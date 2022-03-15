Overview Prices Summary Specs News
LenovoIdeapadSlim3(82KU017KIN)Laptop(AMDHexaCoreRyzen5/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_Batterylife_11Hrs
LenovoIdeapadSlim3(82KU017KIN)Laptop(AMDHexaCoreRyzen5/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_DisplaySize_15.6inch
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P149788/heroimage/lenovo-ideapad-slim-3-82ku017kin-laptop-amd-hexa-core-ryzen-5-8-gb-512-gb-ssd-windows-11-149788-v1-large-1.jpg_LenovoIdeapadSlim3(82KU017KIN)Laptop(AMDHexaCoreRyzen5/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P149788/heroimage/lenovo-ideapad-slim-3-82ku017kin-laptop-amd-hexa-core-ryzen-5-8-gb-512-gb-ssd-windows-11-149788-v1-large-1.jpg_LenovoIdeapadSlim3(82KU017KIN)Laptop(AMDHexaCoreRyzen5/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_3
Release date : 15 March 2022

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop is a laptop, available price is Rs 36,510 in India with AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Processor , 11 Hrs Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop now with free delivery.
Arctic Grey
Price : ₹36,510 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 (82KU017KIN) Laptop (AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11) Price in India and other variants

The price for the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop in India is Rs. 36,510 . It comes in the following colors: Arctic Grey. Market Status of Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop is Released. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

HP 15s eq2143au 50M62PA Laptop
  • Natural Silver
₹31,990
Check Details
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82ku017kin Laptop VS Hp 15s Eq2143au 50m62pa Laptop

HP 15s eq2144AU 50M63PA Laptop
  • Natural Silver
₹36,499
Check Details
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82ku017kin Laptop VS Hp 15s Eq2144au 50m63pa Laptop

Asus ExpertBook P1 P1503
  • Misty Grey
₹36,990
Check Details
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82ku017kin Laptop VS Asus Expertbook P1 P1503

Asus BR1100F 2022
  • Dark Grey
₹29,999
Check Details
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82ku017kin Laptop VS Asus Br1100f 2022

HP Pavilion 14 EP0068TU
  • Natural Silver
₹33,990
Check Details
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82ku017kin Laptop VS Hp Pavilion 14 Ep0068tu

Asus ExpertBook P1411CEA EK0411 Laptop
  • Slate Grey
₹39,990
Check Details
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82ku017kin Laptop VS Asus Expertbook P1411cea Ek0411 Laptop
Choose a Laptop
Add to Compare
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 inch

Processor

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

SSD

512 GB

RAM

8 GB

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 (82ku017kin) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Summary

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 82KU017KIN is a reliable everyday laptop designed for students and working professionals. It runs on the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and has integrated AMD Radeon graphics for smooth performance in daily tasks.

Its 15.6 inch Full HD screen is large enough for multitasking and the anti glare coating helps reduce eye strain. With 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD, the laptop is quick to boot and offers decent space for documents, media and apps. The RAM can be expanded up to 12 GB.

It includes Dolby Audio enhanced stereo speakers and a 720p HD webcam with a privacy shutter, useful for video meetings and calls. The keyboard is full sized and comfortable for long typing sessions.

The device comes with a decent selection of ports including USB Type C, HDMI and a card reader. The build is simple yet solid, finished in Arctic Grey. Battery backup is good and the Rapid Charge feature adds convenience when you need quick top ups.

This is a practical and affordable option for users who want dependable performance for work, learning or entertainment.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82ku017kin Laptop: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery life

    11 Hrs

  • Battery Capacity

    45 watt hour with Rapid Charge

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Display Size

    15.6 inch

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Launch Date

    March 15, 2022

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Model

    Slim 3 (82KU017KIN)

  • Thickness

    20 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Colour

    Arctic Grey

  • Weight

    1.65 Kg weight

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes, Full size

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon Integrated

  • Processor

    AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

  • Number Of Cores

    6

  • SSD Type

    SSD

  • SSD

    512 GB

Laptops By Brand

Trending Laptops

HP 15s eq2143au 50M62PA Laptop

  • Natural Silver
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
₹31,990
Check Details

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop

  • Arctic Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
₹36,510
Check Details

HP 15s eq2144AU 50M63PA Laptop

  • Natural Silver
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
₹36,499
Check Details

Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP741WS Laptop

  • Jade Black
  • 14 Inches Display Size
₹77,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron

  • Star Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹25,900 Original price:₹37,990
Buy Now

MSI Katana 15

  • Black
  • 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,990 Original price:₹128,990
Buy Now

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI

  • 64GB RAM
  • 16-inch Display Size
₹154,999
Check Details

HP Victus fa2100TX 2103tx

  • Mica Silver
  • 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹98,602 Original price:₹103,018
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX 3E3R5PA Laptop

  • Shadow Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹48,990
Check Details

Acer Swift X Laptop

  • Steel Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹94,999
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA EJ362WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹34,225
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 25 July 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Tablets in India   /   Lenovo Laptop   /   Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82ku017kin Laptop
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender