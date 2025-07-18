Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Dell14Plus(AMD)_Batterylife_Upto20hours
Release date : 18 July 2025

Dell 14 Plus AMD

Dell 14 Plus AMD is a laptop, available price is Rs 76,940 in India with AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 Processor , Up to 20 hours Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell 14 Plus AMD from HT Tech. Buy Dell 14 Plus AMD now with free delivery.
Price : ₹76,940 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Dell 14 Plus (AMD) Price in India and other variants

The price for the Dell 14 Plus AMD in India is Rs. 76,940 . Market Status of Dell 14 Plus AMD is Released.

Here are few alternate options to check

Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP741WS Laptop
  • Jade Black
₹77,990
Check Details
Dell 14 Plus Amd VS Asus Zenbook 14 Um3402ya Kp741ws Laptop

Apple MacBook Air M1 MGND3HN A Ultrabook
  • Gold
₹80,990
Check Details
Dell 14 Plus Amd VS Apple Macbook Air M1 Mgnd3hn A Ultrabook

Lenovo LOQ 83DV007GIN Laptop
  • Luna Grey
₹86,990
Check Details
Dell 14 Plus Amd VS Lenovo Loq 83dv007gin Laptop

Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
  • Midnight, Silver, Space Grey, Starlight Gold
₹80,990
Check Details
Dell 14 Plus Amd VS Apple Macbook Air M2 2022

Asus Vivobook 16 AMD 2025
  • Scandinavian White, Zumaia Gray
₹75,990
Check Details
Dell 14 Plus Amd VS Asus Vivobook 16 Amd 2025

Asus Vivobook 16 2023
  • Indie Black
₹79,990
Check Details
Dell 14 Plus Amd VS Asus Vivobook 16 2023
Choose a Laptop
Add to Compare
Dell 14 Plus AMD Key Specs

Display Size

14-inch

Processor

AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350

Battery life

Up to 20 hours

Dell 14 Plus (amd) Summary

The Dell 14 Plus is built to deliver exceptional productivity, sleek design, and next-gen AI acceleration in one compact package. At its core is the powerful AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processor, optimised to manage multitasking and intensive workloads with ease. From professionals who juggle meetings and projects to creatives diving into content creation, this laptop is engineered to adapt to dynamic workstyles.

Visuals are stunning, thanks to a 14-inch FHD+ display with a tall 16:10 aspect ratio and Dolby Vision support, ideal for editing, streaming, and browsing. With up to 20 hours of battery life and ExpressCharge technology, the Dell 14 Plus supports non-stop workflows without chaining you to an outlet.

The built-in FHD+ webcam and AI-driven noise cancellation keep your virtual presence sharp and clear, while WiFi 7 ensures fast, stable connections in any environment. Audio gets a major upgrade too, featuring immersive stereo sound powered by Realtek and Dolby Atmos. Sustainability meets reliability in this lightweight machine, crafted from recycled aluminium and ocean-bound plastics, and rigorously tested for everyday resilience.

 

Dell 14 Plus Amd: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery life

    Up to 20 hours

  • Wi-Fi Version

    WiFi 7

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Display Size

    14-inch

  • Display Type

    FHD+

  • Model

    14 Plus (AMD)

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Launch Date

    July 18, 2025

  • Fast Charging Support

    ExpressCharge (80% in 60 minutes)

  • Processor

    AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350

Laptops By Brand

Trending Laptops

HP 15s eq2143au 50M62PA Laptop

  • Natural Silver
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
₹31,990
Check Details

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop

  • Arctic Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
₹36,510
Check Details

HP 15s eq2144AU 50M63PA Laptop

  • Natural Silver
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
₹36,499
Check Details

Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP741WS Laptop

  • Jade Black
  • 14 Inches Display Size
₹77,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron

  • Star Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹25,900 Original price:₹37,990
Buy Now

MSI Katana 15

  • Black
  • 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,990 Original price:₹128,990
Buy Now

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI

  • 64GB RAM
  • 16-inch Display Size
₹154,999
Check Details

HP Victus fa2100TX 2103tx

  • Mica Silver
  • 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹98,602 Original price:₹103,018
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX 3E3R5PA Laptop

  • Shadow Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹48,990
Check Details

Acer Swift X Laptop

  • Steel Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹94,999
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA EJ362WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹34,225
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 22 July 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Tablets in India   /   Dell Laptop   /   Dell 14 Plus AMD

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Dell 14 Plus Amd
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender