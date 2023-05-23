The price for the Dell XPS 17 13th Gen Intel Core i9 in India is Rs. 379,777 . It comes in the following colors: Platinum Silver. Market Status of Dell XPS 17 13th Gen Intel Core i9 is Released. ...Read More Read Less
The Dell XPS 17 with 13th Gen Intel Core i9 is a powerhouse crafted for professionals and creators. The massive 17-inch UHD+ touchscreen delivers a dazzling, immersive visual experience, while the RTX 4070 GPU allows for 4K video editing, 3D design, and high-end gaming. With 32GB of rapid DDR5 memory and a 1TB SSD, the system excels at intense multitasking and large file manipulation. Four Thunderbolt 4 ports facilitate ultimate connectivity for docks, displays, and fast storage. A robust 97 WHr battery supports lengthy sessions away from the plug. Its slim, premium aluminium build, backlit keyboard, and ultra-sharp InfinityEdge display combine elegance with durability. The XPS 17 remains surprisingly portable for its size, making it suitable for those needing both large screen real estate and uncompromising performance.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.