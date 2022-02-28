The price for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 2022 in India is Rs. 133,890 . It comes in the following colors: Onyx Grey. Market Status of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 2022 is Released. ...Read More Read Less
The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 2022 is a powerful laptop built for budget gaming and creative performance. It runs on the AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor and features the NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics card with 4 GB VRAM, making it ideal for playing modern titles at smooth frame rates.
The 15.6 inch Full HD display supports a 120 Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals. Games, videos and fast motion content look better and more responsive. With 16 GB DDR5 RAM and 512 GB SSD, the system boots quickly and handles multitasking with ease.
You also get a 4 zone RGB keyboard which adds a fun touch for gamers, along with Dolby Audio tuned stereo speakers for immersive sound. The build is solid and finished in Onyx Grey with well placed heat vents for better cooling.
The laptop includes a 720p webcam with privacy shutter and enough ports for all gaming accessories. Though not ultralight, it offers reliable battery life and good thermal performance during extended sessions.
For gamers or students who want strong specs at a sensible price, the IdeaPad Gaming 3 delivers value and performance.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.