The price for the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED in India is Rs. 104,990 . It comes in the following colors: Basalt Grey and Ponder Blue. Market Status of Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED is Released. ...Read More Read Less
The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED is a marvel of engineering, standing out for its ultrathin and light design, making it exceptionally portable at just 1 kilogram and 1 cm thin. It boasts a stunning 13.3 inch 3K OLED display that delivers vibrant and true to life colours with incredible detail, ideal for creative professionals and entertainment enthusiasts. Powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics with an AI Boost NPU, it provides robust performance for everyday tasks and AI enhanced workflows. The laptop offers comprehensive connectivity with Thunderbolt 4 ports and ensures a premium audio visual experience with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Its eco friendly construction and military grade durability underscore its thoughtful design, offering both sustainability and resilience in a sleek package.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.