HPOmniBook5NextGenAI16_Batterylife_upto14 hours45 minutes
HPOmniBook5NextGenAI16_DisplaySize_40.6 cm(16‑inch)
Release date : 19 May 2025

HP OmniBook 5 Next Gen AI 16

HP OmniBook 5 Next Gen AI 16 is a laptop, available price is Rs 86,999 in India with AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 340 with up to 4.8 GHz boost clock Processor , up to 14 hours 45 minutes Battery and 16 GB RAM.
Price : ₹86,999

HP OmniBook 5 Next Gen AI 16 Price in India and other variants

The price for the HP OmniBook 5 Next Gen AI 16 in India is Rs. 86,999 . It comes in the following colors: Glacier Silver. Market Status of HP OmniBook 5 Next Gen AI 16 is Released.

HP OmniBook 5 Next Gen AI 16 Key Specs

Display Size

40.6 cm

Processor

AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 340 with up to 4.8 GHz boost clock

SSD

512 GB

RAM

16 GB

Hp Omnibook 5 Next Gen Ai 16 Summary

The HP OmniBook 5 Next Gen AI 16‑ag1037AU is designed for users who value intelligent performance a roomy screen and a sleek elegant form factor. It runs on AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 which delivers smooth computing with six physical cores high clock speeds and a powerful neural processing unit capable of handling up to 50 TOPS locally. This enables features such as background optimisation and smart audio enhancements.

The 16‑inch display offers a 16 by 10 aspect ratio for more vertical space and nearly nine‑tenths screen to body ratio thanks to the narrow bezels. The panel is anti‑glare flicker free and bright enough to use indoors or in daylight with 300 nits and broad colour coverage up to 62 percent sRGB. The integrated Radeon 840M graphics chip ensures playback of high‑definition video and smooth user experience in daily tasks.Supported by 16 GB of high bandwidth memory and a fast PCIe Gen4 SSD the system launches applications quickly and handles multitasking with ease. Audio is delivered via dual speakers tuned with DTS:X Ultra and HP Audio Boost for clarity during conferencing or entertainment. The large backlit keyboard features a numeric keypad for convenience in spreadsheets or data input.

Users benefit from two USB‑C ports that support power delivery DisplayPort and sleep and charge functionality alongside fast USB‑A ports HDMI output and a headphone microphone combo jack. The 1080p IR camera supports secure facial login and includes temporal noise reduction for clear visuals during video calls.

Battery performance reaches nearly fifteen hours in typical usage with fast charging restoring half the capacity in thirty minutes using the compact charger. Lightweight at under two kilograms and finished in Glacier Silver aluminium this machine blends elegance with portability and is backed by one year onsite support plus modern security features. It is a compelling choice for creators professionals and users requiring smart AI‑driven performance in a sleek large screen laptop.

 

Hp Omnibook 5 Next Gen Ai 16: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery life

    up to 14 hours 45 minutes

  • Battery Cell

    3‑cell

  • Battery Capacity

    59 Wh

  • Wi-Fi Version

    Wi‑Fi 6 (2×2)

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Display Size

    40.6 cm (16‑inch)

  • Display Type

    IPS micro‑edge anti‑glare screen

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Display Resolution

    1920 × 1200 pixels

  • Brand

    HP

  • Weight

    1.79 kg

  • Model

    OmniBook 5 Next Gen AI 16

  • Colour

    Glacier Silver

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Single Language

  • Dimensions (WxDxH)

    35.77 × 25.48 × 1.79–1.86 cm

  • Launch Date

    May 19, 2025

  • Backlit Keyboard

    full‑size backlit keyboard with numeric keypad in soft‑grey finish

  • Fast Charging Support

    fast charging with 50% in 30 minutes using 65 W USB‑C adapter

  • Processor

    AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 340 with up to 4.8 GHz boost clock

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon™ 840M integrated graphics

  • SSD

    512 GB

  • SSD Type

    PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD

Last updated date: 28 July 2025
