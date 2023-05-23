Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 23 May 2023

Dell XPS 17 13th Gen Intel Core i9

Dell XPS 17 13th Gen Intel Core i9 is a laptop, available price is Rs 379,777 in India with 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H Processor and 32GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell XPS 17 13th Gen Intel Core i9 from HT Tech. Buy Dell XPS 17 13th Gen Intel Core i9 now with free delivery.
Platinum Silver
Price : ₹379,777 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Dell XPS 17 (13th Gen Intel Core i9) Price in India and other variants

The price for the Dell XPS 17 13th Gen Intel Core i9 in India is Rs. 379,777 . It comes in the following colors: Platinum Silver. Market Status of Dell XPS 17 13th Gen Intel Core i9 is Released. ...Read More

Dell XPS 17 13th Gen Intel Core i9 Key Specs

Display Size

17.00-inch

Processor

13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H

SSD

1TB

RAM

32GB

Dell Xps 17 (13th Gen Intel Core I9) Summary

The Dell XPS 17 with 13th Gen Intel Core i9 is a powerhouse crafted for professionals and creators. The massive 17-inch UHD+ touchscreen delivers a dazzling, immersive visual experience, while the RTX 4070 GPU allows for 4K video editing, 3D design, and high-end gaming. With 32GB of rapid DDR5 memory and a 1TB SSD, the system excels at intense multitasking and large file manipulation. Four Thunderbolt 4 ports facilitate ultimate connectivity for docks, displays, and fast storage. A robust 97 WHr battery supports lengthy sessions away from the plug. Its slim, premium aluminium build, backlit keyboard, and ultra-sharp InfinityEdge display combine elegance with durability. The XPS 17 remains surprisingly portable for its size, making it suitable for those needing both large screen real estate and uncompromising performance.

 

Dell Xps 17 13th Gen Intel Core I9: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery Capacity

    97 WHr

  • Wi-Fi Version

    Wi-Fi 6E

  • Display Size

    17.00-inch

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Display Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Display Type

    UHD+

  • Display Resolution

    3840x2400 pixels

  • Series

    XPS

  • Launch Date

    May 23, 2023

  • Operating System

    Windows 11

  • Brand

    Dell

  • Dimensions (WxDxH)

    248.05 x 374.00 x 19.50

  • Weight

    2.17 kg

  • Colour

    Platinum Silver

  • Model

    XPS 17 (13th Gen Intel Core i9)

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Graphic Processor

    Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB GDDR6)

  • Processor

    13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H

  • Dedicated Graphics Memory

    Yes

  • SSD

    1TB

Last updated date: 29 July 2025
