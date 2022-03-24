MSI Modern 15 is a laptop, available price is Rs 40,990 in India with 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U or up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor , Up to 10 hours (based on configuration) Battery and 16GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Modern 15 from HT Tech. Buy MSI Modern 15 now with free delivery.

MSI Modern 15 MSI Modern 15 is a laptop, available price is Rs 40,990 in India with 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U or up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor , Up to 10 hours (based on configuration) Battery and 16GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Modern 15 from HT Tech. Buy MSI Modern 15 now with free delivery.

MSI Modern 15 Price in India and other variants

The price for the MSI Modern 15 in India is Rs. 40,990 . Market Status of MSI Modern 15 is Released.

Here are few alternate options to check