Overview Prices Summary Specs News
HPVictus(fa2100TX/2103tx)_DisplaySize_15.6-inch
Release date : 22 July 2025

HP Victus fa2100TX 2103tx

HP Victus fa2100TX 2103tx is a laptop, available price is Rs 98,602 in India with Intel Core i7-13620H (up to 4.9 GHz, 10 cores, 16 threads) Processor and 16GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Victus fa2100TX 2103tx from HT Tech. Buy HP Victus fa2100TX 2103tx now with free delivery.
Mica Silver

HP Victus (fa2100TX/2103tx) Price in India and other variants

The price for the HP Victus fa2100TX 2103tx in India is Rs. 98,602 . It comes in the following colors: Mica Silver. Market Status of HP Victus fa2100TX 2103tx is Released. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Apple MacBook Air M1 MGND3HN A Ultrabook
  • Gold
₹80,990
Check Details
Hp Victus Fa2100tx 2103tx VS Apple Macbook Air M1 Mgnd3hn A Ultrabook

Lenovo LOQ 83DV007GIN Laptop
  • Luna Grey
₹86,990
Check Details
Hp Victus Fa2100tx 2103tx VS Lenovo Loq 83dv007gin Laptop

Apple MacBook Air 13 inch M3 2024
  • Midnight, Silver, Space Grey, Starlight
₹97,990
Check Details
Hp Victus Fa2100tx 2103tx VS Apple Macbook Air 13 Inch M3 2024

Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
  • Midnight, Silver, Space Grey, Starlight Gold
₹80,990
Check Details
Hp Victus Fa2100tx 2103tx VS Apple Macbook Air M2 2022

Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED UM5302
  • Aqua Celadon, Ponder Blue
₹99,990
Check Details
Hp Victus Fa2100tx 2103tx VS Asus Zenbook S 13 Oled Um5302

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED 2024
  • Mist Blue, Neutral Black
₹96,990
Check Details
Hp Victus Fa2100tx 2103tx VS Asus Vivobook S 15 Oled 2024
Choose a Laptop
Add to Compare
HP Victus fa2100TX 2103tx Key Specs

Display Size

15.6-inch

Processor

Intel Core i7-13620H

SSD

512GB

RAM

16GB

Hp Victus (fa2100tx/2103tx) Summary

The HP Victus is a formidable gaming laptop that delivers a high-performance experience in a sleek and stylish Mica Silver design. It is built to handle the latest titles and demanding creative tasks, thanks to its powerful Intel Core i7-13620H processor and a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 memory. This combination ensures smooth gameplay and efficient rendering. The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS display with a rapid 144Hz refresh rate and an anti-glare coating, providing a fluid and immersive visual experience. With 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and a swift 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD, it offers quick loading times and responsive multitasking. Connectivity is robust, including Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4, along with a comprehensive selection of ports like USB Type-C with Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4a support. Enhanced cooling, a 1-zone RGB backlit keyboard, and DTS:X Ultra audio further elevate the gaming and entertainment experience. The HP Victus is a complete package for gamers and power users alike, arriving with Windows 11 Home and MS Office pre-installed.

Hp Victus Fa2100tx 2103tx: Key Specifications & Features

  • Display Size

    15.6-inch

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 pixels

  • Display Type

    FHD

  • Launch Date

    July 22, 2025

  • Brand

    HP

  • Colour

    Mica Silver

  • Model

    Victus (fa2100TX/2103tx)

  • Weight

    2.29 kg

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home with MS Office Home 2024

  • Backlit Keyboard

    1-zone RGB backlit keyboard

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU (6GB GDDR6 dedicated)

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-13620H (up to 4.9 GHz, 10 cores, 16 threads)

  • SSD

    512GB

  • SSD Type

    PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD

Laptops By Brand

Trending Laptops

HP 15s eq2143au 50M62PA Laptop

  • Natural Silver
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
₹31,990
Check Details

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop

  • Arctic Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
₹36,510
Check Details

HP 15s eq2144AU 50M63PA Laptop

  • Natural Silver
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
₹36,499
Check Details

Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP741WS Laptop

  • Jade Black
  • 14 Inches Display Size
₹77,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron

  • Star Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹25,900 Original price:₹37,990
Buy Now

MSI Katana 15

  • Black
  • 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,990 Original price:₹128,990
Buy Now

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI

  • 64GB RAM
  • 16-inch Display Size
₹154,999
Check Details

HP Victus fa2100TX 2103tx

  • Mica Silver
  • 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹98,602 Original price:₹103,018
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX 3E3R5PA Laptop

  • Shadow Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹48,990
Check Details

Acer Swift X Laptop

  • Steel Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹94,999
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA EJ362WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹34,225
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 12 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Tablets in India   /   HP Laptop   /   HP Victus fa2100TX 2103tx

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Hp Victus Fa2100tx 2103tx
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender