Release date : 22 December 2024

Lenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition

Lenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition is a laptop, available price is Rs 147,990 in India with Intel Core Ultra 7 258V (up to 4.8GHz, 47 TOPS AI, 24MB cache) Processor , 22 hrs local video playback Battery and 32GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition now with free delivery.

Lenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition Price in India and other variants

The price for the Lenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition in India is Rs. 147,990 . Market Status of Lenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition is Released.

Lenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition Key Specs

Display Size

15.3-inch

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 7 258V

SSD

1TB

RAM

32GB

Lenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition Summary

The Lenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition is a premium AI-powered laptop designed for performance, creativity, and portability. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor with up to 47 TOPS AI performance, it offers advanced multitasking capabilities, seamless AI integration, and lightning-fast responsiveness. The 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD ensure smooth operations and ample storage for professional workloads. Its 15.3-inch 2.8K WQXGA+ touchscreen display delivers vibrant visuals with 500 nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support, making it ideal for content creation and immersive entertainment. The slim, lightweight aluminium design at just 1.53 kg offers easy portability without compromising durability. Equipped with Dolby Atmos-optimized 4-speaker audio, FHD IR camera with ToF sensor, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, it’s built for modern hybrid work environments. The 70Wh battery with Rapid Charge Express delivers long hours of productivity, while comprehensive ports, including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and USB-A, ensure versatile connectivity. Preloaded with Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office Home 2024, along with premium Lenovo care services, the Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition stands as one of the most powerful and stylish AI laptops in its category.

 

Lenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery Capacity

    70Wh

  • Battery life

    22 hrs local video playback

  • Wi-Fi Version

    Wi-Fi 7

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Display Type

    WQXGA+ IPS

  • Display Size

    15.3-inch

  • Launch Date

    December 22, 2024

  • Thickness

    1.39 cm

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Model

    Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition

  • Warranty

    1 Year Onsite, 1 Year Accidental Damage Protection, 1 Year Premium Care

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home, MS Office Home 2024

  • Weight

    1.53 kg

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Backlit keyboard

  • Graphic Processor

    Integrated Intel Arc 140V, Intel AI Boost NPU

  • Processor

    Intel Core Ultra 7 258V (up to 4.8GHz, 47 TOPS AI, 24MB cache)

  • SSD

    1TB

  • SSD Type

    PCIe 4.0x4 NVMe SSD

Last updated date: 13 August 2025
    Lenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition
