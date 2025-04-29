Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 29 April 2025

Dell 15 Vostro 3530

Dell 15 Vostro 3530 is a laptop, available price is Rs 40,890 in India with 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U (up to 4.50 GHz) Processor and 16GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell 15 Vostro 3530 from HT Tech. Buy Dell 15 Vostro 3530 now with free delivery.
Carbon Black

Dell 15 (Vostro 3530) Price in India and other variants

The price for the Dell 15 Vostro 3530 in India is Rs. 40,890 . It comes in the following colors: Carbon Black. Market Status of Dell 15 Vostro 3530 is Released. ...Read More

Dell 15 Vostro 3530 Key Specs

Display Size

15.6-inch

Processor

13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U

SSD

512GB

RAM

16GB

Dell 15 (vostro 3530) Summary

The Dell 15 (Vostro 3530) is a reliable and practical thin and light laptop designed for everyday productivity and business use. Its performance is driven by the efficient 13th Generation Intel Core i3-1305U processor, which offers a balance of power and battery life, making it suitable for professional tasks and general computing. The laptop is equipped with a generous 16GB of DDR4-2666 MHz RAM, ensuring smooth and responsive operation when handling multiple applications simultaneously. For storage, it features a fast 512GB SSD, providing ample space for all your documents and media while ensuring quick access times. The 15.6-inch Full HD WVA display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits of brightness offers a clear and vibrant viewing experience, and the narrow bezels give it a modern look. Its spill-resistant keyboard and a variety of essential ports, including USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C for data, enhance its functionality. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and Office Home & Student 2024, the Dell 15 Vostro 3530 is ready for work or study right out of the box.

Dell 15 Vostro 3530: Key Specifications & Features

  • Display Type

    FHD WVA

  • Display Resolution

    1920x1080 pixels

  • Display Size

    15.6-inch

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Launch Date

    April 29, 2025

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home with Office H&S 2024

  • Colour

    Carbon Black

  • Model

    15 (Vostro 3530)

  • Weight

    1.66 kg

  • Graphic Processor

    Integrated Intel UHD Graphics

  • Processor

    13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U (up to 4.50 GHz)

  • SSD

    512GB

Last updated date: 12 August 2025
