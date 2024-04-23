The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 with Core Ultra 5 is a thoughtfully crafted laptop for professionals and creators who want high-speed performance and a visual treat. It comes with a large 16 inch OLED screen that produces sharper details and vibrant colours. With a 2.8K resolution and 500 nits brightness, your content looks bright even in well-lit rooms. The 120 Hz refresh rate adds smoothness while scrolling or watching videos.

The laptop runs on Intel Core Ultra 5 225H which can handle demanding tasks like editing, designing or multitasking with ease. Backed by 24 GB RAM and fast SSD storage, you can launch apps quickly and work without lags. The keyboard feels comfortable for long hours of use and the Luna Grey finish adds elegance.

With Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, wireless connectivity stays strong and stable. The 100W Type C charging brick helps you get back to full power fast. If you need a lightweight performer with an immersive screen, this laptop brings excellent value with added care through its 1 year accidental protection service.