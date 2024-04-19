Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 19 April 2024

Dell Latitude 7450 2 in 1

Dell Latitude 7450 2 in 1 is a laptop, available price is Rs 154,999 in India with Intel Core Ultra 5 135U vPRO or Core Ultra 7 165U vPRO. Processor and 64GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Latitude 7450 2 in 1 from HT Tech. Buy Dell Latitude 7450 2 in 1 now with free delivery.
Price : ₹154,999 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Dell Latitude 7450 2 in 1 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Dell Latitude 7450 2 in 1 in India is Rs. 154,999 . Market Status of Dell Latitude 7450 2 in 1 is Released.

Dell Latitude 7450 2 in 1 Key Specs

Display Size

14.00-inch

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 5 135U vPRO or Core Ultra 7 165U vPRO.

SSD

2TB

RAM

64GB

Dell Latitude 7450 2 In 1 Summary

The Dell Latitude 7450 2 in 1 is a formidable business convertible, meticulously engineered for the discerning professional in the Indian market. Its core strength lies in the integration of Intel Core Ultra processors, which bring a dedicated Neural Processing Unit NPU to the forefront, enabling sophisticated AI acceleration. This hardware synergy intelligently offloads demanding AI tasks from the CPU and GPU, ensuring peak performance and extended battery life, which is crucial for long working days. Users benefit from features such as AI enhanced intelligent privacy and ExpressSign In, which bolster security by detecting onlookers and providing seamless biometric login. The laptop’s 14 inch FHD+ touch display, with its 16:10 aspect ratio, offers an expansive and vibrant workspace, perfect for detailed analytical tasks, presentations, or creative work. Its 2-in-1 design allows for effortless transformation between a traditional laptop, a collaborative tent mode, or a presentation friendly stand mode, and a tablet for intuitive interaction. Connectivity is robust, featuring advanced Wi-Fi 7 for ultra fast wireless speeds and multiple Thunderbolt 4 ports, facilitating high speed data transfer and external display connectivity. Durability is paramount with its lightweight yet sturdy aluminium chassis, designed to withstand the rigours of frequent travel and dynamic work environments. The Latitude 7450 2 in 1 is an ideal choice for corporate executives, consultants, and power users who demand unwavering performance, cutting edge security, and ultimate adaptability from their professional computing devices. It embodies Dell’s commitment to providing a secure, manageable, and stable platform for modern businesses in India.

Dell Latitude 7450 2 In 1: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery Capacity

    57 Wh

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Wi-Fi Version

    Wi-Fi 7 2x2

  • Display Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    14.00-inch

  • Display Type

    FHD+

  • Display Resolution

    1900x1200 pixels

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Pro

  • Launch Date

    April 19, 2024

  • Model

    Latitude 7450 2-in-1

  • Weight

    1.53 kg

  • Dimensions (WxDxH)

    313.00 x 222.80 x 17.10

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Dedicated Graphics Memory

    No

  • Processor

    Intel Core Ultra 5 135U vPRO or Core Ultra 7 165U vPRO.

  • Graphic Processor

    Integrated Intel Graphics

  • SSD

    2TB

  • SSD Type

    M.2 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD.

Last updated date: 28 July 2025
