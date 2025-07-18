Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 18 July 2025

Dell Alienware 18 Area 51m R2

Dell Alienware 18 Area 51m R2 is a laptop, available price is Rs 314,990 in India with Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX Processor and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Alienware 18 Area 51m R2 from HT Tech. Buy Dell Alienware 18 Area 51m R2 now with free delivery.
Price : ₹314,990

Dell Alienware 18 Area 51m R2 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Dell Alienware 18 Area 51m R2 in India is Rs. 314,990 . Market Status of Dell Alienware 18 Area 51m R2 is Released.

Dell Alienware 18 Area 51m R2 Key Specs

Display Size

18-inch

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX

SSD

8TB

RAM

64 GB

Dell Alienware 18 Area 51m R2 Summary

The Dell Alienware 18 Area-51 is a large-format performance laptop that brings desktop-level power to a mobile setup. With the same Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU and RTX 5090 GPU as the 16-inch model, it offers even more screen real estate for those who prefer expansive displays. The 18-inch WQXGA panel with up to 300Hz refresh rate is perfect for ultra-smooth gameplay, editing, and multitasking.

The upgraded Cryo-Tech cooling increases airflow by over 35 percent and reduces acoustic noise by 15 percent. A new translucent thermal shelf adds an aesthetic touch while enhancing ventilation. Alienware has also improved battery performance, giving you longer sessions with rapid charging when needed. Audio is immersive thanks to the Dolby Atmos quad-speaker setup. With a 4K IR webcam, Cherry mechanical keyboard, and unique design elements like the Liquid Teal chassis, this laptop is built to impress and perform without compromise.

Dell Alienware 18 Area 51m R2: Key Specifications & Features

  • Refresh Rate

    300 Hz

  • Display Size

    18-inch

  • Model

    Alienware 18 Area 51m R2

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Launch Date

    July 18, 2025

  • Processor

    Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX

  • SSD

    8TB

Last updated date: 22 July 2025
