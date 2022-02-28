Overview Prices Summary Specs News
LenovoIdeaPadGaming3(2022)_DisplaySize_15.6inch
Release date : 28 February 2022

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 2022

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 2022 is a laptop, available price is Rs 133,890 in India with AMD Ryzen 5 6600H Processor and 32GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 2022 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 2022 now with free delivery.
Onyx Grey

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (2022) Price in India and other variants

The price for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 2022 in India is Rs. 133,890 . It comes in the following colors: Onyx Grey. Market Status of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 2022 is Released. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Apple MacBook Air 15 inch M4 2025
  • Midnight, Silver, Sky Blue, Starlight
₹124,900
Check Details
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 2022 VS Apple Macbook Air 15 Inch M4 2025

Apple MacBook Air 15 inch M4 2025
  • Midnight, Silver, Sky Blue, Starlight
₹124,900
Check Details
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 2022 VS Apple Macbook Air 15 Inch M4 2025

MacBook Pro 14 inch M3 2023
  • Silver, Space Black
₹139,900
Check Details
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 2022 VS Macbook Pro 14 Inch M3 2023

Apple MacBook Pro 13 inch 2022
  • Midnight, Silver, Space Grey, Starlight Gold
₹116,990
Check Details
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 2022 VS Apple Macbook Pro 13 Inch 2022

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405
  • Black, Grey
22% OFF
Discounted price:₹132,990 Original price:₹170,990
Buy Now
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 2022 VS Asus Zenbook 14 Oled Ux3405

Apple MacBook Air 15 2023
  • Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, Starlight
₹134,990
Check Details
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 2022 VS Apple Macbook Air 15 2023
Choose a Laptop
Add to Compare
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 2022 Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 inch

Processor

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

SSD

512 GB

HDD

16 GB

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 (2022) Summary

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 2022 is a powerful laptop built for budget gaming and creative performance. It runs on the AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor and features the NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics card with 4 GB VRAM, making it ideal for playing modern titles at smooth frame rates.

The 15.6 inch Full HD display supports a 120 Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals. Games, videos and fast motion content look better and more responsive. With 16 GB DDR5 RAM and 512 GB SSD, the system boots quickly and handles multitasking with ease.

You also get a 4 zone RGB keyboard which adds a fun touch for gamers, along with Dolby Audio tuned stereo speakers for immersive sound. The build is solid and finished in Onyx Grey with well placed heat vents for better cooling.

The laptop includes a 720p webcam with privacy shutter and enough ports for all gaming accessories. Though not ultralight, it offers reliable battery life and good thermal performance during extended sessions.

For gamers or students who want strong specs at a sensible price, the IdeaPad Gaming 3 delivers value and performance.

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 2022: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery Capacity

    45 watt hour

  • Wi-Fi Version

    802.11 ax

  • Display Resolution

    2560x1440 pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Display Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    15.6 inch

  • Launch Date

    February 28, 2022

  • Colour

    Onyx Grey

  • Model

    IdeaPad Gaming 3 (2022)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Operating System

    Windows 11

  • Backlit Keyboard

    4 zone RGB backlit

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4 GB

  • Processor

    AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

  • Storage Type

    SSD

  • HDD

    16 GB

  • SSD

    512 GB

  • HDD type

    DDR5

Laptops By Brand

Trending Laptops

HP 15s eq2143au 50M62PA Laptop

  • Natural Silver
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
₹31,990
Check Details

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop

  • Arctic Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
₹36,510
Check Details

HP 15s eq2144AU 50M63PA Laptop

  • Natural Silver
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
₹36,499
Check Details

Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP741WS Laptop

  • Jade Black
  • 14 Inches Display Size
₹77,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron

  • Star Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹25,900 Original price:₹37,990
Buy Now

MSI Katana 15

  • Black
  • 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,990 Original price:₹128,990
Buy Now

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI

  • 64GB RAM
  • 16-inch Display Size
₹154,999
Check Details

HP Victus fa2100TX 2103tx

  • Mica Silver
  • 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹98,602 Original price:₹103,018
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX 3E3R5PA Laptop

  • Shadow Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹48,990
Check Details

Acer Swift X Laptop

  • Steel Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹94,999
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA EJ362WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹34,225
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 25 July 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Tablets in India   /   Lenovo Laptop   /   Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 2022

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 2022
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender