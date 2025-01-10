Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 10 January 2025

HP Victus Gaming 15 Intel

HP Victus Gaming 15 Intel is a laptop, available price is Rs 89,499 in India with Intel Core i7-13620H with up to 4.9 GHz Turbo Boost, 10 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB L3 cache Processor , fast charging (50 percent in 30 minutes) Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Victus Gaming 15 Intel from HT Tech. Buy HP Victus Gaming 15 Intel now with free delivery.
Mica Silver With Black Chrome Logo
Price : ₹89,499 This product is currently not available on Amazon

HP Victus Gaming 15 (Intel) Price in India and other variants

The price for the HP Victus Gaming 15 Intel in India is Rs. 89,499 . It comes in the following colors: Mica silver with black chrome logo. Market Status of HP Victus Gaming 15 Intel is Released. ...Read More

HP Victus Gaming 15 Intel Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 inch

Processor

Intel Core i7-13620H with up to 4.9 GHz Turbo Boost, 10 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB L3 cache

SSD

512 GB

RAM

16 GB

Hp Victus Gaming 15 (intel) Summary

The HP Victus 15-fa2078TX is a sleek and capable gaming laptop engineered to handle demanding games, creative workloads, and daily multitasking with ease. It runs on the powerful Intel Core i7-13620H processor, which brings a 10-core, 16-thread architecture to deliver impressive responsiveness and efficiency across performance and background tasks. The system is further supported by 16 GB of DDR4 memory, giving you smooth operation whether you're gaming, streaming, or running multiple apps.

Graphics performance is backed by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. This GPU provides enhanced ray tracing, better frame rates, and accelerated content rendering, ideal for both gamers and creators. The 15.6 inch Full HD display features a fast 144 Hz refresh rate with an IPS panel for vibrant color reproduction and wide viewing angles. Its anti-glare and flicker-free design ensure comfort during extended usage.

Storage is quick and ample with a 512 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, allowing you to load games and transfer files at lightning speeds. On the outside, the mica silver finish and black chrome logo offer a refined, modern look while maintaining a subtle gaming aesthetic. The backlit keyboard with a numeric pad helps maintain productivity and immersion even in dim lighting.

The laptop is packed with useful connectivity including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI 2.1, and USB Type-C with DisplayPort support. HP's sustainability efforts are visible through ocean-bound plastics used in construction, showing a commitment to eco-conscious design.

Ideal for gamers, professionals, and students, the HP Victus 15-fa2078TX strikes a perfect balance between power, portability, and value, all while offering reliable after-sales support with a 1-year onsite warranty.

 

Hp Victus Gaming 15 Intel: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery life

    fast charging (50 percent in 30 minutes)

  • Battery Capacity

    52.5 Wh

  • Battery Cell

    3-cell

  • Wi-Fi Version

    Wi-Fi 6 (2x2

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Display Type

    IPS Full HD

  • Display Size

    15.6 inch

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 pixcel

  • Model

    Victus Gaming 15 (Intel)

  • Launch Date

    January 10, 2025

  • Dimensions (WxDxH)

    35.79 x 25.5 x 2.35 cm

  • Thickness

    2.35 cm

  • Weight

    2.29 kg

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Brand

    HP

  • Colour

    Mica silver with black chrome logo

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Full-size backlit keyboard with numeric keypad in moonstone grey

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with 6 GB dedicated GDDR6 memory

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-13620H with up to 4.9 GHz Turbo Boost, 10 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB L3 cache

  • SSD

    512 GB

  • SSD Type

    PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD

