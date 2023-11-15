Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 15 November 2023

Lenovo V15 Gen 4

Lenovo V15 Gen 4 is a laptop, available price is Rs 51,991 in India with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-13420H Processor and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo V15 Gen 4 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo V15 Gen 4 now with free delivery.
Iron Grey
Price : ₹51,991 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Lenovo V15 Gen 4 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Lenovo V15 Gen 4 in India is Rs. 51,991 . It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey. Market Status of Lenovo V15 Gen 4 is Released. ...Read More

Lenovo V15 Gen 4 Key Specs

Display Size

15.6-inch

Processor

13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-13420H

SSD

512 GB

RAM

16 GB

Lenovo V15 Gen 4 Summary

The Lenovo V15 Gen 4 is a practical and budget-friendly laptop designed to meet the demands of everyday business tasks and personal productivity. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor, it offers a solid performance boost with efficient hybrid architecture, combining E-cores for background tasks and P-cores for high-speed processing.

Multitasking is smooth with 16 GB DDR4 RAM, which includes 8 GB soldered and another 8 GB expandable via SODIMM. Storage is equally responsive and generous thanks to the 512 GB SSD that ensures fast boot times and ample space for documents, media, and work files.

The 15.6-inch Full HD screen delivers sharp visuals, while the anti-glare TN panel helps reduce eye strain during long work hours. Though it’s not a high-colour-accuracy panel, it suits office applications, emails, spreadsheets, and web browsing perfectly. With a brightness of 250 nits and 60Hz refresh rate, you get a decent viewing experience indoors.

This laptop is engineered for business use but is versatile enough for students and home users. It includes built-in Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, enabling stable and fast wireless connectivity. The design is clean and professional, finished in Iron Grey with a subtle textured surface that resists fingerprints.

You also get Windows 11 Home preinstalled along with MS Office Home & Student, which makes it ready to work right out of the box. The ClickPad and standard keyboard offer comfortable input for typing and navigation.

Overall, the Lenovo V15 Gen 4 offers reliable performance, practical features and a straightforward experience for users who want a capable machine without the extra frills. It’s an ideal companion for professionals, remote workers or students looking for a dependable workhorse at a smart price point.

 

Lenovo V15 Gen 4: Key Specifications & Features

  • Bluetooth

    5.1 or above

  • Wi-Fi Version

    Wi-Fi 6 (2x2 AX)

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 pixels

  • Display Type

    FHD

  • Display Size

    15.6-inch

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Launch Date

    November 15, 2023

  • Warranty

    1 Year On-site

  • Colour

    Iron Grey

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Model

    V15 Gen 4

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Graphic Processor

    Integrated Intel® UHD Graphics

  • Processor

    13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-13420H

  • SSD Type

    SSD M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC

  • SSD

    512 GB

Last updated date: 24 July 2025
