The price for the HP EliteBook 8 G1a in India is Rs. 159,999 . It comes in the following colors: Glacier Silver. Market Status of HP EliteBook 8 G1a is Released. ...Read More Read Less
The HP EliteBook 8 G1a is where premium design meets next-generation AI capabilities, engineered to elevate work performance, security, and connectivity. Tailored for professionals and power users, this AI PC leverages AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, delivering intelligent acceleration for advanced workloads, including AI-enhanced tasks, productivity tools, and secure remote collaboration.
Available in 14-inch and 16-inch variants, the EliteBook 8 G1a models are crafted with high-resolution WUXGA anti-glare displays (on the A37LDET variant), featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio for more screen space in compact form. With up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM and 2 TB SSD storage, multitasking and data access are seamless.
AI integration goes beyond the processor. The 5 MP IR AI camera ensures crystal-clear video with enhanced low-light performance and facial recognition, while AI noise cancellation and Audio by Poly Studio make virtual meetings feel real. HP’s collaboration tools, privacy features, and backlit spill-resistant keyboard round off a smart, secure setup.
With Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and versatile Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, your connectivity is always ahead of the curve. Its 3-cell 62 Wh battery supports fast charging, ensuring you stay powered during travel or hybrid workdays.
Sustainably built and security-first, the EliteBook 8 G1a includes features like HP Tamper Lock, fingerprint reader, and HP Sure Platform, offering peace of mind for business environments. With a slim design weighing around 1.69 kg, it remains portable without compromising performance.
Whether you’re in IT, creative fields, or enterprise leadership, the HP EliteBook 8 G1a is a future-ready companion, blending power, AI intelligence, and robust features into one sleek and dependable device.
