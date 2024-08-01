The price for the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX in India is Rs. 209,990 . It comes in the following colors: Onyx Grey. Market Status of Lenovo Legion Pro 5 AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX is Released. ...Read More Read Less
The Lenovo Legion Pro 5 (82WM00FFIN) is a high-performance gaming laptop designed for enthusiasts and professionals seeking top-tier specifications. Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ 9 7945HX processor, it offers exceptional multitasking capabilities with 16 cores and 32 threads, reaching speeds up to 5.4 GHz. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4070 graphics card ensures smooth gameplay and efficient rendering, making it suitable for AAA gaming titles and creative applications.
Equipped with 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, the laptop provides ample memory and storage for demanding tasks and large files. The 16-inch WQXGA display delivers crisp visuals with a 240Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness, ensuring vibrant and fluid imagery.
The laptop's design includes a 4-zone RGB LED backlit keyboard, enhancing the gaming experience with customizable lighting. The inclusion of MS Office Home & Student 2021 adds productivity tools for work-related tasks.
With an 80Wh battery supporting Rapid Charge Pro, the Legion Pro 5 ensures extended usage and quick recharges. Its robust build, comprehensive cooling system, and advanced features make it a compelling choice for gamers and professionals alike.
