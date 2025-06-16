Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 16 June 2025

Lenovo Legion Pro 7

Lenovo Legion Pro 7 is a laptop, available price is Rs 256,031 in India with Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX (up to 5.40 GHz) Processor and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Legion Pro 7 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Legion Pro 7 now with free delivery.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 in India is Rs. 256,031 . Market Status of Lenovo Legion Pro 7 is Released.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Key Specs

Display Size

16-inch

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX

SSD

1 TB

RAM

32 GB

Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Summary

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 is a flagship powerhouse built for serious gamers and creative professionals who demand nothing less than peak performance. Featuring the cutting-edge Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, this machine effortlessly handles intensive workflows, 4K editing, AI modelling, and AAA gaming titles. Complemented by 32 GB of ultra-fast DDR5 RAM and a 1 TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, it delivers lightning-fast loading, multitasking, and massive data handling capabilities.

Its standout component is the NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti GPU with 12 GB GDDR7 VRAM. This enables stunning real-time ray tracing, ultra-smooth frame rates, and fluid 3D rendering. The 16-inch WQXGA OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut guarantees hyper-realistic visuals with perfect blacks and vivid contrast, ideal for competitive esports or design professionals.

Lenovo’s AI Engine+ and Coldfront cooling system take optimisation to another level. The HyperChamber and vapor chamber tech manage thermals to push TDP to 250W, while Acoustic AI dynamically controls fan speed for quieter gameplay. The Fn+Q shortcut allows users to switch between modes based on workload, letting the system intelligently balance power and heat.

With Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, and a per-key RGB keyboard, the Legion Pro 7 offers advanced connectivity and customisation. The 99 Wh battery supports extended play, while the sturdy build exudes premium design.

 

Lenovo Legion Pro 7: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery Capacity

    99 Wh

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Wi-Fi Version

    Wi-Fi 7

  • Refresh Rate

    240 Hz

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Display Size

    16-inch (40.64 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    2560 x 1600 pixcel

  • Launch Date

    June 16, 2025

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Weight

    2.72 kg

  • Warranty

    1-year Legion Ultimate Support

  • Model

    Legion Pro 7

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Per-Key RGB backlit, Black (English)

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, 12 GB GDDR7

  • Processor

    Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX (up to 5.40 GHz)

  • SSD

    1 TB

  • SSD Type

    PCIe Gen4 SSD (M.2 2242)

Last updated date: 22 July 2025
