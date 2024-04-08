The price for the Dell Alienware m16 R2 in India is Rs. 158,798 . It comes in the following colors: Dark Gray. Market Status of Dell Alienware m16 R2 is Released. ...Read More Read Less
Apple MacBook Air 15 2023
₹134,990
Check Details
Dell Alienware M16 R2 VS Apple Macbook Air 15 2023
MacBook Pro 14 inch M4 2024
₹162,990
Check Details
Dell Alienware M16 R2 VS Macbook Pro 14 Inch M4 2024
Apple MacBook Pro 14 inch 2023
₹187,990
Check Details
Dell Alienware M16 R2 VS Apple Macbook Pro 14 Inch 2023
MacBook Pro 14 inch M3 2023
₹139,900
Check Details
Dell Alienware M16 R2 VS Macbook Pro 14 Inch M3 2023
Asus ProArt PX13
26% OFF
Discounted price:₹159,990
Buy Now
Dell Alienware M16 R2 VS Asus Proart Px13
Asus ROG Strix G16 AMD 2025
17% OFF
Discounted price:₹169,990
Buy Now
Dell Alienware M16 R2 VS Asus Rog Strix G16 Amd 2025
The Dell Alienware m16 R2 is a formidable gaming laptop designed to deliver an immersive and high performance experience. It is powered by either an Intel Core Ultra 7 or Core Ultra 9 processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards up to the RTX 4070, ensuring smooth gameplay and efficient handling of demanding applications. The 16 inch QHD+ display with a 240 Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G SYNC technology provides incredibly fluid and tear free visuals, essential for competitive gaming. With ample DDR5 memory and vast SSD storage options, loading times are minimal and multitasking is seamless. The laptop also features a redesigned chassis for improved airflow, a comfortable RGB backlit keyboard, and a "Stealth Mode" for a more discreet appearance when not gaming. Its robust cooling system and large 90 Wh battery further enhance its appeal for dedicated gamers.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.