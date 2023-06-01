Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 01 June 2023

Dell Inspiron 7430

Dell Inspiron 7430 is a laptop, available price is Rs 117,390 in India with Intel Core i7-13700H (up to 5.0 GHz, 24MB Cache, 14 Cores) Processor and 16GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Inspiron 7430 from HT Tech. Buy Dell Inspiron 7430 now with free delivery.
Platinum Silver

Dell Inspiron 7430 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Dell Inspiron 7430 in India is Rs. 117,390 . It comes in the following colors: Platinum Silver. Market Status of Dell Inspiron 7430 is Released.

Dell Inspiron 7430 Key Specs

Display Size

14-inch

Processor

Intel Core i7-13700H

SSD

512GB

RAM

16GB

Dell Inspiron 7430 Summary

The Dell Inspiron 7430 is a high-performance laptop designed for professionals and power users seeking a blend of speed, portability, and advanced graphics capabilities. Powered by the 13th Generation Intel Core i7-13700H processor, it offers up to 5.0 GHz clock speed and 14 cores, ensuring seamless multitasking and efficient handling of demanding applications.

Equipped with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, the laptop provides swift data access and ample storage for applications, documents, and media files. The dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with 6GB GDDR6 memory delivers smooth visuals and supports creative tasks like video editing and 3D rendering.

The 14.0-inch 2.5K WVA display with ComfortView Plus technology offers vibrant colors and reduced eye strain, making it ideal for extended work sessions. The backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader enhance user experience and security.

Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 4.0, USB 3.2 ports, HDMI 2.0, and a microSD card reader, ensuring compatibility with various peripherals. Weighing just 1.66 kg, the Inspiron 7430 is both lightweight and durable, making it suitable for professionals on the go.

 

Dell Inspiron 7430: Key Specifications & Features

  • Display Size

    14-inch

  • Weight

    1.66 kg

  • Warranty

    1 Year Onsite Hardware Service

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Launch Date

    June 1, 2023

  • Model

    Inspiron 7430

  • Colour

    Platinum Silver

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Backlit Keyboard

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-13700H (up to 5.0 GHz, 24MB Cache, 14 Cores)

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with 6GB GDDR6

  • SSD

    512GB

Last updated date: 14 August 2025
