The price for the HP OmniBook 5 Next Gen AI 16 in India is Rs. 86,999 . It comes in the following colors: Glacier Silver. Market Status of HP OmniBook 5 Next Gen AI 16 is Released. ...Read More Read Less
The HP OmniBook 5 Next Gen AI 16‑ag1037AU is designed for users who value intelligent performance a roomy screen and a sleek elegant form factor. It runs on AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 which delivers smooth computing with six physical cores high clock speeds and a powerful neural processing unit capable of handling up to 50 TOPS locally. This enables features such as background optimisation and smart audio enhancements.
The 16‑inch display offers a 16 by 10 aspect ratio for more vertical space and nearly nine‑tenths screen to body ratio thanks to the narrow bezels. The panel is anti‑glare flicker free and bright enough to use indoors or in daylight with 300 nits and broad colour coverage up to 62 percent sRGB. The integrated Radeon 840M graphics chip ensures playback of high‑definition video and smooth user experience in daily tasks.Supported by 16 GB of high bandwidth memory and a fast PCIe Gen4 SSD the system launches applications quickly and handles multitasking with ease. Audio is delivered via dual speakers tuned with DTS:X Ultra and HP Audio Boost for clarity during conferencing or entertainment. The large backlit keyboard features a numeric keypad for convenience in spreadsheets or data input.
Users benefit from two USB‑C ports that support power delivery DisplayPort and sleep and charge functionality alongside fast USB‑A ports HDMI output and a headphone microphone combo jack. The 1080p IR camera supports secure facial login and includes temporal noise reduction for clear visuals during video calls.
Battery performance reaches nearly fifteen hours in typical usage with fast charging restoring half the capacity in thirty minutes using the compact charger. Lightweight at under two kilograms and finished in Glacier Silver aluminium this machine blends elegance with portability and is backed by one year onsite support plus modern security features. It is a compelling choice for creators professionals and users requiring smart AI‑driven performance in a sleek large screen laptop.
