The MSI Katana A17 AI is a powerful gaming and productivity laptop designed for users who want top-tier performance with AI acceleration. Its 8th Generation AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, with built-in AI NPU, delivers clock speeds up to 5.2 GHz, enabling smooth multitasking, gaming, and intensive applications. The laptop comes with 16GB DDR5 dual-channel RAM and a 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD, offering fast memory access and ample storage for games, software, and files.

The 44-centimetre Full HD display runs at 144Hz, providing clear visuals and fluid gameplay. It features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with 6GB GDDR6 memory, allowing high-quality graphics rendering for both gaming and creative work. Preloaded with Windows 11 Home and MSI Center, it gives an optimised user interface and system management tools. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3, ensuring stable connections. Sleek and black, the laptop weighs 2.6 Kg, balancing portability and performance.

The MSI Katana A17 AI B8VE-884IN was launched in India in June 2025, offering gamers and creators a machine capable of handling AI-powered applications, high-end gaming, and demanding professional workloads with ease.