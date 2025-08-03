The price for the MSI Katana 15 in India is Rs. 107,990 . It comes in the following colors: Black. Market Status of MSI Katana 15 is Released.
Lenovo LOQ 83DV007GIN Laptop
₹86,990
Apple MacBook Air 13 inch M3 2024
₹97,990
Apple MacBook Air 15 inch M4 2025
₹124,900
Apple MacBook Pro 13 inch 2022
₹116,990
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED UP3404
₹109,990
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
₹104,990
The MSI Katana 15 is a high-performance gaming laptop designed for serious gamers and creators seeking speed, power, and reliability. It is powered by the 14th Generation Intel Core i7-14650HX processor, offering clock speeds up to 5.2 GHz, ensuring smooth multitasking and seamless gaming experiences. The 16GB DDR5 RAM supports fast memory operations while the 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD provides ample storage and rapid load times for games and applications.
Its 40-centimetre QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate delivers sharp visuals and fluid motion, enhancing gaming and multimedia experiences. The laptop features a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 graphics card with 8GB GDDR7 memory, allowing high-end gaming performance and support for creative software. Preloaded with Windows 11 Home and MSI Center, it provides an optimised user interface and system management tools. Connectivity is robust with Intel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.3. The laptop is sleek in black and weighs 2.4 Kg, combining portability with performance.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.