Release date : 24 March 2022

MSI Modern 15

MSI Modern 15 is a laptop, available price is Rs 40,990 in India with 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U or up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor , Up to 10 hours (based on configuration) Battery and 16GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Modern 15 from HT Tech. Buy MSI Modern 15 now with free delivery.

MSI Modern 15 Price in India and other variants

The price for the MSI Modern 15 in India is Rs. 40,990 . Market Status of MSI Modern 15 is Released.

Here are few alternate options to check

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop
  • Arctic Grey
₹36,510
Check Details
Msi Modern 15 VS Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82ku017kin Laptop

HP 15s eq2144AU 50M63PA Laptop
  • Natural Silver
₹36,499
Check Details
Msi Modern 15 VS Hp 15s Eq2144au 50m63pa Laptop

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED
  • Black
₹45,990
Check Details
Msi Modern 15 VS Asus Vivobook 13 Slate Oled

Asus ExpertBook P1 P1503
  • Misty Grey
₹36,990
Check Details
Msi Modern 15 VS Asus Expertbook P1 P1503

Asus ExpertBook P1411CEA EK0411 Laptop
  • Slate Grey
₹39,990
Check Details
Msi Modern 15 VS Asus Expertbook P1411cea Ek0411 Laptop

MSI Modern 14
  • Slate Grey
21% OFF
Discounted price:₹43,400 Original price:₹55,000
Buy Now
Msi Modern 15 VS Msi Modern 14
Choose a Laptop
Add to Compare
MSI Modern 15 Key Specs

Display Size

15.60-inch

Processor

13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U or up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7

SSD

512GB

RAM

16GB

Msi Modern 15 Summary

The MSI Modern 15 is a light, versatile laptop focused on everyday use, blending productivity and style. Equipped with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB RAM, it handles office tasks, browsing, and multitasking effortlessly. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display offers ample workspace with vivid colours and a comfortable viewing experience, complemented by slim bezels and a minimalist design. The 512GB SSD ensures quick boot times and fast file access. Weighing only 1.7kg, the Modern 15 is easy to carry for work and travel. Connectivity is comprehensive, offering multiple USB ports, HDMI, Wi-Fi 6E, and a handy microSD slot. The backlit keyboard feels premium for typing in any lighting. Designed with reliability in mind, it comes with a sturdy build while maintaining a slim profile. Suitable for students and professionals seeking portability without compromising performance.

 

Msi Modern 15: Key Specifications & Features

  • Battery life

    Up to 10 hours (based on configuration)

  • Wi-Fi Version

    Wi-Fi 6E

  • Bluetooth

    5.2

  • Display Size

    15.60-inch

  • Display Resolution

    1920x1080 pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Launch Date

    March 24, 2022

  • Brand

    MSI

  • Series

    Modern

  • Dimensions (WxDxH)

    359.00 x 241.00 x 19.90

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Model

    Modern 15

  • Weight

    1.7 kg

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Processor

    13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U or up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Iris Xe

  • SSD

    512GB

Last updated date: 29 July 2025
