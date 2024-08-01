The Dell Latitude 7455 is a cutting edge AI PC designed for modern professionals, blending powerful performance with enhanced portability and sustainability. Driven by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor with a dedicated NPU capable of 45 TOPS, it delivers exceptional AI acceleration for a seamless Windows 11 experience.

Its 14 inch QHD+ touch display provides crisp visuals and an anti glare finish for comfortable extended use. With up to 32 GB of high speed LPDDR5x RAM and fast PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage, the Latitude 7455 handles demanding tasks with ease. Connectivity is robust with multiple USB 4 Type C and USB 3.2 Type A ports, along with Wi Fi 7 and optional 5G.

The laptop also features an eco friendly aluminium chassis and advanced security measures, making it a secure and responsible choice for business users on the go.