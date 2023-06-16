The Lenovo V15 82TTA00UIH is a thin and light laptop that combines productivity with reliability. It is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, offering six cores and eight threads for faster performance across tasks. With clock speeds reaching up to 4.4 GHz, this processor handles multitasking smoothly. The laptop comes with 8 GB DDR4 RAM, expandable up to 16 GB, ensuring better memory management. A 512 GB SSD provides fast boot-up, application loading, and storage capacity, with upgrade options up to 1 TB.

Its 15.6-inch Full HD display with anti-glare technology and 250 nits brightness ensures comfortable viewing, even in bright environments. The integrated Intel UHD Graphics supports DirectX 12.1 and up to three independent displays, making it useful for work setups requiring multiple screens.

The device is built with durability in mind, having passed tests for vibration, hinge life, shock, temperature, and more. Its 180-degree hinge adds flexibility, while the slim iron grey design gives it a professional look. The spill-resistant keyboard with numeric keypad makes it practical for business users.

Connectivity is modern with WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, HDMI, and LAN support. Audio is clear with Dolby Audio-tuned stereo speakers and dual microphones, making it suitable for calls and online meetings. The 38Wh battery supports rapid charging, reaching 80% in just an hour, providing convenience for mobile users.

With its lightweight build, robust features, and 1-year onsite plus 1-year ADP warranty, the Lenovo V15 is a reliable choice for professionals and students.