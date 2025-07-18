The price for the Dell Alienware 16 Area 51m R2 in India is Rs. 309,990 . Market Status of Dell Alienware 16 Area 51m R2 is Released.
|
|
Apple MacBook Pro 16 inch 2023
|
8% OFF
Discounted price:₹369,900 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Dell Alienware 16 Area 51m R2 VS Apple Macbook Pro 16 Inch 2023
|
|
MacBook Pro 16 inch M4 Max 2024
|
4% OFF
Discounted price:₹334,990 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Dell Alienware 16 Area 51m R2 VS Macbook Pro 16 Inch M4 Max 2024
|
|
MacBook Pro 14 inch M4 Max 2024
|
6% OFF
Discounted price:₹299,990 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Dell Alienware 16 Area 51m R2 VS Macbook Pro 14 Inch M4 Max 2024
|
|
MacBook Pro 16 inch M3 2023
|
₹249,900
Check Details
|
Dell Alienware 16 Area 51m R2 VS Macbook Pro 16 Inch M3 2023
|
|
Asus ROG Strix G16 Intel 2025
|
₹299,990
Check Details
|
Dell Alienware 16 Area 51m R2 VS Asus Rog Strix G16 Intel 2025
|
|
Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED 2022
|
₹329,990
Check Details
|
Dell Alienware 16 Area 51m R2 VS Asus Proart Studiobook Pro 16 Oled 2022
The Dell Alienware 16 Area-51 notebook packs powerful specs into a compact yet sturdy form. Designed for competitive gamers and content creators, it offers cutting-edge hardware including Intel’s latest Ultra 9 processor and the top-tier RTX 5090 GPU. The 16-inch WQXGA display comes with up to 300Hz refresh rate and full DCI-P3 colour gamut, delivering smooth visuals and accurate colours for gaming and design work. The keyboard features Cherry mechanical switches with customisable lighting that feels tactile and responsive.
On the inside, Alienware’s advanced Cryo-Tech cooling keeps thermals under control during intense sessions, using a vapor chamber and exclusive Element 31 thermal material. A 96WHr battery with fast charging gives longer play or work time on the move. Dolby Atmos audio and a 4K webcam complete the package, making it a well-rounded powerhouse. It looks as good as it performs thanks to a sleek chassis and transparent thermal window.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.