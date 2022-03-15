The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 82KU017KIN is a reliable everyday laptop designed for students and working professionals. It runs on the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and has integrated AMD Radeon graphics for smooth performance in daily tasks.

Its 15.6 inch Full HD screen is large enough for multitasking and the anti glare coating helps reduce eye strain. With 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD, the laptop is quick to boot and offers decent space for documents, media and apps. The RAM can be expanded up to 12 GB.

It includes Dolby Audio enhanced stereo speakers and a 720p HD webcam with a privacy shutter, useful for video meetings and calls. The keyboard is full sized and comfortable for long typing sessions.

The device comes with a decent selection of ports including USB Type C, HDMI and a card reader. The build is simple yet solid, finished in Arctic Grey. Battery backup is good and the Rapid Charge feature adds convenience when you need quick top ups.

This is a practical and affordable option for users who want dependable performance for work, learning or entertainment.