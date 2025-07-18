The price for the Dell 14 Plus AMD in India is Rs. 76,940 . Market Status of Dell 14 Plus AMD is Released.
The Dell 14 Plus is built to deliver exceptional productivity, sleek design, and next-gen AI acceleration in one compact package. At its core is the powerful AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processor, optimised to manage multitasking and intensive workloads with ease. From professionals who juggle meetings and projects to creatives diving into content creation, this laptop is engineered to adapt to dynamic workstyles.
Visuals are stunning, thanks to a 14-inch FHD+ display with a tall 16:10 aspect ratio and Dolby Vision support, ideal for editing, streaming, and browsing. With up to 20 hours of battery life and ExpressCharge technology, the Dell 14 Plus supports non-stop workflows without chaining you to an outlet.
The built-in FHD+ webcam and AI-driven noise cancellation keep your virtual presence sharp and clear, while WiFi 7 ensures fast, stable connections in any environment. Audio gets a major upgrade too, featuring immersive stereo sound powered by Realtek and Dolby Atmos. Sustainability meets reliability in this lightweight machine, crafted from recycled aluminium and ocean-bound plastics, and rigorously tested for everyday resilience.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.