The price for the Dell Latitude 7450 2 in 1 in India is Rs. 154,999 . Market Status of Dell Latitude 7450 2 in 1 is Released.
₹124,900
₹162,990
₹124,900
₹139,900
The Dell Latitude 7450 2 in 1 is a formidable business convertible, meticulously engineered for the discerning professional in the Indian market. Its core strength lies in the integration of Intel Core Ultra processors, which bring a dedicated Neural Processing Unit NPU to the forefront, enabling sophisticated AI acceleration. This hardware synergy intelligently offloads demanding AI tasks from the CPU and GPU, ensuring peak performance and extended battery life, which is crucial for long working days. Users benefit from features such as AI enhanced intelligent privacy and ExpressSign In, which bolster security by detecting onlookers and providing seamless biometric login. The laptop’s 14 inch FHD+ touch display, with its 16:10 aspect ratio, offers an expansive and vibrant workspace, perfect for detailed analytical tasks, presentations, or creative work. Its 2-in-1 design allows for effortless transformation between a traditional laptop, a collaborative tent mode, or a presentation friendly stand mode, and a tablet for intuitive interaction. Connectivity is robust, featuring advanced Wi-Fi 7 for ultra fast wireless speeds and multiple Thunderbolt 4 ports, facilitating high speed data transfer and external display connectivity. Durability is paramount with its lightweight yet sturdy aluminium chassis, designed to withstand the rigours of frequent travel and dynamic work environments. The Latitude 7450 2 in 1 is an ideal choice for corporate executives, consultants, and power users who demand unwavering performance, cutting edge security, and ultimate adaptability from their professional computing devices. It embodies Dell’s commitment to providing a secure, manageable, and stable platform for modern businesses in India.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.