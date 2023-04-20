Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 20 April 2023

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED is a laptop, available price is Rs 104,990 in India with Intel Core Ultra 7 processor or Intel Core i7 13th Gen processor Processor , fast charge to 70% in 49 minutes Battery and 32GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED now with free delivery.
Basalt Grey Ponder Blue
Price : ₹104,990 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED Price in India and other variants

The price for the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED in India is Rs. 104,990 . It comes in the following colors: Basalt Grey and Ponder Blue. Market Status of Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED is Released. ...Read More

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED Key Specs

Display Size

13.3-inch

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 7 processor or Intel Core i7 13th Gen processor

SSD

1TB

RAM

32GB

Asus Zenbook S 13 Oled Summary

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED is a marvel of engineering, standing out for its ultrathin and light design, making it exceptionally portable at just 1 kilogram and 1 cm thin. It boasts a stunning 13.3 inch 3K OLED display that delivers vibrant and true to life colours with incredible detail, ideal for creative professionals and entertainment enthusiasts. Powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics with an AI Boost NPU, it provides robust performance for everyday tasks and AI enhanced workflows. The laptop offers comprehensive connectivity with Thunderbolt 4 ports and ensures a premium audio visual experience with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Its eco friendly construction and military grade durability underscore its thoughtful design, offering both sustainability and resilience in a sleek package.

 

Asus Zenbook S 13 Oled: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery life

    fast charge to 70% in 49 minutes

  • Battery Capacity

    63 WHrs

  • Battery Cell

    4 cell

  • Bluetooth

    5.3

  • Wi-Fi Version

    Wi Fi 6E (802.11ax) Dual band 2x2

  • Display Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    2880x1800 pixels

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Display Size

    13.3-inch

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Colour

    Basalt Grey, Ponder Blue

  • Series

    Zenbook

  • Model

    Zenbook S 13 OLED

  • Launch Date

    April 20, 2023

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Dimensions (WxDxH)

    29.62 x 21.63 x 1.09 ~ 1.18 cm

  • Weight

    1.00 kg

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Iris Xe Graphics or Intel Graphics with Intel AI Boost NPU

  • Processor

    Intel Core Ultra 7 processor or Intel Core i7 13th Gen processor

  • SSD Type

    PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD

  • SSD

    1TB

