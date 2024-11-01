Overview Prices Summary Specs News
ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 Display Size 14-inch (35.56cm)
Release date : 01 November 2024

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 6

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 is a laptop, available price is Rs 55,491 in India with AMD Ryzen 5 7535U (2.9 GHz up to 4.55 GHz) Processor and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 now with free delivery.
Price : ₹55,491 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 in India is Rs. 55,491 . Market Status of Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 is Released.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 Key Specs

Display Size

14-inch

Processor

AMD Ryzen 5 7535U

SSD

512 GB

RAM

16 GB

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 Gen 6 Summary

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 is crafted to deliver professional-grade reliability and performance in a compact and modern form. Ideal for business users, students, and remote workers, this laptop brings together power, security, and usability in one refined package. At the core lies the AMD Ryzen 5 7535U processor, which ensures responsive performance across a variety of applications, from spreadsheet crunching to multitasking in productivity software.

 

With 16 GB DDR5 RAM and a 512 GB Gen4 SSD, you get blazing fast performance with enough headroom for heavy multitasking and quick boot-up times. The 14-inch WUXGA display offers sharper visuals than standard Full HD, while the IPS panel and anti-glare coating support long viewing hours with reduced eye fatigue.

 

The laptop also prioritises security with biometric login options, including fingerprint scanning and facial recognition, reinforced by Lenovo’s ThinkShield suite and TPM 2.0 encryption. Dual mics and Dolby Audio-tuned stereo speakers enhance the video conferencing experience, making this laptop suitable for both office and remote collaboration.

 

The sturdy yet lightweight build (around 1.4 kg) ensures it is easy to carry throughout your day, and the MIL-STD durability certification means it can handle the wear and tear of travel or commuting. A full-sized backlit keyboard with Lenovo’s iconic TrackPoint ensures a familiar and comfortable typing experience.

 

Preloaded with Windows 11 Home and MS Office Home & Student, the ThinkPad E14 is ready out of the box. It offers tremendous value for professionals seeking durability, security, and no-nonsense performance.

 

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 Gen 6: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery Capacity

    47 Whr (up to 12 hours)

  • Bluetooth

    5.1

  • Wi-Fi Version

    Wi-Fi 6

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1200 pixcel

  • Display Size

    14-inch (35.56 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Launch Date

    November 1, 2024

  • Model

    ThinkPad E14 Gen 6

  • Weight

    1.4 kg

  • Warranty

    1-year On-site

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home (64-bit)

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Processor

    AMD Ryzen 5 7535U (2.9 GHz up to 4.55 GHz)

  • Graphic Processor

    Integrated AMD Radeon 660M

  • SSD Type

    PCIe Gen4 SSD (M.2 2242)

  • SSD

    512 GB

Last updated date: 21 July 2025
