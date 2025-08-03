The MSI Katana 15 is a high-performance gaming laptop designed for serious gamers and creators seeking speed, power, and reliability. It is powered by the 14th Generation Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, offering clock speeds up to 5.2 GHz, ensuring smooth multitasking and seamless gaming experiences. The 16GB DDR5 RAM supports fast memory operations while the 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD provides ample storage and rapid load times for games and applications.

Its 40-centimetre QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate delivers sharp visuals and fluid motion, enhancing gaming and multimedia experiences. The laptop features a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 graphics card with 8GB GDDR7 memory, allowing high-end gaming performance and support for creative software. Preloaded with Windows 11 Home and MSI Center, it provides an optimised user interface and system management tools. Connectivity is robust with Intel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.3. The laptop is sleek in black and weighs 2.4 Kg, combining portability with performance.