Designed for serious performance and non-stop productivity, the Dell 16 Plus is the powerhouse of the new Dell Plus AI PC lineup. With AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors at its heart, this laptop brings intelligent acceleration and high efficiency to every task, from software development and video editing to marathon streaming or gaming sessions.

The expansive 16-inch FHD+ display offers a rich viewing area with Dolby Vision and 300 nits of brightness, making it an ideal canvas for creators and professionals alike. Audio gets cinematic with Realtek SounzReal™ stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos, ensuring your meetings, movies, and playlists all sound as vivid as they look.

Thanks to up to 22 hours of battery life and fast-charging support, the Dell 16 Plus keeps pace with your longest workdays or travel sprints. And with an FHD+ webcam, AI noise cancellation, and blazing-fast WiFi 7, staying connected and clear is effortless.

Built using premium recycled materials and tested for military-grade toughness, the Dell 16 Plus is engineered for the future. It’s the go-to machine for those who need performance, durability, and immersive AI-enhanced experiences, all in one elegant frame.