Release date : 16 February 2025

HP Victus 15 2025

HP Victus 15 2025 is a laptop, available price is Rs 105,999 in India with AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS up to 5.2 GHz max boost clock 16 MB L3 cache 8 cores 16 threads Processor , Fast charge 50 percent in 30 minutes Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Victus 15 2025 from HT Tech. Buy HP Victus 15 2025 now with free delivery.
Price : ₹105,999 This product is currently not available on Amazon

HP Victus 15 (2025) Price in India and other variants

The price for the HP Victus 15 2025 in India is Rs. 105,999 . Market Status of HP Victus 15 2025 is Released.

HP Victus 15 2025 Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 inch

Processor

AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS up to 5.2 GHz max boost clock 16 MB L3 cache 8 cores 16 threads

SSD

1 TB

RAM

16 GB

Hp Victus 15 (2025) Summary

The HP Victus 15-fb3025AX Gaming Laptop is built for those who want serious performance in a stylish, durable design. With the powerful AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor (8 cores, up to 5.2 GHz) paired with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GPU, it can easily handle modern AAA gaming titles, creative workloads, and multitasking without a hitch.

Its 15.6-inch FHD IPS display comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, offering smooth gameplay and crystal-clear visuals. With 300 nits brightness and 62.5 percent sRGB coverage, it's also great for photo editing and content creation. The micro-edge bezel gives it a sleek look, and the performance blue finish with a chrome logo adds standout style.

This laptop comes loaded with 16 GB DDR5 RAM and a 1 TB PCIe NVMe SSD, giving you fast load times and plenty of space for your games, files, and creative work. Dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra and HP Audio Boost provide an immersive audio experience, whether you're gaming or streaming.

Stay connected with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and multiple I/O options including USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, and RJ-45 Ethernet. The backlit full-size keyboard with numeric keypad enhances usability during late-night gaming sessions.

The 70 Wh battery offers long-lasting power, and fast charging helps you get back to full speed with 50% charge in just 30 minutes. With HP Wide Vision 720p webcam and AI noise reduction, your video calls are clear and sharp.

Built with recycled materials and ocean-bound plastic, the HP Victus 15-fb3025AX also makes an eco-conscious choice. 

Hp Victus 15 2025: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery Capacity

    70 Wh

  • Battery life

    Fast charge 50 percent in 30 minutes

  • Battery Cell

    4-cell Li-ion polymer

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    v5.4

  • Wi-Fi Version

    v6.0

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 pixels

  • Display Size

    15.6 inch

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Model

    Victus 15 (2025)

  • Dimensions (WxDxH)

    35.79 x 25.5 x 2.35 cm

  • Warranty

    1 Year Onsite Warranty

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Weight

    2.29 kg

  • Brand

    HP

  • Launch Date

    February 16, 2025

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Full-size backlit performance blue opaque keyboard with numeric keypad

  • Processor

    AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS up to 5.2 GHz max boost clock 16 MB L3 cache 8 cores 16 threads

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060

  • SSD

    1 TB

  • SSD Type

    PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Last updated date: 22 July 2025
