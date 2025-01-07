Overview Prices Summary Specs News
LenovoYoga9i2in1_Batterylife_65wattUSBCfastcharger
Release date : 07 January 2025

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2 in 1

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2 in 1 is a laptop, available price is Rs 159,900 in India with Intel Core Ultra 7 256V Processor , 65 watt USB C fast charger Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Yoga 9i 2 in 1 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Yoga 9i 2 in 1 now with free delivery.
Luna Grey
Price : ₹159,900 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2 in 1 Price in India and other variants

The price for the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2 in 1 in India is Rs. 159,900 . It comes in the following colors: Luna Grey. Market Status of Lenovo Yoga 9i 2 in 1 is Released. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Apple MacBook Air 15 2023
  • Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, Starlight
₹134,990
Check Details
Lenovo Yoga 9i 2 In 1 VS Apple Macbook Air 15 2023

MacBook Pro 14 inch M4 2024
  • Silver, Space Black
₹162,990
Check Details
Lenovo Yoga 9i 2 In 1 VS Macbook Pro 14 Inch M4 2024

Apple MacBook Pro 14 inch 2023
  • Silver, Space Grey
₹187,990
Check Details
Lenovo Yoga 9i 2 In 1 VS Apple Macbook Pro 14 Inch 2023

MacBook Pro 14 inch M3 2023
  • Silver, Space Black
₹139,900
Check Details
Lenovo Yoga 9i 2 In 1 VS Macbook Pro 14 Inch M3 2023

Asus ProArt PX13
  • Nano Black
26% OFF
Discounted price:₹159,990 Original price:₹215,990
Buy Now
Lenovo Yoga 9i 2 In 1 VS Asus Proart Px13

Asus ROG Strix G16 AMD 2025
  • Nano Black
17% OFF
Discounted price:₹169,990 Original price:₹203,990
Buy Now
Lenovo Yoga 9i 2 In 1 VS Asus Rog Strix G16 Amd 2025
Choose a Laptop
Add to Compare
Lenovo Yoga 9i 2 in 1 Key Specs

Display Size

14 inch

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 7 256V

SSD

512 GB

RAM

16 GB

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2 In 1 Summary

The Lenovo Yoga 9i 2 in 1 is a sleek and powerful convertible laptop made for professionals and creators who want performance with style. It runs on the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor, offering fast speeds and smart power efficiency. With enhanced E and P cores, it handles everyday multitasking and productivity with ease.

What really sets this laptop apart is its 14 inch 2.8K OLED display. Colours look rich and vibrant, blacks are deep and true, and the 120 Hz refresh rate ensures everything feels smooth. Whether you are editing videos, drawing, reading, or watching a movie, this screen delivers a visually stunning experience. The touchscreen and flexible hinge let you flip it into a tablet, stand, or tent mode, perfect for work and play.

The laptop features 16 GB of high speed memory and 512 GB of SSD storage, giving you fast load times and space for important files. It comes with integrated graphics, which is great for day to day tasks and creative work that does not demand dedicated GPU power.

Its backlit keyboard feels premium and the glass touchpad adds to the elegance. Wi Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 offer next generation connectivity while the 65 watt USB C charger ensures quick recharging on the go. Windows 11 brings a clean and responsive interface that works well with the touchscreen.

Designed in Luna Grey, the Yoga 9i blends modern looks with functionality. You also get one year of Premium Care support, offering peace of mind with expert help when needed. Lightweight and versatile, this laptop is a great choice for those who want a reliable and stylish machine for flexible everyday use.

 

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2 In 1: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery life

    65 watt USB C fast charger

  • Wi-Fi Version

    Wi Fi 7

  • Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Display Resolution

    2880x1800 pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Display Size

    14 inch

  • Display Type

    2.8K OLED

  • Colour

    Luna Grey

  • Launch Date

    January 7, 2025

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Warranty

    One year Premium Care

  • Model

    Yoga 9i 2 in 1

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Backlit Luna Grey keyboard

  • Graphic Processor

    Integrated Graphics

  • Processor

    Intel Core Ultra 7 256V

  • SSD Type

    SSD M.2 PCIe Gen4

  • SSD

    512 GB

Laptops By Brand

Trending Laptops

HP 15s eq2143au 50M62PA Laptop

  • Natural Silver
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
₹31,990
Check Details

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop

  • Arctic Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
₹36,510
Check Details

HP 15s eq2144AU 50M63PA Laptop

  • Natural Silver
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
₹36,499
Check Details

Asus Zenbook 14 UM3402YA KP741WS Laptop

  • Jade Black
  • 14 Inches Display Size
₹77,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron

  • Star Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹25,900 Original price:₹37,990
Buy Now

MSI Katana 15

  • Black
  • 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,990 Original price:₹128,990
Buy Now

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI

  • 64GB RAM
  • 16-inch Display Size
₹154,999
Check Details

HP Victus fa2100TX 2103tx

  • Mica Silver
  • 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹98,602 Original price:₹103,018
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX 3E3R5PA Laptop

  • Shadow Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹48,990
Check Details

Acer Swift X Laptop

  • Steel Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹94,999
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA EJ362WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹34,225
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 24 July 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Tablets in India   /   Lenovo Laptop   /   Lenovo Yoga 9i 2 in 1

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Lenovo Yoga 9i 2 In 1
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender