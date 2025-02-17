Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 17 February 2025

HP Victus Gaming 15 AMD

HP Victus Gaming 15 AMD is a laptop, available price is Rs 70,030 in India with AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS with up to 5.0 GHz boost clock, 6 cores, 12 threads, and 16 MB L3 cache Processor , fast charging support (50 percent in 30 minutes) Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Victus Gaming 15 AMD from HT Tech. Buy HP Victus Gaming 15 AMD now with free delivery.
Performance Blue With Chrome Logo
Price : ₹70,030 This product is currently not available on Amazon

HP Victus Gaming 15 (AMD) Price in India and other variants

The price for the HP Victus Gaming 15 AMD in India is Rs. 70,030 . It comes in the following colors: Performance blue with chrome logo. Market Status of HP Victus Gaming 15 AMD is Released. ...Read More

HP Victus Gaming 15 AMD Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 inch

Processor

AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS with up to 5.0 GHz boost clock, 6 cores, 12 threads, and 16 MB L3 cache

SSD

512 GB

RAM

16 GB

Hp Victus Gaming 15 (amd) Summary

The HP Victus 15-fb3012AX is a powerful yet stylish 15.6 inch gaming laptop crafted for mainstream and casual gamers who want high performance without the premium price tag. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS processor and paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, this machine handles the latest AAA titles and creative tasks with ease. Its 6 cores and 12 threads offer smooth multitasking, whether gaming, streaming, or working on heavy workloads.

Designed with gamers in mind, the 144 Hz Full HD IPS display delivers immersive visuals with crisp detail, smooth motion, and anti-glare comfort for long sessions. Backed by 16 GB of fast DDR5 memory and a 512 GB Gen4 NVMe SSD, users get quick load times and a seamless multitasking experience.

The Victus does not compromise on audio and connectivity either. Dual DTS:X Ultra speakers and HP Audio Boost provide immersive sound, while a wide selection of ports including USB Type-C and HDMI 2.1 ensure full compatibility with peripherals and external displays. The backlit keyboard, in a sleek performance blue finish, complements its gamer-centric look.

Sustainability is also a focus, with ocean-bound plastic used in its speaker enclosures and bezel. At just 2.29 kg, it’s portable enough for users on the move and is backed by HP's reliability and a 1 year onsite warranty. Bonus bundled software like Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Xbox Game Pass for 3 months make this a great value choice.

 

Hp Victus Gaming 15 Amd: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery life

    fast charging support (50 percent in 30 minutes)

  • Battery Capacity

    52.5 Wh

  • Battery Cell

    3-cell

  • Wi-Fi Version

    Wi-Fi 6 (2x2)

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Display Size

    15.6 inch

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Display Type

    IPS FHD

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 pixcel

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Model

    Victus Gaming 15 (AMD)

  • Colour

    Performance blue with chrome logo

  • Thickness

    2.35 cm

  • Dimensions (WxDxH)

    35.79 x 25.5 x 2.35 cm

  • Launch Date

    February 17, 2025

  • Weight

    2.29 kg

  • Brand

    HP

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Full-size backlit keyboard with numeric keypad in performance blue color

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with 6 GB GDDR6 dedicated VRAM

  • Processor

    AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS with up to 5.0 GHz boost clock, 6 cores, 12 threads, and 16 MB L3 cache

  • SSD Type

    PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD

  • SSD

    512 GB

