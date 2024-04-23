Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 23 April 2024

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel is a laptop, available price is Rs 79,446 in India with Intel Core Ultra 5 225H with E cores up to 4.30 GHz and P cores up to 4.90 GHz Processor and 24 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel now with free delivery.
Price : ₹79,446 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Price in India and other variants

The price for the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel in India is Rs. 79,446 . Market Status of Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel is Released.

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Key Specs

Display Size

16 inch

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 5 225H with E cores up to 4.30 GHz and P cores up to 4.90 GHz

SSD

512 GB

RAM

24 GB

Lenovo Ideapad Pro 5 Intel Summary

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 with Core Ultra 5 is a thoughtfully crafted laptop for professionals and creators who want high-speed performance and a visual treat. It comes with a large 16 inch OLED screen that produces sharper details and vibrant colours. With a 2.8K resolution and 500 nits brightness, your content looks bright even in well-lit rooms. The 120 Hz refresh rate adds smoothness while scrolling or watching videos.

The laptop runs on Intel Core Ultra 5 225H which can handle demanding tasks like editing, designing or multitasking with ease. Backed by 24 GB RAM and fast SSD storage, you can launch apps quickly and work without lags. The keyboard feels comfortable for long hours of use and the Luna Grey finish adds elegance.

With Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, wireless connectivity stays strong and stable. The 100W Type C charging brick helps you get back to full power fast. If you need a lightweight performer with an immersive screen, this laptop brings excellent value with added care through its 1 year accidental protection service.

 

Lenovo Ideapad Pro 5 Intel: Key Specifications & Features

  • Bluetooth

    5.3

  • Wi-Fi Version

    Wi-Fi 6 with 2x2 AX

  • Display Size

    16 inch

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Display Resolution

    2880 x 1800 pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Launch Date

    April 23, 2024

  • Model

    IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Single Language 64

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Fast Charging Support

    100W USB Type C Slim AC Adapter with 90 percent PCC

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Backlit keyboard in Luna Grey

  • Processor

    Intel Core Ultra 5 225H with E cores up to 4.30 GHz and P cores up to 4.90 GHz

  • Graphic Processor

    Integrated Graphics

  • SSD Type

    M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC

  • SSD

    512 GB

Last updated date: 28 July 2025
