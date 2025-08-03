Overview Prices Summary Specs News
MSIKatana15_DisplaySize_15.6-inch
Release date : 03 August 2025

MSI Katana 15

MSI Katana 15 is a laptop, available price is Rs 107,990 in India with 14th Generation Intel Core i7-14650HX, up to 5.2 GHz Processor and 16GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Katana 15 from HT Tech. Buy MSI Katana 15 now with free delivery.
Black

MSI Katana 15 Price in India and other variants

The price for the MSI Katana 15 in India is Rs. 107,990 . It comes in the following colors: Black. Market Status of MSI Katana 15 is Released.

MSI Katana 15 Key Specs

Display Size

15.6-inch

Processor

14th Generation Intel Core i7-14650HX, up to 5.2 GHz

SSD

512GB

RAM

16GB

Msi Katana 15 Summary

The MSI Katana 15 is a high-performance gaming laptop designed for serious gamers and creators seeking speed, power, and reliability. It is powered by the 14th Generation Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, offering clock speeds up to 5.2 GHz, ensuring smooth multitasking and seamless gaming experiences. The 16GB DDR5 RAM supports fast memory operations while the 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD provides ample storage and rapid load times for games and applications.

Its 40-centimetre QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate delivers sharp visuals and fluid motion, enhancing gaming and multimedia experiences. The laptop features a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 graphics card with 8GB GDDR7 memory, allowing high-end gaming performance and support for creative software. Preloaded with Windows 11 Home and MSI Center, it provides an optimised user interface and system management tools. Connectivity is robust with Intel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.3. The laptop is sleek in black and weighs 2.4 Kg, combining portability with performance.

 

Msi Katana 15: Key Specifications & Features

  • Wi-Fi Version

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    v5.3

  • Refresh Rate

    165 Hz

  • Display Type

    QHD

  • Display Size

    15.6-inch

  • Display Resolution

    2560x1440 Pixels

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Launch Date

    August 3, 2025

  • Weight

    2.4 Kg

  • Colour

    Black

  • Model

    Katana 15 HX B14WEK

  • Brand

    MSI

  • Processor

    14th Generation Intel Core i7-14650HX, up to 5.2 GHz

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 GDDR7 8GB

  • SSD

    512GB

  • SSD Type

    NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD

Last updated date: 18 August 2025
