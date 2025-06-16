The price for the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 in India is Rs. 256,031 . Market Status of Lenovo Legion Pro 7 is Released.
MacBook Pro 16 inch M4 Pro 2024
Lenovo Legion Pro 7 VS Macbook Pro 16 Inch M4 Pro 2024
MacBook Pro 14 inch M4 Max 2024
Lenovo Legion Pro 7 VS Macbook Pro 14 Inch M4 Max 2024
MacBook Pro 16 inch M3 2023
Lenovo Legion Pro 7 VS Macbook Pro 16 Inch M3 2023
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2025
Lenovo Legion Pro 7 VS Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 2025
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 2022
Lenovo Legion Pro 7 VS Asus Rog Strix Scar 17 2022
Dell Alienware x15 R2
Lenovo Legion Pro 7 VS Dell Alienware X15 R2
The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 is a flagship powerhouse built for serious gamers and creative professionals who demand nothing less than peak performance. Featuring the cutting-edge Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, this machine effortlessly handles intensive workflows, 4K editing, AI modelling, and AAA gaming titles. Complemented by 32 GB of ultra-fast DDR5 RAM and a 1 TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, it delivers lightning-fast loading, multitasking, and massive data handling capabilities.
Its standout component is the NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti GPU with 12 GB GDDR7 VRAM. This enables stunning real-time ray tracing, ultra-smooth frame rates, and fluid 3D rendering. The 16-inch WQXGA OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut guarantees hyper-realistic visuals with perfect blacks and vivid contrast, ideal for competitive esports or design professionals.
Lenovo’s AI Engine+ and Coldfront cooling system take optimisation to another level. The HyperChamber and vapor chamber tech manage thermals to push TDP to 250W, while Acoustic AI dynamically controls fan speed for quieter gameplay. The Fn+Q shortcut allows users to switch between modes based on workload, letting the system intelligently balance power and heat.
With Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, and a per-key RGB keyboard, the Legion Pro 7 offers advanced connectivity and customisation. The 99 Wh battery supports extended play, while the sturdy build exudes premium design.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.