The price for the HP Pavilion Plus 14 2023 in India is Rs. 91,999 . It comes in the following colors: Moonlight Blue and Natural Silver. Market Status of HP Pavilion Plus 14 2023 is Released. ...Read More Read Less
The HP Pavilion Plus 14 2023 represents a compelling option for Indian consumers seeking a blend of premium features and everyday practicality in a sleek package. Its design ethos focuses on portability and a refined aesthetic, highlighted by its lightweight aluminium chassis that offers durability without compromising on style. The availability of both a 2K WUXGA IPS anti glare display and a stunning 2.8K 90Hz OLED display provides users with excellent visual options, catering to those who prioritise sharp text and vibrant colours for entertainment or professional work. Whether for casual Browse, content consumption, or more demanding productivity tasks, the 13th Generation Intel Core processors deliver reliable and efficient performance. The inclusion of 16GB of fast LPDDR5x RAM ensures smooth multitasking, allowing users to seamlessly switch between applications without slowdowns. A notable feature is the 5MP IR camera, which not only provides crisp video quality for virtual meetings but also incorporates a manual camera shutter for enhanced privacy, a crucial consideration for many users. Audio by Bang & Olufsen elevates the multimedia experience, delivering rich and clear sound. With modern connectivity including Wi-Fi 6E and versatile USB Type C ports, the HP Pavilion Plus 14 2023 is designed to keep pace with the dynamic digital lives of Indian students, remote workers, and anyone seeking a well rounded and stylish laptop.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.