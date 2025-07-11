The price for the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 21MWA0AUIN in India is Rs. 60,667 . Market Status of Lenovo ThinkBook 16 21MWA0AUIN is Released.
Asus Vivobook 14 2025
₹69,990
Asus Vivobook S14 2025 Intel Core i5
₹63,990
Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED M3400
₹59,990
Asus Vivobook 15 2024
₹49,990
Asus Vivobook 15 2023
₹60,990
Asus Vivobook 15X OLED
₹58,999
The Lenovo ThinkBook 16 is a high-performance, durable laptop engineered for business users, creators, and students who demand both power and style. Its robust construction, featuring an aluminium top cover with an anodised sandblasting finish, is tested against 12 military-grade MIL-STD-810H methods, ensuring it can withstand the rigours of daily use. At its heart lies the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor with 8 cores and a boost clock of up to 4.75 GHz, providing exceptional performance for professional-grade applications, multitasking, and virtual meetings. The laptop is equipped with 16GB of fast DDR5-4800 MHz RAM, which is dual-channel capable and can be upgraded to an impressive 64GB, future-proofing your investment. Storage is a swift 512GB M.2 SSD, offering quick boot-ups and file access. The expansive 16-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS display with 300 nits brightness and an anti-glare coating provides a brilliant and comfortable workspace. A backlit keyboard and an integrated fingerprint reader further enhance the laptop's functionality and security, making it a reliable and secure choice.
