H (16 cores, up to 5.1 GHz) with Intel AI Boost NPU (13 TOPS) Processor and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenbook 14 OLED from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenbook 14 OLED now with free delivery.
Ponder Blue Aqua Celadon

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Price in India and other variants

The price for the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED in India is Rs. 117,990 . It comes in the following colors: Ponder Blue and Aqua Celadon. Market Status of Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is Released. ...Read More

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Key Specs

Display Size

14.00-inch

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 7 255H

SSD

1TB

RAM

32 GB

Asus Zenbook 14 Oled Summary

The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405CA-PZ348WS) is a sleek, ultra-lightweight ultrabook that balances premium design with professional-grade performance. It’s powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor, featuring 16 cores and reaching boost speeds up to 5.1 GHz, backed by an Intel AI Boost NPU delivering 13 TOPS for rapid AI-assisted workflows. Paired with 32 GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, it zips through multitasking and demanding applications fluidly. The standout 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen displays crisp visuals at a 2880×1800 resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and vivid color reproduction (100% DCI-P3), supported by HDR and 500-nits peak brightness. Its ultra-slim aluminium chassis weighs just 1.28 kg and measures 14.9 mm thin—ideal for portability. Essential ports like dual Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, and HDMI 2.1 ensure flexible connectivity. The 75 Wh battery delivers all-day performance, while the FHD IR webcam, backlit keyboard, and bundled Office Home 2024 + 1-year M365 Basic subscription make it a professional-ready package.

 

Asus Zenbook 14 Oled: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery Capacity

    75 Wh

  • Battery Cell

    Li-ion

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Wi-Fi Version

    Wi-Fi 7

  • Display Resolution

    1800x2880 pixels

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Display Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Display Size

    14.00-inch

  • Thickness

    14.9 mm

  • Model

    Zenbook 14 OLED

  • Series

    Zenbook Series

  • Launch Date

    February 20, 2025

  • Colour

    Ponder Blue, Aqua Celadon

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home, Office Home 2024 (lifetime), Microsoft 365 Basic (1-year)

  • Weight

    1.28 kg

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Graphic Processor

    Integrated Intel Arc

  • Processor

    Intel Core Ultra 7 255H (16 cores, up to 5.1 GHz) with Intel AI Boost NPU (13 TOPS)

  • SSD Type

    PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

  • SSD

    1TB

