Dell XPS 17 13th Gen Intel Core i9 is a laptop, available price is Rs 379,777 in India with 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H Processor and 32GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell XPS 17 13th Gen Intel Core i9 from HT Tech. Buy Dell XPS 17 13th Gen Intel Core i9 now with free delivery.

Dell XPS 17 (13th Gen Intel Core i9) Price in India and other variants

The price for the Dell XPS 17 13th Gen Intel Core i9 in India is Rs. 379,777 . It comes in the following colors: Platinum Silver. Market Status of Dell XPS 17 13th Gen Intel Core i9 is Released. ...Read More Read Less

