HPPavilionPlus14(2023)_DisplaySize_14.00-inch
Release date : 18 October 2023

HP Pavilion Plus 14 2023

HP Pavilion Plus 14 2023 is a laptop, available price is Rs 91,999 in India with 13th Generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors Processor and 16GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pavilion Plus 14 2023 from HT Tech. Buy HP Pavilion Plus 14 2023 now with free delivery.
Moonlight Blue Natural Silver
Price : ₹91,999 This product is currently not available on Amazon

HP Pavilion Plus 14 (2023) Price in India and other variants

The price for the HP Pavilion Plus 14 2023 in India is Rs. 91,999 . It comes in the following colors: Moonlight Blue and Natural Silver. Market Status of HP Pavilion Plus 14 2023 is Released. ...Read More

HP Pavilion Plus 14 2023 Key Specs

Display Size

14.00-inch

Processor

13th Generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors

SSD

512GB or 1TB

RAM

16GB

Hp Pavilion Plus 14 (2023) Summary

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 2023 represents a compelling option for Indian consumers seeking a blend of premium features and everyday practicality in a sleek package. Its design ethos focuses on portability and a refined aesthetic, highlighted by its lightweight aluminium chassis that offers durability without compromising on style. The availability of both a 2K WUXGA IPS anti glare display and a stunning 2.8K 90Hz OLED display provides users with excellent visual options, catering to those who prioritise sharp text and vibrant colours for entertainment or professional work. Whether for casual Browse, content consumption, or more demanding productivity tasks, the 13th Generation Intel Core processors deliver reliable and efficient performance. The inclusion of 16GB of fast LPDDR5x RAM ensures smooth multitasking, allowing users to seamlessly switch between applications without slowdowns. A notable feature is the 5MP IR camera, which not only provides crisp video quality for virtual meetings but also incorporates a manual camera shutter for enhanced privacy, a crucial consideration for many users. Audio by Bang & Olufsen elevates the multimedia experience, delivering rich and clear sound. With modern connectivity including Wi-Fi 6E and versatile USB Type C ports, the HP Pavilion Plus 14 2023 is designed to keep pace with the dynamic digital lives of Indian students, remote workers, and anyone seeking a well rounded and stylish laptop.

 

Hp Pavilion Plus 14 2023: Key Specifications & Features

  • Wi-Fi Version

    Wi-Fi 6E

  • Display Resolution

    2880x1800 pixels

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Display Size

    14.00-inch

  • Display Touchscreen

    No

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Launch Date

    October 18, 2023

  • Colour

    Moonlight Blue, Natural Silver

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Dimensions (WxDxH)

    314.00 x 227.00 x 17.50

  • Model

    Pavilion Plus 14 (2023)

  • Brand

    HP

  • Series

    Pavilion

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Graphic Processor

    Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics or AMD Radeon 780M Graphics for AMD variants

  • Processor

    13th Generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors

  • SSD Type

    PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

  • SSD

    512GB or 1TB

Last updated date: 28 July 2025
    Hp Pavilion Plus 14 2023
