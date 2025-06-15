The price for the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 83K00034IN in India is Rs. 56,990 . Market Status of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 83K00034IN is Released.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (83K00034IN) is a modern and highly portable laptop, perfect for students and professionals seeking a balance of performance and convenience. Its sleek chassis, featuring an aluminium top cover, is not only stylish but also remarkably thin at just 1.79 cm and light at 1.4 kg, making it easy to carry. The laptop is powered by a high-efficiency Intel Core i5-13420H processor, which, combined with a generous 16GB of DDR5-4800 RAM, delivers a smooth and responsive experience for multitasking, web Browse, and office applications. The 14-inch WUXGA IPS display offers sharp, clear visuals with a 1920x1200 resolution and a 300-nit brightness, all while being TUV Low Blue Light certified to reduce eye strain during prolonged use. Storage is handled by a fast 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, ensuring quick boot times and rapid access to files. The device comes with Windows 11 Home and a full Office Home 2024 suite pre-installed, providing a complete productivity solution right out of the box. Additionally, a backlit keyboard enhances usability in low-light environments.
