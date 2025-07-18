Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 18 July 2025

Dell 16 Plus AMD is a laptop, available price is Rs 76,400 in India with AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 Processor , Up to 22 hours Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell 16 Plus AMD from HT Tech. Buy Dell 16 Plus AMD now with free delivery.
Price : ₹76,400 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Dell 16 Plus (AMD) Price in India and other variants

The price for the Dell 16 Plus AMD in India is Rs. 76,400 . Market Status of Dell 16 Plus AMD is Released.

Dell 16 Plus AMD Key Specs

Display Size

16-inch

Processor

AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350

Display Resolution

FHD+

Battery life

Up to 22 hours

Dell 16 Plus (amd) Summary

Designed for serious performance and non-stop productivity, the Dell 16 Plus is the powerhouse of the new Dell Plus AI PC lineup. With AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors at its heart, this laptop brings intelligent acceleration and high efficiency to every task, from software development and video editing to marathon streaming or gaming sessions.

The expansive 16-inch FHD+ display offers a rich viewing area with Dolby Vision and 300 nits of brightness, making it an ideal canvas for creators and professionals alike. Audio gets cinematic with Realtek SounzReal™ stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos, ensuring your meetings, movies, and playlists all sound as vivid as they look.

Thanks to up to 22 hours of battery life and fast-charging support, the Dell 16 Plus keeps pace with your longest workdays or travel sprints. And with an FHD+ webcam, AI noise cancellation, and blazing-fast WiFi 7, staying connected and clear is effortless.

Built using premium recycled materials and tested for military-grade toughness, the Dell 16 Plus is engineered for the future. It’s the go-to machine for those who need performance, durability, and immersive AI-enhanced experiences, all in one elegant frame.

 

Dell 16 Plus Amd: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery life

    Up to 22 hours

  • Wi-Fi Version

    WiFi 7

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Display Size

    16-inch

  • Display Resolution

    FHD+

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Model

    16 Plus (AMD)

  • Launch Date

    July 18, 2025

  • Fast Charging Support

    ExpressCharge (80% in 60 minutes)

  • Processor

    AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350

