Release date : 04 January 2024

Dell XPS 14 9440

Dell XPS 14 9440 is a laptop, available price is Rs 207,168 in India with Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor and 32GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell XPS 14 9440 from HT Tech. Buy Dell XPS 14 9440 now with free delivery.
Graphite Platinum
Price : ₹207,168 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Dell XPS 14 9440 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Dell XPS 14 9440 in India is Rs. 207,168 . It comes in the following colors: Graphite and Platinum. Market Status of Dell XPS 14 9440 is Released. ...Read More

Dell XPS 14 9440 Key Specs

Display Size

14.5-inch

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

SSD

1TB

RAM

32GB

Dell Xps 14 9440 Summary

The Dell XPS 14 9440 brings premium design and robust performance to a compact form factor. Featuring the advanced Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and RTX 4050 graphics, it handles creative workloads and content creation with ease. The 14.5-inch OLED touchscreen, offering 3.2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, is incredibly vibrant and immersive, ideal for designers, editors, and media enthusiasts. With 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a speedy 1TB SSD, lag and bottlenecks are rare, even when running demanding applications. Excellent build quality, a haptic glass touchpad, and a comfortable backlit keyboard enhance everyday usability. At just under 1.7kg, it strikes a perfect balance between power and portability for professionals on the go.

Dell Xps 14 9440: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery Capacity

    70 Wh

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    v5.3

  • Wi-Fi Version

    Wi-Fi 6E

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Display Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Display Type

    OLED Touch

  • Display Resolution

    3200 x 2000 pixels

  • Display Size

    14.5-inch

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Model

    XPS 14 9440

  • Series

    Dell XPS

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Pro

  • Colour

    Graphite, Platinum

  • Dimensions (WxDxH)

    216.00 x 320.00 x 18.00

  • Launch Date

    January 4, 2024

  • Weight

    1.68 kg

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Dedicated Graphics Memory

    Yes

  • Processor

    Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050

  • SSD Type

    NVMe SSD

  • SSD

    1TB

Last updated date: 29 July 2025
