The Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus is the epitome of flexibility, power, and portability—all in one versatile device. With a dynamic 360° hinge, it transforms smoothly from a laptop to a tablet, tent, or stand mode, making it the ideal choice for users who move between work, creativity, and entertainment throughout the day.

Powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processor, this laptop handles everything from design work to digital note-taking with intelligent efficiency. The 14-inch FHD+ display with a cinematic 16:10 aspect ratio offers rich visuals, perfect for binge-watching, photo editing, or browsing.

Designed for those who think and create on the go, it supports the optional Dell Active Pen, so you can sketch ideas, annotate documents, or take notes naturally. Battery life reaches up to 19 hours, giving you the freedom to stay unplugged longer. Enhanced by Dolby Atmos and Realtek SounzReal™, the stereo speakers deliver premium sound for any task.

The Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus also features AI-powered noise cancellation for distraction-free meetings and calls, along with a sharp FHD+ webcam. Lightweight and environmentally conscious, it’s made from sustainable materials and tested to meet military-grade durability standards. This is a premium 2-in-1 designed for life in motion.