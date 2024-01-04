The price for the Dell XPS 14 9440 in India is Rs. 207,168 . It comes in the following colors: Graphite and Platinum. Market Status of Dell XPS 14 9440 is Released. ...Read More Read Less
The Dell XPS 14 9440 brings premium design and robust performance to a compact form factor. Featuring the advanced Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and RTX 4050 graphics, it handles creative workloads and content creation with ease. The 14.5-inch OLED touchscreen, offering 3.2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, is incredibly vibrant and immersive, ideal for designers, editors, and media enthusiasts. With 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a speedy 1TB SSD, lag and bottlenecks are rare, even when running demanding applications. Excellent build quality, a haptic glass touchpad, and a comfortable backlit keyboard enhance everyday usability. At just under 1.7kg, it strikes a perfect balance between power and portability for professionals on the go.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.