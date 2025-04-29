The price for the Dell 15 Vostro 3530 in India is Rs. 40,890 . It comes in the following colors: Carbon Black. Market Status of Dell 15 Vostro 3530 is Released. ...Read More Read Less
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop
₹36,510
Dell 15 Vostro 3530 VS Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82ku017kin Laptop
HP 15s eq2144AU 50M63PA Laptop
₹36,499
Dell 15 Vostro 3530 VS Hp 15s Eq2144au 50m63pa Laptop
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED
₹45,990
Dell 15 Vostro 3530 VS Asus Vivobook 13 Slate Oled
Asus ExpertBook P1 P1503
₹36,990
Dell 15 Vostro 3530 VS Asus Expertbook P1 P1503
MSI Modern 15
39% OFF
Discounted price:₹40,990
Dell 15 Vostro 3530 VS Msi Modern 15
MSI Modern 14
21% OFF
Discounted price:₹43,400
Dell 15 Vostro 3530 VS Msi Modern 14
The Dell 15 (Vostro 3530) is a reliable and practical thin and light laptop designed for everyday productivity and business use. Its performance is driven by the efficient 13th Generation Intel Core i3-1305U processor, which offers a balance of power and battery life, making it suitable for professional tasks and general computing. The laptop is equipped with a generous 16GB of DDR4-2666 MHz RAM, ensuring smooth and responsive operation when handling multiple applications simultaneously. For storage, it features a fast 512GB SSD, providing ample space for all your documents and media while ensuring quick access times. The 15.6-inch Full HD WVA display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits of brightness offers a clear and vibrant viewing experience, and the narrow bezels give it a modern look. Its spill-resistant keyboard and a variety of essential ports, including USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C for data, enhance its functionality. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and Office Home & Student 2024, the Dell 15 Vostro 3530 is ready for work or study right out of the box.
