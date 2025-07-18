Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Dell14Plus2in1_Batterylife_Upto19hours
Release date : 18 July 2025

Dell 14 Plus 2 in 1

Dell 14 Plus 2 in 1 is a laptop, available price is Rs 87,670 in India with AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 Processor , Up to 19 hours Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell 14 Plus 2 in 1 from HT Tech. Buy Dell 14 Plus 2 in 1 now with free delivery.
Price : ₹87,670 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Dell 14 Plus 2 in 1 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Dell 14 Plus 2 in 1 in India is Rs. 87,670 . Market Status of Dell 14 Plus 2 in 1 is Released.

Here are few alternate options to check

Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP741WS Laptop
  • Jade Black
₹77,990
Check Details
Dell 14 Plus 2 In 1 VS Asus Zenbook 14 Um3402ya Kp741ws Laptop

Apple MacBook Air M1 MGND3HN A Ultrabook
  • Gold
₹80,990
Check Details
Dell 14 Plus 2 In 1 VS Apple Macbook Air M1 Mgnd3hn A Ultrabook

Lenovo LOQ 83DV007GIN Laptop
  • Luna Grey
₹86,990
Check Details
Dell 14 Plus 2 In 1 VS Lenovo Loq 83dv007gin Laptop

Apple MacBook Air 13 inch M3 2024
  • Midnight, Silver, Space Grey, Starlight
₹97,990
Check Details
Dell 14 Plus 2 In 1 VS Apple Macbook Air 13 Inch M3 2024

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED UN5401
  • Midnight, Silver, Space Grey, Starlight
₹88,130
Check Details
Dell 14 Plus 2 In 1 VS Asus Zenbook 14 Flip Oled Un5401

Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED 2024
  • Black
₹89,990
Check Details
Dell 14 Plus 2 In 1 VS Asus Vivobook S 14 Oled 2024
Choose a Laptop
Add to Compare
Dell 14 Plus 2 in 1 Key Specs

Display Size

14-inch

Processor

AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350

Display Resolution

FHD+

Battery life

Up to 19 hours

Dell 14 Plus 2 In 1 Summary

The Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus is the epitome of flexibility, power, and portability—all in one versatile device. With a dynamic 360° hinge, it transforms smoothly from a laptop to a tablet, tent, or stand mode, making it the ideal choice for users who move between work, creativity, and entertainment throughout the day.

Powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processor, this laptop handles everything from design work to digital note-taking with intelligent efficiency. The 14-inch FHD+ display with a cinematic 16:10 aspect ratio offers rich visuals, perfect for binge-watching, photo editing, or browsing.

Designed for those who think and create on the go, it supports the optional Dell Active Pen, so you can sketch ideas, annotate documents, or take notes naturally. Battery life reaches up to 19 hours, giving you the freedom to stay unplugged longer. Enhanced by Dolby Atmos and Realtek SounzReal™, the stereo speakers deliver premium sound for any task.

The Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus also features AI-powered noise cancellation for distraction-free meetings and calls, along with a sharp FHD+ webcam. Lightweight and environmentally conscious, it’s made from sustainable materials and tested to meet military-grade durability standards. This is a premium 2-in-1 designed for life in motion.

 

Dell 14 Plus 2 In 1: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery life

    Up to 19 hours

  • Wi-Fi Version

    WiFi 7

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Display Resolution

    FHD+

  • Display Size

    14-inch

  • Model

    14 Plus 2 in 1

  • Launch Date

    July 18, 2025

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Fast Charging Support

    ExpressCharge (80% in 60 minutes)

  • Processor

    AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350

Laptops By Brand

Trending Laptops

HP 15s eq2143au 50M62PA Laptop

  • Natural Silver
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
₹31,990
Check Details

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop

  • Arctic Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
₹36,510
Check Details

HP 15s eq2144AU 50M63PA Laptop

  • Natural Silver
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
₹36,499
Check Details

Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP741WS Laptop

  • Jade Black
  • 14 Inches Display Size
₹77,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron

  • Star Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹25,900 Original price:₹37,990
Buy Now

MSI Katana 15

  • Black
  • 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,990 Original price:₹128,990
Buy Now

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI

  • 64GB RAM
  • 16-inch Display Size
₹154,999
Check Details

HP Victus fa2100TX 2103tx

  • Mica Silver
  • 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹98,602 Original price:₹103,018
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX 3E3R5PA Laptop

  • Shadow Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹48,990
Check Details

Acer Swift X Laptop

  • Steel Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹94,999
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA EJ362WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹34,225
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 22 July 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Tablets in India   /   Dell Laptop   /   Dell 14 Plus 2 in 1

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Dell 14 Plus 2 In 1
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender