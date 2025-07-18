The price for the Dell Alienware 18 Area 51m R2 in India is Rs. 314,990 . Market Status of Dell Alienware 18 Area 51m R2 is Released.
|
|
Apple MacBook Pro 16 inch 2023
|
8% OFF
Discounted price:₹369,900 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Dell Alienware 18 Area 51m R2 VS Apple Macbook Pro 16 Inch 2023
|
|
MacBook Pro 16 inch M4 Max 2024
|
4% OFF
Discounted price:₹334,990 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Dell Alienware 18 Area 51m R2 VS Macbook Pro 16 Inch M4 Max 2024
|
|
MacBook Pro 14 inch M4 Max 2024
|
6% OFF
Discounted price:₹299,990 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Dell Alienware 18 Area 51m R2 VS Macbook Pro 14 Inch M4 Max 2024
|
|
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2025
|
₹279,990
Check Details
|
Dell Alienware 18 Area 51m R2 VS Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 2025
|
|
Asus ROG Strix G16 Intel 2025
|
₹299,990
Check Details
|
Dell Alienware 18 Area 51m R2 VS Asus Rog Strix G16 Intel 2025
|
|
Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED 2022
|
₹329,990
Check Details
|
Dell Alienware 18 Area 51m R2 VS Asus Proart Studiobook Pro 16 Oled 2022
The Dell Alienware 18 Area-51 is a large-format performance laptop that brings desktop-level power to a mobile setup. With the same Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU and RTX 5090 GPU as the 16-inch model, it offers even more screen real estate for those who prefer expansive displays. The 18-inch WQXGA panel with up to 300Hz refresh rate is perfect for ultra-smooth gameplay, editing, and multitasking.
The upgraded Cryo-Tech cooling increases airflow by over 35 percent and reduces acoustic noise by 15 percent. A new translucent thermal shelf adds an aesthetic touch while enhancing ventilation. Alienware has also improved battery performance, giving you longer sessions with rapid charging when needed. Audio is immersive thanks to the Dolby Atmos quad-speaker setup. With a 4K IR webcam, Cherry mechanical keyboard, and unique design elements like the Liquid Teal chassis, this laptop is built to impress and perform without compromise.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.