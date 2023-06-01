The price for the Dell Inspiron 7430 in India is Rs. 117,390 . It comes in the following colors: Platinum Silver. Market Status of Dell Inspiron 7430 is Released.
The Dell Inspiron 7430 is a high-performance laptop designed for professionals and power users seeking a blend of speed, portability, and advanced graphics capabilities. Powered by the 13th Generation Intel Core i7-13700H processor, it offers up to 5.0 GHz clock speed and 14 cores, ensuring seamless multitasking and efficient handling of demanding applications.
Equipped with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, the laptop provides swift data access and ample storage for applications, documents, and media files. The dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with 6GB GDDR6 memory delivers smooth visuals and supports creative tasks like video editing and 3D rendering.
The 14.0-inch 2.5K WVA display with ComfortView Plus technology offers vibrant colors and reduced eye strain, making it ideal for extended work sessions. The backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader enhance user experience and security.
Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 4.0, USB 3.2 ports, HDMI 2.0, and a microSD card reader, ensuring compatibility with various peripherals. Weighing just 1.66 kg, the Inspiron 7430 is both lightweight and durable, making it suitable for professionals on the go.
