Release date : 15 June 2025

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 83K00034IN

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 83K00034IN is a laptop, available price is Rs 56,990 in India with Intel Core i5-13420H (up to 4.6 GHz, 8 Cores, 12 Threads) Processor and 16GB (8GB soldered + 8GB SO-DIMM) RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 83K00034IN from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 83K00034IN now with free delivery.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (83K00034IN) Price in India and other variants

The price for the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 83K00034IN in India is Rs. 56,990 . Market Status of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 83K00034IN is Released.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 83K00034IN Key Specs

Display Size

14-inch

Processor

Intel Core i5-13420H

SSD

512GB

RAM

16GB

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 (83k00034in) Summary

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (83K00034IN) is a modern and highly portable laptop, perfect for students and professionals seeking a balance of performance and convenience. Its sleek chassis, featuring an aluminium top cover, is not only stylish but also remarkably thin at just 1.79 cm and light at 1.4 kg, making it easy to carry. The laptop is powered by a high-efficiency Intel Core i5-13420H processor, which, combined with a generous 16GB of DDR5-4800 RAM, delivers a smooth and responsive experience for multitasking, web Browse, and office applications. The 14-inch WUXGA IPS display offers sharp, clear visuals with a 1920x1200 resolution and a 300-nit brightness, all while being TUV Low Blue Light certified to reduce eye strain during prolonged use. Storage is handled by a fast 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, ensuring quick boot times and rapid access to files. The device comes with Windows 11 Home and a full Office Home 2024 suite pre-installed, providing a complete productivity solution right out of the box. Additionally, a backlit keyboard enhances usability in low-light environments.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 83k00034in: Key Specifications & Features

  • Display Size

    14-inch

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Display Resolution

    1920x1200 pixels

  • Thickness

    1.79 cm

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home with Office Home 2024

  • Weight

    1.4 kg

  • Launch Date

    June 15, 2025

  • Model

    IdeaPad Slim 3 (83K00034IN)

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Backlit Keyboard

    backlit keyboard and aluminium top cover

  • Graphic Processor

    Integrated Intel Graphics

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-13420H (up to 4.6 GHz, 8 Cores, 12 Threads)

  • SSD Type

    PCIe 4.0x4 NVMe SSD

  • SSD

    512GB

Last updated date: 12 August 2025
