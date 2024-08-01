Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 01 August 2024

Dell Latitude 7455

Dell Latitude 7455 is a laptop, available price is Rs 159,990 in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E 80 100 (12 cores up to 3.4 GHz, Dual Core Boost up to 4.0 GHz, NPU up to 45 TOPS) or Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus X1P 64 100 Processor and 16 GB or 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Latitude 7455 from HT Tech. Buy Dell Latitude 7455 now with free delivery.
Titan Gray
Price : ₹159,990 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Dell Latitude 7455 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Dell Latitude 7455 in India is Rs. 159,990 . It comes in the following colors: Titan Gray. Market Status of Dell Latitude 7455 is Released.

Dell Latitude 7455 Key Specs

Display Size

14 inch

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E 80 100

SSD

512 GB or 1 TB

RAM

16 GB or 32 GB

Dell Latitude 7455 Summary

The Dell Latitude 7455 is a cutting edge AI PC designed for modern professionals, blending powerful performance with enhanced portability and sustainability. Driven by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor with a dedicated NPU capable of 45 TOPS, it delivers exceptional AI acceleration for a seamless Windows 11 experience.

 

 Its 14 inch QHD+ touch display provides crisp visuals and an anti glare finish for comfortable extended use. With up to 32 GB of high speed LPDDR5x RAM and fast PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage, the Latitude 7455 handles demanding tasks with ease. Connectivity is robust with multiple USB 4 Type C and USB 3.2 Type A ports, along with Wi Fi 7 and optional 5G. 

 

The laptop also features an eco friendly aluminium chassis and advanced security measures, making it a secure and responsible choice for business users on the go.

Dell Latitude 7455: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery Capacity

    54 Wh

  • Battery Cell

    3 cell

  • Bluetooth Version

    v5.4

  • Wi-Fi Version

    v7.0 WCN7851, 2x2, 802.11ax

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Display Resolution

    2560x1600 pixels

  • Display Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Display Size

    14 inch

  • Model

    Latitude 7455

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro

  • Dimensions (WxDxH)

    223.75 x 314.00 x 16.90

  • Launch Date

    August 1, 2024

  • Weight

    1.44 kg

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Colour

    Titan Gray

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E 80 100 (12 cores up to 3.4 GHz, Dual Core Boost up to 4.0 GHz, NPU up to 45 TOPS) or Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus X1P 64 100

  • Graphic Processor

    Integrated Qualcomm Adreno Graphics

  • SSD Type

    PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD

  • Storage Type

    M.2 2230 TLC

  • SSD

    512 GB or 1 TB

Last updated date: 05 August 2025
