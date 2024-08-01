Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 01 August 2024

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX is a laptop, available price is Rs 209,990 in India with AMD Ryzen™ 9 7945HX (16 cores, 32 threads, up to 5.4 GHz) Processor and 32GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Legion Pro 5 AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Legion Pro 5 AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX now with free delivery.
Onyx Grey
Price : ₹209,990

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Price in India and other variants

The price for the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX in India is Rs. 209,990 . It comes in the following colors: Onyx Grey. Market Status of Lenovo Legion Pro 5 AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX is Released. ...Read More

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Key Specs

Display Size

16-inch

Processor

AMD Ryzen™ 9 7945HX

SSD

1TB

RAM

32GB

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Amd Ryzen 9 7945hx Summary

The Lenovo Legion Pro 5 (82WM00FFIN) is a high-performance gaming laptop designed for enthusiasts and professionals seeking top-tier specifications. Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ 9 7945HX processor, it offers exceptional multitasking capabilities with 16 cores and 32 threads, reaching speeds up to 5.4 GHz. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4070 graphics card ensures smooth gameplay and efficient rendering, making it suitable for AAA gaming titles and creative applications.

Equipped with 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, the laptop provides ample memory and storage for demanding tasks and large files. The 16-inch WQXGA display delivers crisp visuals with a 240Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness, ensuring vibrant and fluid imagery.

The laptop's design includes a 4-zone RGB LED backlit keyboard, enhancing the gaming experience with customizable lighting. The inclusion of MS Office Home & Student 2021 adds productivity tools for work-related tasks.

With an 80Wh battery supporting Rapid Charge Pro, the Legion Pro 5 ensures extended usage and quick recharges. Its robust build, comprehensive cooling system, and advanced features make it a compelling choice for gamers and professionals alike.

 

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Amd Ryzen 9 7945hx: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery Capacity

    80Wh

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Display Size

    16-inch

  • Refresh Rate

    240 Hz

  • Display Resolution

    2560 x 1600 pixels

  • Launch Date

    August 1, 2024

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home(MS Office Home & Student 2021)

  • Warranty

    1-year onsite + 1-year Legion Ultimate Support + 1-year Accidental Damage Protection

  • Colour

    Onyx Grey

  • Model

    Legion Pro 5 (82WM00FFIN)

  • Weight

    2.5 kg

  • Backlit Keyboard

    4-zone RGB LED backlit, Legion TrueStrike

  • Processor

    AMD Ryzen™ 9 7945HX (16 cores, 32 threads, up to 5.4 GHz)

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4070 (8GB GDDR6)

  • SSD

    1TB

Last updated date: 18 August 2025
