The price for the Lenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition in India is Rs. 147,990 . Market Status of Lenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition is Released.
The Lenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition is a premium AI-powered laptop designed for performance, creativity, and portability. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor with up to 47 TOPS AI performance, it offers advanced multitasking capabilities, seamless AI integration, and lightning-fast responsiveness. The 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD ensure smooth operations and ample storage for professional workloads. Its 15.3-inch 2.8K WQXGA+ touchscreen display delivers vibrant visuals with 500 nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support, making it ideal for content creation and immersive entertainment. The slim, lightweight aluminium design at just 1.53 kg offers easy portability without compromising durability. Equipped with Dolby Atmos-optimized 4-speaker audio, FHD IR camera with ToF sensor, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, it’s built for modern hybrid work environments. The 70Wh battery with Rapid Charge Express delivers long hours of productivity, while comprehensive ports, including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and USB-A, ensure versatile connectivity. Preloaded with Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office Home 2024, along with premium Lenovo care services, the Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition stands as one of the most powerful and stylish AI laptops in its category.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.