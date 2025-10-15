Latest Tech News Laptops PC Best gaming laptops starting at 56990 from HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, Acer in Amazon Diwali Sale 2025, top deals covered

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 brings top gaming laptop deals from HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, Acer with extra bank offers. Quick picks and smart buys for every budget.

By: KANIKA BUDHIRAJA
Oct 15 2025
Lenovo LOQ, Intel Core i5 12th Gen 12450HX, NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6"(39.6cm), Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83GS00LJIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop
Discounted price:₹56,990 Original price:₹95,000
Dell Gaming G15 5525, AMD R7-6800H, 16GB, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6), 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits, Win 11 + MSO'21, McAfee 15 Months, Phantom Grey with speckles, 2.51Kgs
Discounted price:₹64,429 Original price:₹132,217
HP Victus, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, NVIDIA RTX 2050 Gaming Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD), 144Hz, IPS, 15.6"/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 21, Blue, 2.3kg, Enhanced Cooling, fa1227TX/fa1314TX
Discounted price:₹59,900 Original price:₹69,999
Acer ALG, Intel Core i5-12th Gen 12450H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050-4GB (16GB/1TB) FHD, 15.6"/39.62cm, 144Hz, Win 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99KG, AL15G-52, Premium Metal Body Gaming Laptop
Discounted price:₹56,990 Original price:₹95,999
Lenovo LOQ 12Th Gen Intel Core I5-12450HX | NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB (12GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6 Inches (39.6Cm)/144Hz/Windows 11/100% Srgb/3 Month Game Pass/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/2.4Kg),83GS008VIN Gaming Laptop
Discounted price:₹58,300 Original price:₹80,000
ASUS Vivobook 16X 12th Gen,Intel Core i7-12700H Fingerprint Creator/Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16.0"/144Hz/Windows 11/Office 2021/Cool Silver/1.67 kg) K3605ZC-RP628WS
Discounted price:₹65,990 Original price:₹100,990
Diwali is just a few days away and the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 is in full swing. If you have been eyeing a new gaming laptop, this is the window. Expect huge price drops, massive bank offers, and easy No Cost EMI that brings down the upfront hit. All leading brands have deals live, from HP and Dell to Lenovo, ASUS, and Acer.

Product Ratings Price
Lenovo LOQ, Intel Core i5 12th Gen 12450HX, NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6"(39.6cm), Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83GS00LJIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop 3.7/5 ₹ 56,990
Dell Gaming G15 5525, AMD R7-6800H, 16GB, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6), 15.6" (39.62Cms) FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits, Win 11 + MSO'21, McAfee 15 Months, Phantom Grey with speckles, 2.51Kgs 3.1/5 ₹ 64,429
HP Victus, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, NVIDIA RTX 2050 Gaming Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD), 144Hz, IPS, 15.6"/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 21, Blue, 2.3kg, Enhanced Cooling, fa1227TX/fa1314TX 4/5 ₹ 59,900
Acer ALG, Intel Core i5-12th Gen 12450H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050-4GB (16GB/1TB) FHD, 15.6"/39.62cm, 144Hz, Win 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99KG, AL15G-52, Premium Metal Body Gaming Laptop 3.9/5 ₹ 56,990
Lenovo LOQ 12Th Gen Intel Core I5-12450HX | NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB (12GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6 Inches (39.6Cm)/144Hz/Windows 11/100% Srgb/3 Month Game Pass/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/2.4Kg),83GS008VIN Gaming Laptop 3.8/5 ₹ 58,300
ASUS Vivobook 16X 12th Gen,Intel Core i7-12700H Fingerprint Creator/Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16.0"/144Hz/Windows 11/Office 2021/Cool Silver/1.67 kg) K3605ZC-RP628WS 2.5/5 ₹ 65,990

There is not much time left, and many of the best picks run out fast. We are doing the homework with brand wise shortlists so you can compare, lock the price, and grab the deal right now.

Top deals on gaming laptops to consider in Amazon Diwali Sale:

Best Dell gaming laptops with up to 51% off in Amazon Diwali Sale 2025

Dell gaming laptops are known for solid build, stable thermals, and dependable performance across the G15 and G16 lines. If you stream, study, or grind ranked matches, these machines balance CPU/GPU power, crisp displays, and serviceable keyboards without fuss.

In Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, best Dell gaming laptops with up to 51% off include RTX 4050 options and 144Hz screens. Add exchange, coupons, and No Cost EMI to stretch savings.

Best Dell gaming laptop deals:

Best HP gaming laptops with up to 37% off in Amazon Diwali Sale 2025

HP gaming laptops focus on stable thermals. Victus suits first time buyers, while Omen pushes higher FPS with tuned cooling, a MUX switch, and 144Hz displays. Keyboards feel firm and OMEN Gaming Hub simplifies tuning.

In Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, best HP gaming laptops with up to 37% off include RTX 4050 builds, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Check out the deals now to grab maximum discounts.

Best HP gaming laptop deals:

Best Acer gaming laptops with up to 41% discount in Amazon Diwali Sale 2025

Acer gaming laptops focus on value and everyday design. Eyeing an upgrade before Diwali? Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 brings the best Acer gaming laptops with up to 41% discount, covering 15 inch and 16 inch picks across Nitro and Predator.

Compare display refresh rates, storage, and GPU tiers to match your games, and move quickly because the strongest deals will go first.

Best Acer gaming laptop deals:

Best Lenovo gaming laptops with up to 40% discount in Amazon Diwali Sale 2025

Lenovo gaming laptops mix clean design with tuned thermals and firm keyboards. LOQ lines serve first time gamers, while Legion steps up with higher wattage GPUs, 165Hz displays, and a MUX switch for better frames.

Shortlisting Lenovo this Diwali? In the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the best Lenovo gaming laptops come with up to 40% discount, from LOQ RTX 4050 builds to Legion models with QHD panels.

Best Lenovo gaming laptop deals:

Best ASUS gaming laptops with up to 35% discount in Amazon Diwali Sale 2025

ASUS gaming laptops focus on displays and cooling across TUF Gaming and ROG. TUF fits first time buyers with 144Hz screens, while ROG Strix adds higher watt GPUs, a MUX switch, and firm keyboards for long sessions.

In Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, the best ASUS gaming laptops come with up to 35% discount, featuring RTX 4050, 16GB RAM, and fast SSDs. Choose 15.6 inch or 16 inch models and buy early.

Best ASUS gaming laptop deals:

FAQs on Best gaming laptops at 56990

What can I expect at 56,990?

Solid 1080p gaming with entry RTX 3050 or occasional RTX 4050 deals and modern i5 or Ryzen 5 CPUs.

Is 16GB RAM necessary?

Yes, aim for 16GB; if it ships with 8GB, choose a model with an extra slot for an easy upgrade.

Can these laptops run new AAA games?

Yes, expect medium settings at 1080p with steady frames in most titles.

Intel or AMD for this budget?

Both work; pick recent Intel Core i5 or Ryzen 5 with at least 6 performance cores.

How important is a MUX switch?

Helpful for higher FPS by bypassing integrated graphics; grab it if listed.

What about thermals?

Look for dual fans, multiple heat pipes, and a balanced performance mode.
First Published Date: 15 Oct, 14:00 IST
