The price for the HP Victus fa2100TX 2103tx in India is Rs. 98,602 . It comes in the following colors: Mica Silver. Market Status of HP Victus fa2100TX 2103tx is Released. ...Read More Read Less
The HP Victus is a formidable gaming laptop that delivers a high-performance experience in a sleek and stylish Mica Silver design. It is built to handle the latest titles and demanding creative tasks, thanks to its powerful Intel Core i7-13620H processor and a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 memory. This combination ensures smooth gameplay and efficient rendering. The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS display with a rapid 144Hz refresh rate and an anti-glare coating, providing a fluid and immersive visual experience. With 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and a swift 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD, it offers quick loading times and responsive multitasking. Connectivity is robust, including Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4, along with a comprehensive selection of ports like USB Type-C with Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4a support. Enhanced cooling, a 1-zone RGB backlit keyboard, and DTS:X Ultra audio further elevate the gaming and entertainment experience. The HP Victus is a complete package for gamers and power users alike, arriving with Windows 11 Home and MS Office pre-installed.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.