The Lenovo Yoga 9i 2 in 1 is a sleek and powerful convertible laptop made for professionals and creators who want performance with style. It runs on the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor, offering fast speeds and smart power efficiency. With enhanced E and P cores, it handles everyday multitasking and productivity with ease.

What really sets this laptop apart is its 14 inch 2.8K OLED display. Colours look rich and vibrant, blacks are deep and true, and the 120 Hz refresh rate ensures everything feels smooth. Whether you are editing videos, drawing, reading, or watching a movie, this screen delivers a visually stunning experience. The touchscreen and flexible hinge let you flip it into a tablet, stand, or tent mode, perfect for work and play.

The laptop features 16 GB of high speed memory and 512 GB of SSD storage, giving you fast load times and space for important files. It comes with integrated graphics, which is great for day to day tasks and creative work that does not demand dedicated GPU power.

Its backlit keyboard feels premium and the glass touchpad adds to the elegance. Wi Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 offer next generation connectivity while the 65 watt USB C charger ensures quick recharging on the go. Windows 11 brings a clean and responsive interface that works well with the touchscreen.

Designed in Luna Grey, the Yoga 9i blends modern looks with functionality. You also get one year of Premium Care support, offering peace of mind with expert help when needed. Lightweight and versatile, this laptop is a great choice for those who want a reliable and stylish machine for flexible everyday use.