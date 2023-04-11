Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 11 April 2023

Dell Inspiron 16 2 in 1

Dell Inspiron 16 2 in 1 is a laptop, available price is Rs 100,990 in India with Intel Core i5 or i7 Processor and 16GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Inspiron 16 2 in 1 from HT Tech. Buy Dell Inspiron 16 2 in 1 now with free delivery.
Platinum Silver Dark River Blue
Price : ₹100,990 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Dell Inspiron 16 2 in 1 in India is Rs. 100,990 . It comes in the following colors: Platinum Silver and Dark River Blue. Market Status of Dell Inspiron 16 2 in 1 is Released. ...Read More

Dell Inspiron 16 2 in 1 Key Specs

Display Size

16.00 inch

Processor

Intel Core i5 or i7

SSD

2TB

RAM

16GB

Dell Inspiron 16 2 In 1 Summary

The Dell Inspiron 16 2 in 1 is designed for Indian users who desire an expansive screen experience combined with the versatility of a convertible laptop. Its defining feature is the generous 16.00 inch FHD+ touch display, which can be upgraded to a stunning UHD+ OLED panel, offering an immersive visual canvas for work, entertainment, and creative endeavours. The larger screen real estate is particularly beneficial for professionals working with spreadsheets, designers needing more space, or simply for an enhanced film watching experience. The 360-degree hinge allows for seamless transitions between laptop, tent, stand, and tablet modes, providing remarkable adaptability for various use cases, from collaborative meetings to casual e-reading. Under the bonnet, the choice of Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processors, coupled with ample RAM and fast SSD storage, ensures strong performance for everyday computing, multimedia editing, and even light gaming. The 1080p webcam with a built in privacy shutter addresses modern concerns about digital privacy, providing clear video calls while offering peace of mind. Connectivity is comprehensive, including the high speed Thunderbolt 4 port for fast data transfer and charging. The Dell Inspiron 16 2 in 1 caters to families, small business owners, and students in India who need a powerful, adaptable, and visually engaging laptop that can effortlessly transform to meet their diverse computing needs.

Dell Inspiron 16 2 In 1: Key Specifications & Features

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    v6.0 E

  • Display Resolution

    1920x1200 pixels

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Display Size

    16.00 inch

  • Display Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Series

    Inspiron 16

  • Dimensions (WxDxH)

    18.99 x 356.78 x 251.70

  • Launch Date

    April 11, 2023

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home.

  • Colour

    Platinum Silver, Dark River Blue

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Model

    Inspiron 16 2-in-1

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Graphic Processor

    Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics or optional NVIDIA GeForce MX550.

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5 or i7

  • SSD

    2TB

