HPEliteBook8G1a_Batterylife_Li-ionpolymer
Release date : 24 April 2025

HP EliteBook 8 G1a

HP EliteBook 8 G1a is a laptop, available price is Rs 159,999 in India with AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 350 (C10Y4PT) – 8 cores, 2.0 GHz base, 5.0 GHz boost Processor , Li-ion polymer Battery and 16 GB/64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP EliteBook 8 G1a from HT Tech. Buy HP EliteBook 8 G1a now with free delivery.
Glacier Silver
Price : ₹159,999 This product is currently not available on Amazon

HP EliteBook 8 G1a Price in India and other variants

The price for the HP EliteBook 8 G1a in India is Rs. 159,999 . It comes in the following colors: Glacier Silver. Market Status of HP EliteBook 8 G1a is Released.

HP EliteBook 8 G1a Key Specs

Display Size

14-inch

Processor

AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 350

SSD

256 GB/2 TB

RAM

16 GB/64 GB

Hp Elitebook 8 G1a Summary

The HP EliteBook 8 G1a is where premium design meets next-generation AI capabilities, engineered to elevate work performance, security, and connectivity. Tailored for professionals and power users, this AI PC leverages AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, delivering intelligent acceleration for advanced workloads, including AI-enhanced tasks, productivity tools, and secure remote collaboration.

Available in 14-inch and 16-inch variants, the EliteBook 8 G1a models are crafted with high-resolution WUXGA anti-glare displays (on the A37LDET variant), featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio for more screen space in compact form. With up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM and 2 TB SSD storage, multitasking and data access are seamless.

AI integration goes beyond the processor. The 5 MP IR AI camera ensures crystal-clear video with enhanced low-light performance and facial recognition, while AI noise cancellation and Audio by Poly Studio make virtual meetings feel real. HP’s collaboration tools, privacy features, and backlit spill-resistant keyboard round off a smart, secure setup.

With Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and versatile Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, your connectivity is always ahead of the curve. Its 3-cell 62 Wh battery supports fast charging, ensuring you stay powered during travel or hybrid workdays.

Sustainably built and security-first, the EliteBook 8 G1a includes features like HP Tamper Lock, fingerprint reader, and HP Sure Platform, offering peace of mind for business environments. With a slim design weighing around 1.69 kg, it remains portable without compromising performance.

Whether you’re in IT, creative fields, or enterprise leadership, the HP EliteBook 8 G1a is a future-ready companion, blending power, AI intelligence, and robust features into one sleek and dependable device.

Hp Elitebook 8 G1a: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery life

    Li-ion polymer

  • Battery Cell

    3-cell

  • Battery Capacity

    62 Wh

  • Bluetooth Version

    v5.4

  • Wi-Fi Version

    v7.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Display Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Display Size

    14-inch

  • Launch Date

    April 24, 2025

  • Brand

    HP

  • Model

    EliteBook 8 G1a

  • Series

    Elite

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Weight

    1.69 kg

  • Colour

    Glacier Silver

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Fast Charging Support

    Yes

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Graphic Processor

    Integrated AMD Radeon / Radeon™ 840M

  • Dedicated Graphics Memory

    No

  • Processor

    AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 350 (C10Y4PT) – 8 cores, 2.0 GHz base, 5.0 GHz boost

  • SSD Type

    PCIe NVMe SSD

  • SSD

    256 GB/2 TB

Last updated date: 22 July 2025
