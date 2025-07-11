Lenovo ThinkBook 16 21MWA0AUIN is a laptop, available price is Rs 60,667 in India with AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS (up to 4.75 GHz, 8 cores, 16MB L3 cache) Processor and 16GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo ThinkBook 16 21MWA0AUIN from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo ThinkBook 16 21MWA0AUIN now with free delivery.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 (21MWA0AUIN) Price in India and other variants

The price for the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 21MWA0AUIN in India is Rs. 60,667 . Market Status of Lenovo ThinkBook 16 21MWA0AUIN is Released.

