The price for the Dell Inspiron 16 2 in 1 in India is Rs. 100,990 . It comes in the following colors: Platinum Silver and Dark River Blue. Market Status of Dell Inspiron 16 2 in 1 is Released. ...Read More Read Less
The Dell Inspiron 16 2 in 1 is designed for Indian users who desire an expansive screen experience combined with the versatility of a convertible laptop. Its defining feature is the generous 16.00 inch FHD+ touch display, which can be upgraded to a stunning UHD+ OLED panel, offering an immersive visual canvas for work, entertainment, and creative endeavours. The larger screen real estate is particularly beneficial for professionals working with spreadsheets, designers needing more space, or simply for an enhanced film watching experience. The 360-degree hinge allows for seamless transitions between laptop, tent, stand, and tablet modes, providing remarkable adaptability for various use cases, from collaborative meetings to casual e-reading. Under the bonnet, the choice of Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processors, coupled with ample RAM and fast SSD storage, ensures strong performance for everyday computing, multimedia editing, and even light gaming. The 1080p webcam with a built in privacy shutter addresses modern concerns about digital privacy, providing clear video calls while offering peace of mind. Connectivity is comprehensive, including the high speed Thunderbolt 4 port for fast data transfer and charging. The Dell Inspiron 16 2 in 1 caters to families, small business owners, and students in India who need a powerful, adaptable, and visually engaging laptop that can effortlessly transform to meet their diverse computing needs.
