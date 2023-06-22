The MSI Modern 14 C12MO-1205IN is a lightweight and stylish laptop crafted for those who value portability and efficiency. Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, it offers speeds of up to 4.4 GHz across six cores, making it capable of handling everyday multitasking and productivity tasks with ease. Paired with 8 GB of onboard DDR4 dual-channel RAM, the laptop ensures smooth performance while working on documents, browsing the web, or streaming content. The 512 GB NVMe PCIe SSD delivers fast boot times and responsive storage for essential files and applications.

Its 14-inch Full HD IPS-level display produces crisp visuals with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. With a 60Hz refresh rate and 45% NTSC colour coverage, it provides balanced picture quality for work and entertainment. The slim and lightweight build at just 1.4 kg makes it convenient to carry around, fitting perfectly into professional and student lifestyles.

Connectivity is modern and reliable with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring strong wireless performance. The integrated Intel UHD Graphics supports daily computing needs, video playback, and light creative tasks. Pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home and MSI Center, the system is optimised for productivity and offers customisable settings to enhance your user experience.

With its durable design, premium black finish, and portable form factor, the MSI Modern 14 strikes a balance between style and functionality. It is an ideal option for professionals, students, and casual users looking for a thin and capable laptop to support their daily tasks.