The Alienware 16X Aurora represents the next evolution of premium mobile gaming. Built for gamers, creators and multitaskers who demand serious performance in a portable form, this sleek 16-inch powerhouse strikes the perfect balance between power, style and day-to-day versatility.

At its core lies Intel’s latest Core Ultra HX series processor, paired with NVIDIA’s RTX 50 series GPU. Together, they enable high-performance gameplay, fast rendering, and smooth multitasking, with a Total Performance Power (TPP) of up to 155W. Whether you're editing 4K content, diving into competitive matches, or running multiple applications at once, the 16X Aurora keeps pace effortlessly.

The display is nothing short of exceptional and comes with a 16-inch WQXGA panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, G-SYNC support, and 500 nits of brightness delivers breathtaking visuals and ultra-smooth gameplay. From fast-paced shooters to high-resolution creative work, the screen is ready to perform in any scenario.

Under the hood, the Cryo-Chamber thermal system optimises airflow using ultra-thin fans, copper heat pipes and strategic venting. This ensures the laptop remains cool and quiet, even during extended sessions. Designed for real-life usage, it features a comfortable palm rest, chamfered edges for easy one-handed opening, and a form factor that slips easily into most backpacks.

Unique features like Stealth Mode offer discretion with a white keyboard backlight and quiet fan operation that is ideal for use in libraries or cafes. Meanwhile, Alienware’s signature lighting and performance profiles are always just a click away.