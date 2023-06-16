Overview Prices Summary Specs News
LenovoV15(Intel)_DisplaySize_15.6inches
Release date : 16 June 2023

Lenovo V15 Intel

Lenovo V15 Intel is a laptop, available price is Rs 30,890 in India with 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 6 cores, 8 threads, up to 4.4 GHz, 10MB cache Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo V15 Intel from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo V15 Intel now with free delivery.
Iron Grey

Lenovo V15 (Intel) Price in India and other variants

The price for the Lenovo V15 Intel in India is Rs. 30,890 . It comes in the following colors: Iron Grey. Market Status of Lenovo V15 Intel is Released.

Here are few alternate options to check

HP 15s eq2143au 50M62PA Laptop
  • Natural Silver
₹31,990
Check Details
Lenovo V15 Intel VS Hp 15s Eq2143au 50m62pa Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop
  • Arctic Grey
₹36,510
Check Details
Lenovo V15 Intel VS Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82ku017kin Laptop

HP 15s eq2144AU 50M63PA Laptop
  • Natural Silver
₹36,499
Check Details
Lenovo V15 Intel VS Hp 15s Eq2144au 50m63pa Laptop

HP 15s eq1559AU 6P9A3PA Laptop
  • Jet Black
₹24,900
Check Details
Lenovo V15 Intel VS Hp 15s Eq1559au 6p9a3pa Laptop

Asus BR1100F 2022
  • Dark Grey
₹29,999
Check Details
Lenovo V15 Intel VS Asus Br1100f 2022

HP Chromebook
  • Ceramic White, Forest Teal, Mineral Silver
₹29,999
Check Details
Lenovo V15 Intel VS Hp Chromebook
Choose a Laptop
Add to Compare
Lenovo V15 Intel Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 inches

Processor

12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 6 cores, 8 threads, up to 4.4 GHz, 10MB cache

SSD

512 G

RAM

8 GB

Lenovo V15 (intel) Summary

The Lenovo V15 82TTA00UIH is a thin and light laptop that combines productivity with reliability. It is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, offering six cores and eight threads for faster performance across tasks. With clock speeds reaching up to 4.4 GHz, this processor handles multitasking smoothly. The laptop comes with 8 GB DDR4 RAM, expandable up to 16 GB, ensuring better memory management. A 512 GB SSD provides fast boot-up, application loading, and storage capacity, with upgrade options up to 1 TB.

Its 15.6-inch Full HD display with anti-glare technology and 250 nits brightness ensures comfortable viewing, even in bright environments. The integrated Intel UHD Graphics supports DirectX 12.1 and up to three independent displays, making it useful for work setups requiring multiple screens.

The device is built with durability in mind, having passed tests for vibration, hinge life, shock, temperature, and more. Its 180-degree hinge adds flexibility, while the slim iron grey design gives it a professional look. The spill-resistant keyboard with numeric keypad makes it practical for business users.

Connectivity is modern with WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, HDMI, and LAN support. Audio is clear with Dolby Audio-tuned stereo speakers and dual microphones, making it suitable for calls and online meetings. The 38Wh battery supports rapid charging, reaching 80% in just an hour, providing convenience for mobile users.

With its lightweight build, robust features, and 1-year onsite plus 1-year ADP warranty, the Lenovo V15 is a reliable choice for professionals and students.

Lenovo V15 Intel: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery Capacity

    38Wh Li-Polymer

  • Wi-Fi Version

    v6.0 (802.11ax

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    v5.1

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 pixels

  • Display Size

    15.6 inches

  • Display Touchscreen

    Multi-touch Precision TouchPad with buttonless Mylar surface

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Colour

    Iron Grey

  • Warranty

    1 year onsite + 1 year ADP

  • Model

    Lenovo V15 (82TTA00UIH)

  • Operating System

    DOS

  • Launch Date

    June 16, 2023

  • Weight

    1.7 kg

  • Fast Charging Support

    Rapid Charge (80% in 1 hour) with 65W adapter

  • Backlit Keyboard

    6-row spill-resistant keyboard with numeric keypad, multimedia Fn keys

  • Processor

    12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 6 cores, 8 threads, up to 4.4 GHz, 10MB cache

  • Graphic Processor

    Integrated Intel UHD Graphics with DirectX 12.1

  • SSD

    512 G

Laptops By Brand

Trending Laptops

HP 15s eq2143au 50M62PA Laptop

  • Natural Silver
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
₹31,990
Check Details

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop

  • Arctic Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
₹36,510
Check Details

HP 15s eq2144AU 50M63PA Laptop

  • Natural Silver
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
₹36,499
Check Details

Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP741WS Laptop

  • Jade Black
  • 14 Inches Display Size
₹77,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron

  • Star Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹25,900 Original price:₹37,990
Buy Now

MSI Katana 15

  • Black
  • 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,990 Original price:₹128,990
Buy Now

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI

  • 64GB RAM
  • 16-inch Display Size
₹154,999
Check Details

HP Victus fa2100TX 2103tx

  • Mica Silver
  • 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹98,602 Original price:₹103,018
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX 3E3R5PA Laptop

  • Shadow Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹48,990
Check Details

Acer Swift X Laptop

  • Steel Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹94,999
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA EJ362WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹34,225
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 18 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Tablets in India   /   Lenovo Laptop   /   Lenovo V15 Intel

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Lenovo V15 Intel
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender