The price for the MSI Modern 15 in India is Rs. 40,990 . Market Status of MSI Modern 15 is Released.
|
|
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop
|
₹36,510
Check Details
|
Msi Modern 15 VS Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82ku017kin Laptop
|
|
HP 15s eq2144AU 50M63PA Laptop
|
₹36,499
Check Details
|
Msi Modern 15 VS Hp 15s Eq2144au 50m63pa Laptop
|
|
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED
|
₹45,990
Check Details
|
Msi Modern 15 VS Asus Vivobook 13 Slate Oled
|
|
Asus ExpertBook P1 P1503
|
₹36,990
Check Details
|
Msi Modern 15 VS Asus Expertbook P1 P1503
|
|
Asus ExpertBook P1411CEA EK0411 Laptop
|
₹39,990
Check Details
|
Msi Modern 15 VS Asus Expertbook P1411cea Ek0411 Laptop
|
|
MSI Modern 14
|
21% OFF
Discounted price:₹43,400 Original price:
Buy Now
|
Msi Modern 15 VS Msi Modern 14
The MSI Modern 15 is a light, versatile laptop focused on everyday use, blending productivity and style. Equipped with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB RAM, it handles office tasks, browsing, and multitasking effortlessly. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display offers ample workspace with vivid colours and a comfortable viewing experience, complemented by slim bezels and a minimalist design. The 512GB SSD ensures quick boot times and fast file access. Weighing only 1.7kg, the Modern 15 is easy to carry for work and travel. Connectivity is comprehensive, offering multiple USB ports, HDMI, Wi-Fi 6E, and a handy microSD slot. The backlit keyboard feels premium for typing in any lighting. Designed with reliability in mind, it comes with a sturdy build while maintaining a slim profile. Suitable for students and professionals seeking portability without compromising performance.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.