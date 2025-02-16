The HP Victus 15-fb3025AX Gaming Laptop is built for those who want serious performance in a stylish, durable design. With the powerful AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor (8 cores, up to 5.2 GHz) paired with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GPU, it can easily handle modern AAA gaming titles, creative workloads, and multitasking without a hitch.

Its 15.6-inch FHD IPS display comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, offering smooth gameplay and crystal-clear visuals. With 300 nits brightness and 62.5 percent sRGB coverage, it's also great for photo editing and content creation. The micro-edge bezel gives it a sleek look, and the performance blue finish with a chrome logo adds standout style.

This laptop comes loaded with 16 GB DDR5 RAM and a 1 TB PCIe NVMe SSD, giving you fast load times and plenty of space for your games, files, and creative work. Dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra and HP Audio Boost provide an immersive audio experience, whether you're gaming or streaming.

Stay connected with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and multiple I/O options including USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, and RJ-45 Ethernet. The backlit full-size keyboard with numeric keypad enhances usability during late-night gaming sessions.

The 70 Wh battery offers long-lasting power, and fast charging helps you get back to full speed with 50% charge in just 30 minutes. With HP Wide Vision 720p webcam and AI noise reduction, your video calls are clear and sharp.

Built with recycled materials and ocean-bound plastic, the HP Victus 15-fb3025AX also makes an eco-conscious choice.