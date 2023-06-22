Overview Prices Summary Specs News
Release date : 22 June 2023

MSI Modern 14 Intel Core i3

MSI Modern 14 Intel Core i3 is a laptop, available price is Rs 33,990 in India with 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, up to 4.4 GHz Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Modern 14 Intel Core i3 from HT Tech. Buy MSI Modern 14 Intel Core i3 now with free delivery.
Classic Black
Price : ₹33,990 This product is currently not available on Amazon

MSI Modern 14 (Intel Core i3) Price in India and other variants

The price for the MSI Modern 14 Intel Core i3 in India is Rs. 33,990 . It comes in the following colors: Classic Black. Market Status of MSI Modern 14 Intel Core i3 is Released. ...Read More

MSI Modern 14 Intel Core i3 Key Specs

Display Size

14 inches

Processor

12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, up to 4.4 GHz

SSD

512 GB

RAM

8 GB

Msi Modern 14 (intel Core I3) Summary

The MSI Modern 14 C12MO-1205IN is a lightweight and stylish laptop crafted for those who value portability and efficiency. Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, it offers speeds of up to 4.4 GHz across six cores, making it capable of handling everyday multitasking and productivity tasks with ease. Paired with 8 GB of onboard DDR4 dual-channel RAM, the laptop ensures smooth performance while working on documents, browsing the web, or streaming content. The 512 GB NVMe PCIe SSD delivers fast boot times and responsive storage for essential files and applications.

Its 14-inch Full HD IPS-level display produces crisp visuals with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. With a 60Hz refresh rate and 45% NTSC colour coverage, it provides balanced picture quality for work and entertainment. The slim and lightweight build at just 1.4 kg makes it convenient to carry around, fitting perfectly into professional and student lifestyles.

Connectivity is modern and reliable with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring strong wireless performance. The integrated Intel UHD Graphics supports daily computing needs, video playback, and light creative tasks. Pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home and MSI Center, the system is optimised for productivity and offers customisable settings to enhance your user experience.

With its durable design, premium black finish, and portable form factor, the MSI Modern 14 strikes a balance between style and functionality. It is an ideal option for professionals, students, and casual users looking for a thin and capable laptop to support their daily tasks.

Msi Modern 14 Intel Core I3: Key Specifications & Features

  • Wi-Fi Version

    v6.0 (802.11 ax)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    v5.2

  • Display Size

    14 inches

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 pixels

  • Weight

    1.4 kg

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Launch Date

    June 22, 2023

  • Brand

    MSI

  • Model

    Modern 14 (C12MO-1205IN)

  • Colour

    Classic Black

  • Processor

    12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, up to 4.4 GHz

  • Graphic Processor

    Integrated Intel UHD Graphics

  • SSD Type

    NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD

  • SSD

    512 GB

Last updated date: 18 August 2025
