Overview Prices Summary Specs News
LenovoThinkBook16(21MWA0AUIN)_DisplaySize_16-inch
Release date : 11 July 2025

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 21MWA0AUIN

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 21MWA0AUIN is a laptop, available price is Rs 60,667 in India with AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS (up to 4.75 GHz, 8 cores, 16MB L3 cache) Processor and 16GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo ThinkBook 16 21MWA0AUIN from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo ThinkBook 16 21MWA0AUIN now with free delivery.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 (21MWA0AUIN) Price in India and other variants

The price for the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 21MWA0AUIN in India is Rs. 60,667 . Market Status of Lenovo ThinkBook 16 21MWA0AUIN is Released.

Here are few alternate options to check

Asus Vivobook 14 2025
  • Quiet Blue
₹69,990
Check Details
Lenovo Thinkbook 16 21mwa0auin VS Asus Vivobook 14 2025

Asus Vivobook S14 2025 Intel Core i5
  • Cool Silver
₹63,990
Check Details
Lenovo Thinkbook 16 21mwa0auin VS Asus Vivobook S14 2025 Intel Core I5

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED M3400
  • Cosmos Blue, Solar Silver
₹59,990
Check Details
Lenovo Thinkbook 16 21mwa0auin VS Asus Vivobook Pro 14 Oled M3400

Asus Vivobook 15 2024
  • Cool Silver, Quiet Blue
₹49,990
Check Details
Lenovo Thinkbook 16 21mwa0auin VS Asus Vivobook 15 2024

Asus Vivobook 15 2023
  • Cool Silver, Indie Black
₹60,990
Check Details
Lenovo Thinkbook 16 21mwa0auin VS Asus Vivobook 15 2023

Asus Vivobook 15X OLED
  • Cool Silver, Indie Black
₹58,999
Check Details
Lenovo Thinkbook 16 21mwa0auin VS Asus Vivobook 15x Oled
Choose a Laptop
Add to Compare
Lenovo ThinkBook 16 21MWA0AUIN Key Specs

Display Size

16-inch

Processor

AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

SSD

512GB

RAM

16GB

Lenovo Thinkbook 16 (21mwa0auin) Summary

The Lenovo ThinkBook 16 is a high-performance, durable laptop engineered for business users, creators, and students who demand both power and style. Its robust construction, featuring an aluminium top cover with an anodised sandblasting finish, is tested against 12 military-grade MIL-STD-810H methods, ensuring it can withstand the rigours of daily use. At its heart lies the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor with 8 cores and a boost clock of up to 4.75 GHz, providing exceptional performance for professional-grade applications, multitasking, and virtual meetings. The laptop is equipped with 16GB of fast DDR5-4800 MHz RAM, which is dual-channel capable and can be upgraded to an impressive 64GB, future-proofing your investment. Storage is a swift 512GB M.2 SSD, offering quick boot-ups and file access. The expansive 16-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS display with 300 nits brightness and an anti-glare coating provides a brilliant and comfortable workspace. A backlit keyboard and an integrated fingerprint reader further enhance the laptop's functionality and security, making it a reliable and secure choice.

Lenovo Thinkbook 16 21mwa0auin: Key Specifications & Features

  • Display Resolution

    1920x1200 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Display Size

    16-inch

  • Weight

    1.7kg

  • Launch Date

    July 11, 2025

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Model

    ThinkBook 16 (21MWA0AUIN)

  • Graphic Processor

    Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics

  • Processor

    AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS (up to 4.75 GHz, 8 cores, 16MB L3 cache)

  • SSD

    512GB

  • SSD Type

    M.2 SSD

Laptops By Brand

Trending Laptops

HP 15s eq2143au 50M62PA Laptop

  • Natural Silver
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
₹31,990
Check Details

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop

  • Arctic Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
₹36,510
Check Details

HP 15s eq2144AU 50M63PA Laptop

  • Natural Silver
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
₹36,499
Check Details

Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP741WS Laptop

  • Jade Black
  • 14 Inches Display Size
₹77,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron

  • Star Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹25,900 Original price:₹37,990
Buy Now

MSI Katana 15

  • Black
  • 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,990 Original price:₹128,990
Buy Now

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI

  • 64GB RAM
  • 16-inch Display Size
₹154,999
Check Details

HP Victus fa2100TX 2103tx

  • Mica Silver
  • 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹98,602 Original price:₹103,018
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX 3E3R5PA Laptop

  • Shadow Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹48,990
Check Details

Acer Swift X Laptop

  • Steel Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹94,999
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA EJ362WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹34,225
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 12 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Tablets in India   /   Lenovo Laptop   /   Lenovo ThinkBook 16 21MWA0AUIN

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Lenovo Thinkbook 16 21mwa0auin
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender