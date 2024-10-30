Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 30 October 2024

MSI Katana A17

MSI Katana A17 is a laptop, available price is Rs 97,990 in India with 8th Generation AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS, up to 5.2 GHz with built-in AI NPU Processor and 16GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Katana A17 from HT Tech. Buy MSI Katana A17 now with free delivery.
Black

MSI Katana A17 Price in India and other variants

The price for the MSI Katana A17 in India is Rs. 97,990 . It comes in the following colors: Black. Market Status of MSI Katana A17 is Released.

MSI Katana A17 Key Specs

Display Size

17.3 inches

Processor

8th Generation AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS, up to 5.2 GHz with built-in AI NPU

SSD

1TB

RAM

16GB

Msi Katana A17 Summary

The MSI Katana A17 AI is a powerful gaming and productivity laptop designed for users who want top-tier performance with AI acceleration. Its 8th Generation AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, with built-in AI NPU, delivers clock speeds up to 5.2 GHz, enabling smooth multitasking, gaming, and intensive applications. The laptop comes with 16GB DDR5 dual-channel RAM and a 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD, offering fast memory access and ample storage for games, software, and files.

The 44-centimetre Full HD display runs at 144Hz, providing clear visuals and fluid gameplay. It features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with 6GB GDDR6 memory, allowing high-quality graphics rendering for both gaming and creative work. Preloaded with Windows 11 Home and MSI Center, it gives an optimised user interface and system management tools. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3, ensuring stable connections. Sleek and black, the laptop weighs 2.6 Kg, balancing portability and performance.

The MSI Katana A17 AI B8VE-884IN was launched in India in June 2025, offering gamers and creators a machine capable of handling AI-powered applications, high-end gaming, and demanding professional workloads with ease.

Msi Katana A17: Key Specifications & Features

  • Bluetooth Version

    v5.3

  • Wi-Fi Version

    Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 ax)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Refresh Rate

    44 Hz

  • Display Resolution

    1920x1080 pixels

  • Display Size

    17.3 inches

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Launch Date

    October 30, 2024

  • Model

    Katana A17 AI B8VE-884IN

  • Colour

    Black

  • Brand

    MSI

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB GDDR6

  • Processor

    8th Generation AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS, up to 5.2 GHz with built-in AI NPU

  • SSD

    1TB

  • SSD Type

    NVMe PCIe Gen4x4

