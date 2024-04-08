Overview Prices Summary Specs News
DellAlienwarem16R2_DisplaySize_16inch
Release date : 08 April 2024

Dell Alienware m16 R2

Dell Alienware m16 R2 is a laptop, available price is Rs 158,798 in India with Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H or Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H Processor and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Alienware m16 R2 from HT Tech. Buy Dell Alienware m16 R2 now with free delivery.
Dark Gray
Price : ₹158,798 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Dell Alienware m16 R2 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Dell Alienware m16 R2 in India is Rs. 158,798 . It comes in the following colors: Dark Gray. Market Status of Dell Alienware m16 R2 is Released. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Apple MacBook Air 15 2023
  • Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, Starlight
₹134,990
Check Details
Dell Alienware M16 R2 VS Apple Macbook Air 15 2023

MacBook Pro 14 inch M4 2024
  • Silver, Space Black
₹162,990
Check Details
Dell Alienware M16 R2 VS Macbook Pro 14 Inch M4 2024

Apple MacBook Pro 14 inch 2023
  • Silver, Space Grey
₹187,990
Check Details
Dell Alienware M16 R2 VS Apple Macbook Pro 14 Inch 2023

MacBook Pro 14 inch M3 2023
  • Silver, Space Black
₹139,900
Check Details
Dell Alienware M16 R2 VS Macbook Pro 14 Inch M3 2023

Asus ProArt PX13
  • Nano Black
26% OFF
Discounted price:₹159,990 Original price:₹215,990
Buy Now
Dell Alienware M16 R2 VS Asus Proart Px13

Asus ROG Strix G16 AMD 2025
  • Nano Black
17% OFF
Discounted price:₹169,990 Original price:₹203,990
Buy Now
Dell Alienware M16 R2 VS Asus Rog Strix G16 Amd 2025
Choose a Laptop
Add to Compare
Dell Alienware m16 R2 Key Specs

Display Size

16 inch

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H or Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H

SSD

8 TB

RAM

64 GB

Dell Alienware M16 R2 Summary

The Dell Alienware m16 R2 is a formidable gaming laptop designed to deliver an immersive and high performance experience. It is powered by either an Intel Core Ultra 7 or Core Ultra 9 processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards up to the RTX 4070, ensuring smooth gameplay and efficient handling of demanding applications. The 16 inch QHD+ display with a 240 Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G SYNC technology provides incredibly fluid and tear free visuals, essential for competitive gaming. With ample DDR5 memory and vast SSD storage options, loading times are minimal and multitasking is seamless. The laptop also features a redesigned chassis for improved airflow, a comfortable RGB backlit keyboard, and a "Stealth Mode" for a more discreet appearance when not gaming. Its robust cooling system and large 90 Wh battery further enhance its appeal for dedicated gamers.

 

Dell Alienware M16 R2: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery Capacity

    90 Wh

  • Display Size

    16 inch

  • Display Resolution

    2560x1600 pixels

  • Display Type

    QHD+

  • Display Touchscreen

    No

  • Refresh Rate

    240 Hz

  • Launch Date

    April 8, 2024

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Weight

    Approximately 2.6 kg

  • Colour

    Dark Gray

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro

  • Model

    Alienware m16 R2

  • Backlit Keyboard

    RGB backlit keyboard

  • Dedicated Graphics Memory

    Yes

  • Processor

    Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H or Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H

  • Graphic Processor

    Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

  • SSD

    8 TB (2 x 4 TB)

  • SSD Type

    PCIe NVMe Gen 4x4 SSD

Laptops By Brand

Trending Laptops

HP 15s eq2143au 50M62PA Laptop

  • Natural Silver
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
₹31,990
Check Details

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop

  • Arctic Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
₹36,510
Check Details

HP 15s eq2144AU 50M63PA Laptop

  • Natural Silver
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
₹36,499
Check Details

Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP741WS Laptop

  • Jade Black
  • 14 Inches Display Size
₹77,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron

  • Star Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹25,900 Original price:₹37,990
Buy Now

MSI Katana 15

  • Black
  • 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,990 Original price:₹128,990
Buy Now

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI

  • 64GB RAM
  • 16-inch Display Size
₹154,999
Check Details

HP Victus fa2100TX 2103tx

  • Mica Silver
  • 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹98,602 Original price:₹103,018
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX 3E3R5PA Laptop

  • Shadow Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹48,990
Check Details

Acer Swift X Laptop

  • Steel Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹94,999
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA EJ362WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹34,225
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 30 July 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Tablets in India   /   Dell Laptop   /   Dell Alienware m16 R2

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Dell Alienware M16 R2
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender